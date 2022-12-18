Your Capricorn Zodiac Sign Guide Including Personality Traits, Love Compatibility And Career Tips

Ruling Planet: Saturn

Energy Polarity: Yin/Feminine

Element: Earth

Quality: Cardinal

Anatomy: Knees, bones, skin, and teeth

Metal: : Lead

Gemstone: Blue Sapphire

Colour: Black, grey, dark green, and all dark earth tones

Capricorn zodiac sign personality: Mountains of Ambition

Capricorn zodiac sign is one of the most difficult signs to understand. Conventional astrology will tell you that Capricorns are serious, determined, and will leave no stone unturned as they (successfully) climb up the lofty mountains of ambition. Yes, that is true, but there’s oh so much more to a Capricorn than just their careers. For instance, Capricorns are actually one of the funniest people you’ll ever come across. Unlike Sagittarius, who is just loud, Capricorn possesses a devilishly dark wit that would make even a Scorpio blush.

Capricorns are also the signs of longevity. Like wine, they get better and better with age.

Capricorn zodiac sign is ruled by Saturn – the karmic task-master of the zodiac. Almost every Capricorn feels as though they’re being punished for sins of the past they long forgot. Many often feel that they’re living in a prison of sort, and thus need to patiently finish serving their sentence in order to finally be free. This is why they are one of the most patient signs of the zodiac.

However, Saturn only delays the reward, it never denies it. Thus, Capricorns know that their patience will be rewarded. Furthermore, Saturn is best friends with Venus – the planet of wealth, beauty, and luxuries – and even though their childhood and youth may be marred with all sorts off afflictions and heartaches – their soul is forever enriched with a surprisingly artistic flair, their skin improves miraculously with age – often looking far younger and feeling more energetic than their peers, and most importantly – they manage to have a hefty bank account courtesy of years of prudence with regards to money.

Now, many might say that Capricorns are stingy – that’s not entirely true. They are firm believers of quality over quantity. This is also what makes them such sheer perfectionists and they strive so hard to achieve it. Sometimes that can take them through extreme paths – but their practical and earthy pragmatism will ensure that nothing will derail them too far.

Capricorns will often have the best tastes in almost anything and everything – be it music, art, cinema, fashion, and especially – people. They may not be flashy clothes-horses that chase trends however, they’ll still look elegant and chic, and carry themselves with a certain panache even without trying too hard. Even when at their most casual, they’ll still have a way to turn heads whenever they enter a room. They’ll hardly accessorise – but when they do – you can be sure it’ll be something that’ll be elegant all the way.

Even though they may come across as extremely self-confident and secure, you must understand that Capricorns are softies at heart. That doesn’t mean you can take advantage of them. They have a BS detector so strong that they can sniff inauthenticity of any sort lightyears away. They do not fall for cheap flattery, and they can read your mind and learn things about you that you yourself are unaware of. However, when you are going through something dire in your life, Capricorn will always lend a sympathetic ear and I can guarantee – they are listening to you.

Being with a Capricorn can be a healing experience of sorts. Often you may discover that confiding in them makes your problems disappear. Perhaps this is one of the blessings they receive from their ruler, Saturn. Capricorn, unfortunately, rarely gets anyone to listen to them. Tears are best kept private, and sobs are only meant to be let out behind closed (soundproof) doors. This is something they’ll reveal to no one – except those extreme few who are let in to their private world after passing numerous tests of loyalty.

If Scorpio’s are mysterious, Capricorns are practically hermetic. You may know a Capricorn for years, possibly decades, and you may still be shocked to discover something completely new about them that you never knew before. However, the fact that you’re learning these new things about them means that you’ve passed a test. Earning a Capricorn’s approval is an honour very few people will ever experience. It’s akin to earning a major karmic reward.

Just a Goat in Love

You have never truly been loved, unless you’ve been loved by a Capricorn. No, this isn’t the sweeping romantic kind of love that’s spoken about in romance novels and Shakespearean classics. Capricorn knows that those tales aren’t really about love, but are actually toxic stories of sheer limerence that create unhealthy expectations and only lead to heartache.

That doesn’t mean Capricorn’s aren’t romantic. They most certainly are. However, Capricorns are practical about love, as they are about anything and everything else. Remember, this is a sign that only goes for the best of the best. Thus, for a Capricorn to want you, you must have something that puts you above the rest. Your qualifications will be thoroughly scrutinised, and there will be incredibly thorough background checks.

