BTS Breaks Own Guinness Record For Most Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards

BTS made history once again at the 2023 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards! The K-pop supergroup bagged the award for Favorite Music Group at the recently held ceremony in Los Angeles, making it their fourth consecutive win in the category and seventh overall Nickelodeon trophy.

With this, BTS shattered their own Guinness World Record for “the most Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards won by a music group.” Thanks to the loyal BTS ARMY, the boyband is breaking records despite being on a hiatus.

BTS creates history at the 2023 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards

Contending against BTS in the category were 5 Seconds of Summer, BLACKPINK, Black Eyed Peas, Imagine Dragons, Panic! At the Disco, OneRepublic and Paramore. The boy band now holds over 25 titles in the famous Guinness World Records book, including a number of Billboard records.

Other big winners of the night included Taylor Swift and Harry Styles. While the Love Story hitmaker won the Favourite Female Artist and Favourite Album award, Styles was named the Favourite Male Artist and Favorite Global Music Star. His track As It Was also won in the Favourite Song category.

BTS members are focusing on solo activities

Ever since their June 2022 hiatus, BTS members have been concentrating on solo ventures. BTS’ eldest member Jin is currently serving in the military, while J-Hope has also begun the military enlistment process. J-Hope’s solo album Jack In The Box and the track The Astronaut have also garnered major traction.

Their team leader RM also dropped his solo album Indigo in 2022. Suga is all set to embark on his first-ever solo tour, performing across cities in Asia and the US. Meanwhile, BTS’ V joined the cast of the Korean variety cooking show Seojin, which premiered on February 24, 2023.

The boys have also bagged lucrative individual brand deals, including partnerships with Louis Vuitton, Valentino, Tiffany & Co., Dior and more.

(Hero and feature image credits: bts.bighitofficial/ Instsgram)

This story first appeared in Lifestyle Asia Hong Kong