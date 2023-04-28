‘Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts’: Plot Details, Cast, Trailer And More

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts has just dropped its trailer and it looks like we are in for another wild ride with our favourite Autobots. The seventh instalment in the long-running Transformers series brings back the Autobots along with the Maximals to fight Unicron. Rise of the Beasts is a prequel to the existing Transformers movies and is the newest entrant to the franchise since 2018’s Bumblebee. Paramount Pictures will be releasing the film later this summer.

The seventh instalment sees our favourite Transformers fighting their robot enemies in the 1990s. We also spotted an iconic sports car from the 90s (we can’t stop gushing over that classic Porsche 911) in the trailer. Besides those classic cars, the movie also boasts a stellar ensemble cast with Peter Cullen once again voicing Optimus Prime.

‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’: Plot synopsis

The first official trailer only shows a glimpse of what we can expect from the seventh Transformers movie. While the storyline isn’t entirely clear, it seems like our Autobots will be joining hands with the Maximals and several animal-like robots to fight Unicron, a new villain in the Cybertronian universe seeking to devour Earth. As always, two human protagonists get drawn into the mess (no Megan Fox is not reprising her role). The trailer also hints at the presence of Maximals on Earth for centuries.

It’ll be interesting to see the Transformers during the 90s, a time when technology on Earth wasn’t as advanced as the franchise has shown in previous instalments. Moreover, we get to see Bumblebee after seven years, following the events of the 1987 movie starring Hailee Steinfeld and John Cena.

A quick look at the cast

The cast of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts stars Anthony Ramos, Dominique Fishback, Luna Lauren Velez and Tobe Nwigwe in the leading roles. Peter Cullen, John DiMaggio, Michelle Yeoh, Pete Davidson, Ron Perlman, Peter Dinklage, Colman Domingo and others take over as voice artists. The movie is directed by Steven Caple Jr.

When is ‘Transformers 7’ releasing in theatres?

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will be a theatrical release only. The movie will hit theatres on June 9, 2023, so bookmark your calendars accordingly.

Twitter is quite impressed with ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

marks the return of our metal-clad heroes after a gap of five years. Here’s how Twitter is reacting to the same.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts looks pretty badass. Peter Cullen still Optimus Prime and a theatrical remix of DMX’s Ruff Ryders Anthem is off the chain!! — Rod (If You’re Reading This, I Think You’re Great) (@MyFinal_Heaven) April 28, 2023

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts looks like the nostalgic movie I’ve been waiting for https://t.co/jexTSPDCjK — Johnny Driscoll (@johnnydriscoll) April 28, 2023

transformers rise of the beasts issa must-watch broooo ! 🔥 — alpha 🌙 (@amar_suhairi) April 28, 2023

People rag on it, but I actually really like Transformers: The Last Knight. It’s bonkers, but every single one of these movies has been. I didn’t like where they were going with Unicron, though. Looks like Rise of the Beasts gets Unicron right. Question is, will he transform? — Thomas Mitchell (@Tmitch91082) April 28, 2023

So I just watched that Transformers: Rise of the Beasts trailer. I guess I should watch the rest of those movies, now… — Rod Whis-ly M’BlokU🎮🎙🎧🍕 (@Roddykat) April 28, 2023

I watched the new trailer for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. The trailer was done fairly well but now I have regrets of watching it. As it feels like they spoiled something that they should have kept a secret. Maybe it’s just me, but my hype for the movie kind of dropped… — Skydolf464 (@skydolf464) April 28, 2023

They’re blatantly gonna introduce a time travel element to Transformers: Rise of the Beasts which paves the way for a multiverse. — Kim Taylor-Foster 🧙‍♂️ (@K_imbot) April 28, 2023

New stills for ‘TRANSFORMERS: RISE OF THE BEASTS’ from the 2nd trailer. #Transformers (via: @Cryptic4KQual) pic.twitter.com/go1QHH1bqc — PrimeTime Films (@PrimeTimeFilms_) April 28, 2023

(Hero and Featured Image Courtesy Paramount Pictures)