Capricorns love people who are unapologetically themselves. They value authenticity over everything else. In this world of fake-followers and Instagram-filters, Capricorn seeks someone who is truly who they are and have no pretence about them.

Two qualities that Capricorns love in a partner are self-reliance and self-confidence. The more independent you are, the more Capricorn will want you. As pristine and polished a Capricorn appears to be – they’re as dirty and debauched underneath it all. There is nothing that a Capricorn will ever say no to when it comes to carnal pleasure. Their appetite is voracious, and unlike most people, age doesn’t slow them down.

This is why, it’s best Capricorn marries later in life. They (including and especially the women of this sign) need a whole lot of time to ‘sow their wild oats’ and do so without any sense of guilt, shame, or restriction. Relationships take time, effort, and commitment. Capricorn has big dreams and lofty ambitions that they’ve created a series of five-year-plans to achieve. You can’t possibly expect them to choose you before they’ve established themselves.

The good thing is, even when they aren’t committed to you, they are excellent lovers. They’ll ensure that you’re pleased in every sense of the word in the bedroom, and everywhere else their schedule allows. However, once you two are in a relationship – the sex will only get better and better as time passes by.

Remember, Capricorns are born with a broken heart. It’s part of the cruel karmic tricks their ruler, Saturn, plays on them. Thus, it’s so important that a Capricorn truly learns to love themselves before learning to love someone else. Easier said than done, but totally possible and incredibly doable. After all, they are Capricorns!

Capricorn is the love that you can see yourself growing old with. They are the ones who will stay by your side in sickness and in health. They will be your rock, your guardian, your biggest source of strength and support. Nothing you need will ever be denied. Be sure you value that love and honour them. They are patient and will always be willing to learn. If they care about you, they’ll give you plenty of chances.

However, when they’re done – they are done! Capricorn will never hesitate to walk away (unless they have an afflicted moon or rising sign) from a toxic situation. They aren’t masochistic water signs. These are Earth signs – filled with the security that all their needs will be met sooner or later.

Capricorn zodiac sign compatibility

Best Lovers: Taurus & Virgo

Taurus & Virgo Best Friends: Scorpio & Pisces

Scorpio & Pisces Polar Opposite, yet strangely similar: Cancer

Cancer Red Flags: Aries & Libra

Aries & Libra Mysterious Wild-Cards: Gemini & Leo

Capricorn Careers

Capricorn is always THE BOSS! Even if they aren’t, they eventually will become the ones who will be giving all the orders. Remember, this is the sign of ambition and status. Capricorn will always rise to the top of their field, and will only descend from the peak of their mountain when they’ve found a bigger one to scale. Their work day never seems to end. Even if they’re not in the office, they’re constantly planning and strategising in their minds. This is not to say that they’re workaholics – however, Capricorns truly love being productive, and they just love paving the way in their journey of success.

There isn’t a single career in the world where a Capricorn won’t find themselves to be the most successful at. There is literally nothing that a Capricorn cannot succeed at if they put their minds to it. No other sign can match their determination and their ambition. No other sign can keep up with their razor sharp minds, and indefatigable energy. This can get incredibly annoying, especially when they just always seem to be two-steps ahead of everyone all the time. However, Capricorn couldn’t care less about the things that annoy your lazy unproductive self.

Don’t be fooled by conventional astrologers who claim that Capricorns need order, structure, and a fixed routine to be happy. Put a Capricorn in the most chaotic situation where everything is flying off the handle – and they’ll make it into an efficient and effective place of work this side of the Atlantic.

Even if Capricorns choose to become a homemaker instead of pursuing a corporate ambition – they will become the Bree Van De Kamp of homemakers.

The most important piece of advise for a Capricorn is to ensure that they get enough rest. Unlike the dull boy, Jack, Capricorn is completely capable of finding plenty of time to ‘play’ whilst still burning the midnight oil at work. However, they need to realise that at the end of the day, they are human, and all humans need to rest and take it easy.

The best thing for all Capricorns to indulge in after work, irrespective of what field of work they’re in, is the arts and culture. Don’t be surprised if you find a Capricorn in the world of Occult and Mysticism. All Capricorns have a powerful connection with the magical side of ‘The Universe’ that puzzles and baffles everyone.

Here’s a brief list of careers best suited for Capricorn zodiac sign:

Literally anything and everything. They will eventually become 'The Boss'!

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India