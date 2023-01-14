Home > Culture > Film & TV > ‘Vikings: Valhalla’ Season 2 Is Out And Here’s What Twitter Has To Say
‘Vikings: Valhalla’ Season 2 Is Out And Here’s What Twitter Has To Say
Culture

‘Vikings: Valhalla’ Season 2 Is Out And Here’s What Twitter Has To Say

By Sanmita Acharjee, Jan 14 2023 10:57 pm

The best Netflix dramas call for our undivided attention, and Vikings: Valhalla is no different. For newcomers to the show, Vikings: Valhalla is a historical drama that is a follow-up to the 2013 show Vikings that aired on History Channel. Created by Jeb Stuart, the sequel is set a hundred years after the events of the original show and focuses on Ragnar Lothbrok, a legendary Norse hero and his journey to becoming a commander of the Viking tribes.

With the show’s second season premiering on Netflix, here’s a quick summary of its plot, a round-up of what people are saying about it on Twitter, and an update on its potential third season.

What’s happening in ‘Vikings: Vahalla’ season 2

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vikings Valhalla (@netflixvalhalla)

With eight new episodes, Vikings: Valhalla’s second season will be taking our favourite Scandanavian heroes out of their comfort zones. By all accounts, the show is bigger and bloodier in its second season and will test our characters in ways like never before. It also features an exciting slate of new characters including Lord Harekr, Grand Prince Yaroslav the Wise, and Emperor Romanos. New cast members that’ll be playing these characters include Bradley James, Hayat Kamille, Sofya Lebedeva and Marcin Dorociński.

Culture

A ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Live-Action Series Is Being Planned For Paramount+

By Sanmita Acharjee, Jan 12
Culture

Most Anticipated TV Shows Of 2023: Fallout, The Last Of Us, Ahsoka And More

By Priyanshi Agrawal, Dec 14

Here is what Twitter has to say about the second season of ‘Vikings: Vahalla’

Is ‘Vikings: Valhalla’ getting a season 3?

Well, lovers of history and war genres can rejoice as this isn’t the last iteration of Vikings: Valhalla. According to multiple reports, a third season is in the pipeline as it’s currently in production. Although no official announcement regarding the same has been made, we are glad we will get to see more of our favourite heroes in action.

In case you want to catch up on the first season in preparation for season 2, or just watch the second season itself, you can click here. If you’re looking for more historical dramas and war films on Netflix, consider the Golden Globe-nominated All Quiet on the Western Front or The Last Kingdom.

Hero image credit: Courtesy Instagram/Vikings Valhalla
Featured image credit: Courtesy Instagram/Vikings Valhalla

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Question: How many episodes are there in Vikings Valhalla season 2?

Answer: There are eight episodes in Vikings: Valhalla season 2.

Question: How many seasons will Vikings: Valhalla have?

Answer: Vikings: Valhalla right now has two seasons and it is reportedly in production for the third one.

Netflix netflix series Vikings Valhalla Web Series
written by.

Sanmita Acharjee
You May Also Like.
Follow us @Augustman