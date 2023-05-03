Money Horoscope For May 2023: Will The Stars Favour Your Zodiac Sign This Month?

The money horoscope of May 2023 will help you prepare and plan for the expenses to be incurred during the month. Different planets and houses are responsible for gains, and losses. When the transit activates the aforesaid house or planets your wealth increases or dwindles. Read on to know your money horoscope for May 2023.

The main houses for wealth and money are the 2nd house and 11th house and the significator of these houses is Jupiter. Therefore, this planet becomes very important in the prospect of wealth. Jupiter arises on 27 April in fiery Aries, a friend’s house, and although it will be in the axis of the nodes, it will become benefic. Mercury the significator of currency will get out of combustion on 11 May and become direct on 14 May. This will have a positive impact on money and finances.

Sun is the source of all wealth. It will be in a comfortable position in Aries. Its exaltation sign is till 15 May after which it moves to earthy Taurus. Venus the significator of luxury is going to transit to Gemini, a sign owned by Mercury. Besides the main significators, all planets can give wealth depending on their placement, transit, and the running planetary period. The Lunar eclipse in Scorpio on 5 May will cause some upheavals in the money and fortunes of some sun signs.

Money horoscope for May 2023 for all the zodiac signs