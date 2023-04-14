‘Kafka On The Shore’ And 15 Other Haruki Murakami Books To Read Right Now

When Haruki Murakami first burst into the Japanese literary scene with one of his best books, the Gunzōprize-winning Kaze no uta o kike (Hear the Wind Sing, 1979), few would have predicted that in less than two decades, he would establish himself as a major voice of the contemporary era.

With works that dislocate realities and uncover the extraordinary in the ordinary, Murakami is a writer of unparalleled magnitude. His works often portray details about the arid landscape of Tokyo‘s suburbs, the serenity of Japan’s snowy mountains, and the wild frenzy of its train stations. Not to forget his occasional flirtation with magical realism and surrealism — be it the two moons appearing in 1Q84 or fish tumbling from the sky in Kafka on the Shore — readers are always left in awe by his enigmatic fictional worlds.

Murakami achieved global fame in 1987 with his fifth book, Norwegian Wood. Titled after the iconic Beatles song of the same name from the band’s 1965 album Rubber Soul, the book became a cult classic, selling more than four million copies in Japan alone.

Today, with his best-selling titles translated into around 50 languages, the Kyoto-born writer has millions of fans worldwide. Additionally, celebrities such as Emma Watson and Harry Styles have expressed their love for Norwegian Wood, while Hard-Boiled Wonderland and the End of the World (1985) appealed to Joe Jonas.

Although Murakami is not the first Japanese writer to have garnered global success — Yasunari Kawabata and Kenzaburō Ōe were both Nobel laureates — the acclaimed novelist has radically transformed the face of Japan’s literature for the world.

Murakami’s style of writing

For Murakami, first-person narratives were his signature style for years, until he transitioned to third-person in recent works such as 1Q84 and Colorless Tsukuru Tazaki and His Years of Pilgrimage.

Additionally, themes of alienation, a sense of loss and exploration of sexuality are prominent in most of his books. From the character that sees her imaginary self in Sputnik Sweetheart to the boy who finds himself trapped amidst strange supernatural occurrences in The Strange Library (1983), his creations invoke unique journeys, dreamscapes, Kafkaesque underworlds, surreal creatures and unhinged settings.

And with a new book titled The City and Its Uncertain Walls releasing tomorrow, April 13 2023, the writer offers a lot to look forward to for his fans. This is Murakami’s first novel in six years since his 2017 hit Killing Commendatore.

Intriguing Haruki Murakami books to read