BTS’ Busan Concert ‘Yet To Come’ To Be Released As A Film In 2023

BTS Army has another reason to celebrate! The K-pop supergroup’s much-publicised World Expo concert ‘Yet to Come’ will now be released as a movie in theatres worldwide on 1 February 2023. This will serve as an opportunity for the fans who missed attending this hit October event in Busan. However, those who experienced BTS’ magic first-hand can still watch this 103-minute film because the concert has been creatively shot from a completely fresh perspective.

The live show at Busan was an important event for the Army, as it was the band’s last concert with their much-loved member Jin who enlisted for his mandatory military service on 13 December. The rest of the band members are slated to join the service and likely return only after 2025.

All about Yet To Come: Dates, fan screenings and more

The concert has been “re-edited and re-mixed” to suit the taste of the Army across the globe. This movie will be played across 110 countries, but only for a limited time. The ticket sale opens on 10 January. Click here to book your seat and get additional information about the movie.

A special screening is planned at theatres on 4 February where the Army and K-Pop fans will be encouraged to carry light and glow sticks for an immersive concert-like experience at the theatres. According to Variety, the film will be released in different formats along with a “270-degree field of view ScreenX, 4DX, which imitates the concert’s live atmosphere, and 4DX Screen, which combines both formats.”

This movie is presented by Hybe, Trafalgar Releasing and CJ 4DPlex.

This is the fifth concert movie of BTS to come out. The other four titles are BTS Permission to Dance on Stage — Seoul: Live Viewing, Break the Silence: The Movie, Bring the Soul: The Movie and Burn the Stage: The Movie.

BTS’ ‘Yet To Come’ Busan concert

The ‘Yet To Come’ concert was held on 15 October at the Asiad Main Stadium in Busan to support the city’s bid for the 2030 World Expo. The band performed 19 songs in an attempt to put Korean culture on the world map.

The members — Jin, RM, Jimin, V, J-Hope, Suga and Jungkook — enthralled the audience with their hit songs, “Dynamite,” “Butter” and “Idol,” among others from their last album Proof.

(Main and featured image credit: BTS Official/ Instagram)