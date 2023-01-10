‘You’ season 4 part 1 trailer out! Joe Goldberg is the one being stalked

There is exciting news for fans of serial killer shows — Netflix has dropped the official trailer of You season 4 part 1, and it reveals some intriguing aspects about Joe Goldberg’s (Penn Badgley) psyche. Releasing earlier than previously scheduled, season 4 takes the story about the deranged psychopath forward.

Based on the eponymous book series written by Caroline Kepnes, You is a psychological thriller, which follows the enigmatic Joe, as he gets dangerously obsessed with anyone he takes a specific interest in.

Expectations from the first part of season 4 are particularly high since the successes of similar shows on Netflix.

Earlier in 2022, the streaming giant released Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (2022) about serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer. The show, which has been met with widespread positive reception, was renewed for a second season early in November 2022.

The Watcher is another one of the major hits on Netflix‘s psychological thriller or true crime content list. The show’s incredible success led Netflix to renew it for a second season.

What we know about You season 4

What the trailer of season 4 part 1 shows

The trailer gives a sneak peek into the psyche of Joe, as he treads along the lanes of London. Intrigue sets in when it is revealed that Joe is not the only murderer in town. There is another person, referred to as the ‘eat-the-rich killer’ who targets the ‘circle of privileged douchebags.’

A paradigm shift is observed as Joe transitions from being a killer to a detective when he sets on a quest to find the new killer. The trailer also shows that Joe enjoys being a literature professor who teaches under the name of Jonathan Moore and shows Tati Gabrielle reappear as Marienne Bellamy — Joe’s love interest.

It further reveals Joe’s ways as a teacher and his constant struggle to steer away from falling for a woman and controlling his murderous tendencies.

You season 4 to release sooner

You season 4 was officially given the go-ahead by Netflix days before the premiere of season 3 on 15 October 2021.

The fourth season of the serial killer show will be released in two parts. You season 4 part 1 was originally scheduled for hitting TV screens on 10 February 2023. It was to be followed by part 2 on 10 March.

Netflix later moved both dates by one day each, meaning You season 4 part 1 will premiere on 9 February and part 2 will follow on 9 March.

What else to expect from You season 4

By season 3, Joe ends his relationship with his wife, Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti), to pursue librarian Marienne. Love warns Marienne to leave Joe and flee, else she will also face the same consequences as the other women he had taken a liking for.

Season 3 ends with Love plotting to kill her estranged husband; instead, Joe kills her and escapes to France to look for Merienne.

The trailer also shows Joe trying hard to resist falling for Kate (Charlotte Ritchie) and he admits, “I do miss having someone out there.” What makes part 1 of season 4 interesting to watch would be how the notions of love are thwarted as the series subverts various genres.

Written by Greg Berlanti and Sera Gamble, the fourth season shall also see new characters such as Rhys (Ed Speleers), Nadia (Amy Leigh Hickman), Lady Phoebe (Tilly Keeper) and Adam (Lukas Gage) are also shown.

And will there be any more killings by Joe? That’s what will be known only after the show drops. But including his ex-girlfriend Guinevere Beck (Elizabeth Lail), The Sun estimates that Joe has killed 10 people by the end of season 3.

(Main and feature image credit: You/ © 2022 Netflix, Inc./ IMDb)