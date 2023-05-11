Jimin To Release ‘Fast X’ Collaboration Song ‘Angel Pt.1’ On May 18

2023 has been Jimin’s year so far. After beginning the year with a bang with Vibe, the BTS member also released his first official album titled Face last month. Both the releases were a hit amongst the ARMY, but little did they know that the BTS member has yet another surprise up his sleeve. Jimin is all set to entertain his fans with a new collaboration and this one is even more humongous. Jimin is all set to join forces with Vin Diesel for the movie Fast X.

Diesel‘s upcoming movie titled Fast X will see a fraction of BTS’ Jimin magic. The happy news was shared by the Fast X team on Twitter along with a poster of the song Angel Pt.1. Here are some more details about Jimin’s new collaboration.

Everything we know about BTS’ Jimin new collab

The song is titled Angel Pt. 1 from Fast X, which marks Jimin’s first collaboration with American rapper Kodak Black, NLE Choppa, JVKE, and Muni Long. The song will be out on 18 May, and will be a huge part of the Fast X movie. JVKE had already teased a possible collab with the BTS member through a cryptic tweet.

Music teaser of Angel Pt. 1 released

Soon after the poster release, the music teaser of the song was also released to tease the fans. Giving a glimpse of what the song would look like, the makers shared a clip featuring all the artists.

How did the fans react

As soon as the teaser of the Fast X song hit the Internet, Twitter was flooded with messages for Jimin. The BTS ARMY shared their excitement over his new collab.

I am very happy to hear Jimin’s voice in this film and I also love this film #FASTXxJIMIN #FastX pic.twitter.com/zIiFeNcACi — Rm (@Rm61202337) May 10, 2023

Its just 1 min preview & im already melting , jimin’s angelic honey vocals so soothing & heavenly ANGEL PT. 1 IS COMING

JIMIN FOR FASTX SAGA#Angel_pt1#FASTXxJIMIN

#JIMIN #지민pic.twitter.com/O1VCre4l6J — BANGTAN DELIGHT I The Planet I Angel Pt1 I (@Lovly_mochitwin) May 9, 2023

“Angel Pt. 1” by Kodak Black, NLE Choppa, Jimin of BTS, JVKE, & Muni Long will be out on Thursday, 2023.05.18! i’m so excited #Angel_pt1

JIMIN IS COMING#FASTX #FASTXxJIMIN pic.twitter.com/D4YWHUX4U1 — ً dear bts⁷ ☁️ Ft. RM • The Planet | 아포방포 (@ourpridebts7) May 9, 2023

More about Fast X

Fast X is slated to release on 19 May in India. The synopsis of the movie read, “Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his family have outsmarted and outdriven every foe in their path tackling challenges. However, now they must confront the most lethal opponent they’ve ever faced. Fueled by revenge, a terrifying threat emerges from the shadows of the past to shatter Dom’s world and destroy everything and everyone he loves.”

Helmed by Louis Leterrier, the film also stars Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Jason Momoa, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, John Cena, Jason Statham, Sung Kang, Alan Ritchson, Daniela Melchior, Scott Eastwood, Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron, Brie Larson, and Rita Moreno.

Hero and Featured Images: Courtesy Jimin/Instagram

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India