Year Of The Rabbit: How Will Your Love Life Be Affected In 2023?

Every living being wants to be loved. The definition of love is always incomplete because love has so many forms and dimensions. So, will you find love this Chinese New Year? Will you find your soulmate? What will your love life look like in Year of the Rabbit 2023? Let’s know the answer to all these questions.
It is believed in Chinese astrology that people born in the same year, share the same traits. Chinese Astrology is based on the lunar calendar. Each month begins with a New Moon and lasts for approximately 29 days. The Chinese year begins and ends in either January or February. The date is decided by the Chinese Lunar Calendar, which is based on the cycles of the moon and sun and is generally 21–51 days behind the Gregorian (internationally used) calendar. The date of Chinese New Year changes every year, but it always falls between 21 January and 20 February. The day of the Chinese New Year is a new moon day, usually the second after the winter solstice.
Each year in the repeating zodiac cycle of 12 years is represented by a zodiac animal. Chinese Astrology identifies the world as being comprised of five elements: fire, earth, metal, water, and wood. In the lunar calendar, each element is linked to a two-year period and governs the motivating forces in your life. Fire signs are inspired by enthusiasm, Earth signs look to create security, people born under the Metal element are creative, while Water signs form emotional bonds. People born under the Wood element are explorers. Chinese Astrology places great emphasis on the lunar phase of birth. The Chinese zodiac or shengxiao, is calculated on a year-by-year basis. This system of divination links a person’s temperament with the phase of the Moon at the time of their birth. Chinese people believe that a person’s horoscope, personality, and love compatibility are closely associated with his or her Chinese zodiac sign, and are determined by his or her birth year.
This story first appeared in Lifestyle Asia India
Love life predictions for Chinese zodiac signs in the Year of the Rabbit 2023
1948, 1960, 1972, 1984,1996, 2008, 2020
For The Rat individuals who are in a relationship, 2023 indicates a good time. Your communication will improve and you will resolve all your differences. All the arguments and disagreements going on will be over with amicable solutions. You will achieve harmony, happiness, and joy with your partner. The year of the water Rabbit will be filled with love and affection. The possibility of finding your soul mate is high. You must not rush into a love relationship. Be patient and take your time in knowing the other person and let the relationship bloom.
Rat Compatibility
Most: Monkey, Dragon, Ox, Rat
Least: Horse, Rooster, Rabbit
1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021
The Ox natives will successfully strengthen their bond of love and understanding with their partner. Try to be more open about your feelings. However, the singles will continue to remain single in the early part of the year. Some unattached will find partners towards the end of the year and may even tie the knot.
Ox Compatibility
Most: Rooster, Snake and Rat
Least: Monkey, Goat, Horse and Tiger
1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022
Tiger Chinese love horoscope 2023 foretells that if you are in a relationship, you will enjoy the best time of your life with your beloved. Your mutual understanding will improve and you will see yourself getting married towards the end of the year. Single Tiger natives too will enjoy an amazing year. You might meet someone from the past and revive the bond and attachment. It will be ideal to postpone marriage until the next year.
Tiger Compatibility
Most: Pig, Dog and Horse
Least: Monkey, Dog, Snake and Ox
1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011
For the Rabbits, 2023 promises a good first quarter with regards to your love life. Things will work out great between you and your partner. Your love life will be passionate. Singles too might finally tie the knot. 2022 was a challenging year for married couples but the year of the Rabbit is bringing only good news for you. Singles need to express their emotions and plan some fun outings with loved ones.
Rabbit Compatibility
Most: Goat, Dog and Pig
Least: Rat and Rooster
1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012
This year will be a splendid year for the Dragon natives who are already in a relationship. All your problems will be resolved as you will find the right solution. Married couples can also plan to expand their family. However, the new Dragon lovers might have to suffer during this period, because of relationship going sour. Be loyal and committed if you are serious about the relationship. Singles might find their soul mates.
Dragon Compatibility
Most: Rooster, Monkey and Rat
Least: dog
1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013
Natives of Snake zodiac have very good chances to get married this year. 2023 will be filled with love, romance, and bliss for the Snake natives. Even the Single natives might finally find the right person after some unfruitful dates. Snake lovers will get to spend a lot of time with their beloved which will bring new excitement to the relationship. Married couples are advised to not make hasty decisions when it comes to expanding their family.
Snake Compatibility
Most: Ox and Rooster
Least: Tiger, Horse and Pig
1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014
Married Horse natives will find ample time to bond with their spouse in the Year of the Rabbit. You will enjoy a better understanding and you will enhance and strengthen your relationship this year. Also, it will be a good period to expand your family. As for the single Horse natives, the Year of the Rabbit is bringing good luck to you as well. Your search for finding the most compatible partner will end as the stars are aligned in your favour.
Horse Compatibility
Most: Dog, Goat and Tiger
Least: Snake, Ox and Rat
1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015
Sheep natives must not be obsessed with their partner this year. Spending too much time and money on your partner is not a good idea. Give space in your relationship. Single natives are advised to avoid spending their time with the wrong person. It is advised to invest in the right relationship.
Sheep Compatibility
Most: Pig, Dog and Sheep
Least: Rooster and Rat
1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016
For Monkey Chinese zodiac natives, this year will be filled with love. Relationship with your beloved will blossom. Keep your communication clear and find amicable solutions to your problems. Single Monkey natives will have to wait in their search of finding the right partner. Do not rush into a relationship, take your time and be sure before committing. Wait for next year before you propose. Monkey natives who are in a new relationship will enjoy a year filled with passion and excitement.
Monkey Compatibility
Most: Dog, Rat and Dragon
Least: Tiger and Ox
1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017
Rooster natives living with their beloved must spend more time together. Try and maintain a good work-life balance to ensure you are getting time to bond with your partner. As for the single Rooster natives, this could be the year you find your soul mate. Move out of your comfort zone and meet new people.
Rooster Compatibility
Most: Snake, Ox and Dragon
Least: Rabbit and Rat
1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018
The love life of Dog natives suggests that they make the most of their relationship this year. Explore and try new things, and add the spark you once had in your relationship. Try to plan romantic holidays and activities. The single Dog natives might not be as lucky in matters of love. You will be more focused towards your career and your love life will be sidelined. Prioritise your schedules as it is okay to give your best towards your career. The end of the year is good for love and romance.
Dog Compatibility
Most: Monkey, Rabbit, Tiger and Horse
Least: Goat and Dragon
1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019
Love horoscope 2023 for Pig natives foretells that they must make a positive impression on their partner and not let the romance in their relationship die. Romantic gestures will make your partner happy and take you a long way in strengthening your connection. The single Pig natives will also find the partner they have been waiting for. However, do not rush into anything and take your time understanding your partner and their needs. Spend more time getting to know your partner. For married couples, this is a good time for expanding your family.
Pig Compatibility
Most: Rabbit, Goat and Tiger
Least: Snake
All Images: Courtesy Shutterstock