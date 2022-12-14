What We Know About Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan’s New Epic

There is a lot of buzz around the master filmmaker Christopher Nolan’s upcoming movie, Oppenheimer, for more than one reason.

Firstly, it is Nolan’s first biopic, secondly, he has roped in an ensemble of impressive cast members. And, thirdly because the world awaits yet another visual spectacle in a form of a large format black-and-white film from this Academy Award-winning storyteller.

Variety reports that Nolan called Oppenheimer “one of his most challenging projects” as it is a “story of immense scope and scale.” He further added, “there were big, logistical challenges, big practical challenges. But I had an extraordinary crew, and they really stepped up.”

Oppenheimer: Here is everything we know so far

When will Oppenheimer release?

Universal Pictures has announced in their latest teaser is that Oppenheimer is slated to come out on 21 July 2023 in theatres.

Oppenheimer: Plot and cast details

For the uninitiated, this biopic is based on a Pulitzer Prize-winning book called American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin. The plot closely follows the incredible story of this physicist who made a huge contribution to the invention of the atomic bomb and spearheaded the operation of the Manhattan Project during World War II.

Cillian Murphy plays the lead role while Emily Blunt plays his wife Katherine. Florence Pugh, David Krumholtz and Robert Downey Jr are also a noted part of the cast. Some other actors who are slated to make an appearance include Rami Malek, Jack Quaid, Josh Hartnett, Josh Peck, Devon Bostick, Dane DeHaan, Kenneth Branagh and Gary Oldman.

The magic of Christopher Nolan: All about the Trinity test scene

To add to the hype around the movie, Nolan recently revealed that he has shot the ‘Trinity test’ scene — which is the first nuclear weapon detonation held in New Mexico — without CGI. He teamed up with visual supervisor Andrew Jackson for this. It will be interesting to see how the duo worked on quantum physics and quantum mechanics to create this spectacle.

