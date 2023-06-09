‘The Idol’ To ‘Queen Cleopatra’: Worst-Rated TV Shows, According To Rotten Tomatoes

While OTT platforms and TV channels are flooded with quality content, there is no dearth of poor shows and movies either. Thanks to the aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes, you can filter out what not to watch from this sea of content with their trusted tomato-based ratings. As the recent HBO original, The Idol — which started airing on 4 June 2023— became one of the worst-rated TV shows ever, we list some other titles that you can simply skip.

How does the Rotten Tomatoes rating work?

Designed to give viewers a quick overview of a show or film, the aggregator website places a bright red tomato icon beside a title to imply it is a ‘fresh’ piece of content worth watching. On the other hand, a green splat-like sign hints the film or series is ‘rotten’ or least recommended. The platform’s Tomatometer provides ratings for each title. The higher the percentage, the better the show.

What makes Rotten Tomatoes stand out in the film and TV rating sector is that it provides a holistic view with critics’ comments, audience votes, summary and cast details. Instead of just relying on an arbitrary number, viewers can read comments by top critics and leave their honest reviews as well.

While some TV shows lose out on their charm due to slow plot development, others fail to establish the climax well and some simply lack a good story. A score below 60% leads to a negative rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

From Netflix’s Queen Cleopatra (2023) to We Are Men (2013) — our list of the worst TV shows based on Tomatometer ratings can help you ensure your next binge-watch session doesn’t leave you with a bitter taste.

TV shows with the worst ratings on Rotten Tomatoes