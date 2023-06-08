All ‘Transformers’ Movies Ranked Based On IMDb Ratings

The Transformers movies have been a cinematic treat for fans worldwide, offering a blend of action, adventure and larger-than-life robot battles. Whether you’re a long-time fan or new to the franchise, binge-watching the Transformers films can enhance your experience and deepen your appreciation for the Transformers universe.
So, with Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ release date being right around the corner, what could be better than rewatching the entire franchise once again? However, you might want to start with the best Transformers movies first, and one great metric to go by happens to be their IMDb ratings. After all, critics aren’t really a fan of the franchise, so your average moviegoer’s opinion might be better suited here.
Since the first film’s release in 2007, this action-packed franchise has taken us on a thrilling journey, one which is filled with dazzling visual effects and epic clashes between the Autobots and the Decepticons. In fact, the heart-pounding adventures, formidable villains and exhilarating battles have become signature elements of this beloved franchise. Not to mention, with each instalment, the movies have continued to evolve.
So, in this ranking, we will be taking a closer look at the best (and worst) movies that the Transformers franchise has to offer.
The Correct Chronological Order Of Watching All ‘Transformers’ Movies
All ‘Transformers’ movies ranked as per their IMDb ratings
(Hero and feature image credit: Courtesy IMDb/Transformers)
IMDb rating: 7/10
Rotten Tomatoes score: 57%
Director: Michael Bay
Release date: 2007
Cast: Shia LaBeouf, Megan Fox, Josh Duhamel
Synopsis: An ancient struggle between two Cybertronian races, the heroic Autobots and the evil Decepticons, comes to Earth, with a clue to the ultimate power held by a teenager.
More about the film: In Transformers, Sam Witwicky discovers that his new car is an alien robot named Bumblebee. He also learns that two factions of alien robots, the Autobots and the Decepticons, are searching for a powerful artefact called the AllSpark on Earth. The Autobots, led by Optimus Prime, aim to protect humanity, while the Decepticons, led by Megatron, seek to use the AllSpark for their own evil purposes. As Sam becomes entangled in the conflict, he forms a bond with the Autobots and joins forces with them to locate the AllSpark before the Decepticons. Along the way, they encounter intense battles and epic showdowns in various locations, including Los Angeles.
IMDb rating: 6.7/10
Rotten Tomatoes score: 91%
Director: Travis Knight
Release date: 2o18
Cast: Hailee Steinfeld, Jorge Lendeborg Jr., John Cena
Synopsis: While on the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee finds refuge in a junkyard in a small California beach town. On the cusp of turning 18 and trying to find her place in the world, Charlie Watson discovers Bumblebee, battle-scarred and broken.
More about the film: Set in 1987, the film follows Bumblebee after he is sent to Earth on a mission by Optimus Prime. He arrives in the form of a Volkswagen Beetle and befriends a teenage girl named Charlie Watson.
Charlie, who is dealing with the loss of her father and feeling like an outsider, discovers Bumblebee in a junkyard (much like Sam did in the first Transformers movie) and repairs him. Meanwhile, two Decepticon agents, Shatter and Dropkick, arrive on Earth to track down Bumblebee and retrieve valuable information. The film explores themes of friendship, self-discovery and the importance of finding one’s voice.
IMDb rating: 6.2/10
Rotten Tomatoes score: 35%
Director: Michael Bay
Release date: 2011
Cast: Shia LaBeouf, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Tyrese Gibson
Synopsis: The Autobots learn of a Cybertronian spacecraft hidden on the moon and race against the Decepticons to locate it and discover its secrets.
More about the film: In Transformers: Dark of the Moon, the Autobots discover a hidden spacecraft on the moon called the Ark. The Decepticons, led by Megatron, also learn about the Ark and its potential power. They devise a plan to utilise the Pillars, a Cybertronian technology, to bring their homeworld Cybertron to Earth. Sam Witwicky, his girlfriend Carly and the Autobots embark on a mission to stop the Decepticons.
The film features some stunning action sequences shot in different locations, with the climactic battle being especially impressive. The film also explores the themes of loyalty, sacrifice and the consequences of advanced technology.
IMDb rating: 5.9/10
Rotten Tomatoes score: 20%
Director: Michael Bay
Release date: 2009
Cast: Shia LaBeouf, Megan Fox, Josh Duhamel
Synopsis: Sam Witwicky leaves the Autobots behind for a normal life. But when his mind is filled with cryptic symbols, the Decepticons target him and he is dragged back into the Transformers war.
More about the film: In Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, the story revolves around the discovery of an ancient artefact known as the Matrix of Leadership, which holds the key to the survival of Cybertron. To make matters worse, Megatron is revived and forms an alliance with an ancient and dangerous Decepticon called The Fallen. Their plan is to use the Matrix to activate a machine that will harvest the sun’s energy and convert it into energon, the lifeblood of the Transformers. Meanwhile, Sam Witwicky discovers he possesses ancient symbols called the Primes which harbour the location of the Matrix.
The 2009 film takes viewers on a high-stakes adventure filled with epic battles, intense action sequences and personal sacrifices as the Autobots fight to save humanity and protect the fate of their own kind.
IMDb rating: 5.6/10
Rotten Tomatoes score: 18%
Director: Michael Bay
Release date: 2o14
Cast: Mark Wahlberg, Nicola Peltz Beckham, Jack Reynor
Synopsis: When humanity allies with a bounty hunter in pursuit of Optimus Prime, the Autobots turn to a mechanic and his family for help.
More about the film: In Transformers: Age of Extinction, set five years after the events of the previous film, the Autobots are being hunted by a CIA unit called Cemetery Wind. Meanwhile, inventor Cade Yeager discovers and befriends Optimus Prime and along with Cade’s daughter and her boyfriend, they join forces with the remaining Autobots and a military unit to stop the plans of the Cemetery Wind.
IMDb rating: 5.2/10
Rotten Tomatoes score: 16%
Director: Michael Bay
Release date: 2017
Cast: Mark Wahlberg, Anthony Hopkins, Josh Duhamel
Synopsis: A deadly threat from Earth’s history reappears and a hunt for a lost artefact takes place between Autobots and Decepticons, while Optimus Prime encounters his creator in space.
More about the film: In Transformers: The Last Knight, the world is on the brink of destruction as humanity wages war against the Transformers. Optimus Prime, the leader of the Autobots, is absent and a secret society called the ‘Society of the Witwiccans’ is dedicated to protecting a hidden artefact tied to the Transformers’ history.
Cade Yeager returns and becomes entangled in the conflict when he discovers a mechanical talisman that holds the key to the past and future of both the Transformers as well as the Earth. Joined by an Oxford professor named Viviane Wembly and an eccentric Transformer named Cogman, Cade sets out to find the hidden artefact before the evil sorceress Quintessa and Megatron can obtain it.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: Optimus Prime is the strongest Autobot in the Transformers movie series. He also happens to be their leader.
Answer: Transformers: Dark Of The Moon performed the best at the box office with worldwide collections of USD 1.1 billion.
Answer: It depends. If you are going by IMDb ratings, then 2007's Transformers is the highest-rated film in the franchise with an IMDb score of 7/10. If you are going by Rotten Tomatoes scores, then Bumblebee is the highest-rated movie in the franchise with a fresh score of 91%.
Answer: Transformers: The Lost Knight is the lowest rated film in the franchise with an IMDb score of 5.2. It's also the lowest-rated film on Rotten Tomatoes.