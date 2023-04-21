Deep Diving Into The Earth Signs Of The Zodiac: Taurus, Virgo And Capricorn

It is an almost casual habit to flip through a newspaper or a magazine towards the end pages to browse the astrology section. This age-old conditioning to look at one’s horoscope, albeit occasionally, has now been modified to millennials and Gen Z lapping up all forms of Astro content with great gusto on the internet. Western astrology broadly divides human beings into 12 sun signs, indicative of all the months of the year they are born in. These are further divided into elements and modalities that help us understand more critical and nuanced aspects of an individual’s personality. The air, water and earth signs of the zodiac help us further helps us understand a person.

A birth chart of an individual could be loosely called their astrological DNA report — a reference point to check out the effects of the positioning of their sun sign with all other elements of the universe: planets, constellations, the sun and the moon.

Astrological studies have shown that everything in the universe is connected and derives inspiration from the four main elements instrumental in maintaining and completing the circle of life on this planet. They are earth (soil or ground), water, air and fire. The zodiacs are categorised into four elements, each of which symbolises some salient qualities and are unique to the element.

Let us look at the first element and analyse the three earth signs — Taurus, Virgo and Capricorn — accordingly.

Earth signs of the zodiac: Hero characteristics, typical traits and pet peeves

Image: Courtesy of Vedrana Filipović/Unsplash

The study of astrology stresses the importance of maintaining a balance inspired by our nature. Closely looking at the elements, one would find out that they are further divided into masculine (branded as positive or active cosmic energy) and feminine (negative or passive cosmic energy) components. This concept finds relevance in Chinese astrology, too, and is called Yin (feminine or negative/passive energy) and Yang (male or positive/ active energy), according to Feng Shui. Air and fire signs are considered positive signs.

The first adjective to pop into mind while discussing the earth signs of the zodiac: Taurus, Virgo and Capricorn are ‘dependable’. Just as how the earth grounds us, the sign’s energy is firmly rooted in reality, making it very stable and secure in all the practical aspects of life. They provide a solid foundation which helps the other zodiacs thrive in their presence.

Strong-headed and committed to a fault, the earth signs have a great conviction to fructify every project they take up. Often revered for their basic and classic qualities in the zodiac, they are the best of friends and overtly committed partners, too. They think about the long term and provide stability.

Because of these qualities, they might be sometimes perceived as ‘stubborn’ (especially Taurus). But if one looks at the earth signs with a positive approach, one would realise that even if they must not be the most spontaneous or adventurous people out there, they do bring comfort and security into their work and personal relationships like no other.

A guide to the core nature of earth signs and their compatibility with other zodiacs

Taurus: 20 April – 20 May

Image: Courtesy of Marco Bertorello/AFP

Personality: This earth sign is symbolised by a celestial bull and falls second in line amongst the 12 zodiacs. Every zodiac sign is ruled by a planet, which creates favourable conditions required to prosper in their life.

A Taurean is ruled by the planet of love and money, Venus. Earthy and deeply sensual, they are adept at wealth creation and seeking leisure. They are resilient, reliable and extremely dependable in both their personal and professional lives.

They embody strength, both mental and physical. A flipside of their nature is that they could be perceived as stubborn or at times a bit too laid-back bordering on lazy. Because the Taurean modality is fixed, they value commitment and security at all costs, making good partners, friends, parents or children.

Love compatibility: Taureans naturally gravitate towards other earth signs: Virgo and Capricorn, as they complement their inherent need for stability. However, their congenial signs are water signs of Pisces, Scorpio and Cancer. The celestial bull is at its best with the water signs and a balance is always maintained in their relationship.

Taurean celebrities: Gigi Hadid, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Madhuri Dixit, Lizzo, Adele, Megan Fox, Cher, Robert Pattinson and Channing Tatum.

Virgo: 23 August – 22 September

Image: Courtesy of Zendaya/Instagram

Personality: A stickler for perfection, the detail-oriented Virgo is the sixth sign in the zodiac. The modality of this sign is mutable and is symbolised by ‘the maiden’ or ‘the virgin’.

Revered as the goddess of fertility and wheat in some cultures, this zodiac sign is ruled by the planet of communication, Mercury. They are excellent processors of information and are very systematic in their approach towards life. They dislike any unpredictability and want to plan everything to the T.

If one is close to a Virgo, there are chances that they might get overwhelmed by the sign’s constant need for improvement, as they can get into a nitpicking habit and could seem nagging, too. But this mutable sign’s analytical and organised nature is super helpful to live a good life.

Love compatibility: A perfect love match for this reserved, thoughtful and over-analytical earth sign is the dreamy, wise and kind Pisces. Known to be a match made in heaven, the imaginative creativity of this water sign denoted by the two fish creates a beautiful semblance with Virgo’s predictability. Earth signs Taurus and Virgo are considered a good match as well.

Virgo celebrities: Beyoncé, Prince Harry, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Keanu Reeves, Zendaya, Blake Lively, Nick Jonas and Salma Hayek

Capricorn: 22 December – 19 January

Image: Courtesy of Isabel Infantes/AFP

Personality: The tenth sign in the zodiac, Capricorn is symbolised by a mystic sea goat and its modality is cardinal. Action-oriented, highly ambitious and frightfully practical, this sign is a natural leader. They could be termed as the ‘bosses’ of the zodiac because of their assertiveness and commitment to achieving their professional goals. Their ruling planet is Saturn, which is symbolised by adherence to rules and discipline. This explains their need for being punctual and regulation to discipline. They embody typical earth sign traits of being responsible and organised. But one should not mistake them to be boring, as their way of having fun is quite unique while still being organised.

They do not express their emotions easily but are found to be introspective and deep. They are relentless, focused and rich in the quality of perseverance.

Love compatibility: The other earth signs, Taurus and Virgo, are the best matches for the determined Capricorn. The Taurean love for luxury bodes well with the Capricorn’s need to scale professional heights and gain success in the material world.

Next in line is the third earth sign, Virgo. Both Capricorn and Virgo are workaholics and love to process their emotions internally rather than being overtly expressive. These qualities complement them and create an easy rapport between the two. However, they need to make an extra effort to communicate more, as both these signs are reticent and inherently introverted.

The third sign to have good compatibility with Capricorn is the water sign of Pisces. The emotional balance achieved with this union is unmatchable.

Capricorn celebrities: Timothée Chalamet, Kate Moss, John Legend, Kit Harington, Regina King, Diane Keaton, Farhan Akhtar and Twinkle Khanna.

Main and featured image credit: Courtesy of Nastya Dulhiier/Unsplash

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Hong Kong