The 10 Best Korean Rappers Of All Time: Agust D, RM And More

With Korean hip-hop garnering interest from fans and listeners worldwide, Korean rappers are steadily becoming global trendsetters. Be it the all-time favourite ‘OG’ Tiger JK expanding Korea’s rap scene or digital music streaming services such as Spotify launching K-Hip-Hop +82 (2017), the inclination towards the genre is clearly visible.

K-Hip-Hop +82, Spotify’s official global Korean hip-hop playlist which got rebranded as KrOWN in 2022, acts as a bridge to introduce Korean hip-hop culture to music fans. And, keeping this in view, it can be said that rap artists from Korea (both solo and those belonging to groups) have successfully cemented a space for themselves in the global music industry and beyond.

According to a report by allkpop, authentic rap, which is rhythmic speech set to music, was brought to the mainstream by Hong Seo-beom, who gave Korean hip-hop its first ever rap song — the 1989 hit “Kim Sat Gat.” Since then, the Korean rap scene has been blessed with a rapid inflow of powerful rap tracks delivered by some of the best Korean rappers of all time. Be it K-pop group rappers such as J-Hope from BTS releasing individual music, or solo rappers such as Jessi spitting intense bars, each Korean rapper has been delivering numerous meaningful and authentic rap songs consistently. So here’s a peek into some of the legendary rap artists hailing from Korea.

Here are some of the best Korean rappers of all time

(Main image credit: BTS Official/Twitter; Featured image credit: drunkentigerjk/Instagram)