DPR’s Ian And Live Make Their Hong Kong Debut With Electrifying Performance

After much anticipation, DPR’s Ian and Live finally make their way to Hong Kong.

DPR, or Dream Perfect Regime, make their debut in Hong Kong. Hot off their world tour and Coachella performance, Ian and Live are taking no breaks and made headlines in the city last Friday. The alternative k-hip hop group disappointed no one as a huge crowd erupted at their performances at “After The Apocalypse” in AXA Wonderland.

Known for songs such as, “So Beautiful” and “Nerves”, DPR Ian was surprised that there were even fans in the city, as this was their first time in the city and Ian absolutely loved it, even saying that they would be back.

Joining his crew mate, DPR Live also basked in the Hong Kong love as he performed songs such as “Yellow Cab” and “Hula Hoops”

Local Hong Kong stars such as our 002 cover star, Gareth T. showed that this wasn’t just the DPR show. Playing familiar favorites, such as “Boyfriend Material”, the crowd loved his performance but claiming that he wanted to try something new, Gareth played a very punk-inspired unreleased song, chanting, “There’s never a good time to break up”

Not only did the headliners put on a show, but the openers opened Hong Kong’s eyes to some of the hottest emerging talent that the city has to offer. Derek and Chinkyeyes warmed the crowd up to what was to be an unforgettable night for the crowd. Check out the photos we took at the concert below!



























Special thanks to Viva Paradise and YiuWingLive for bringing DPR to Hong Kong!

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Hong Kong