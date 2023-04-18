Japanese Singer Fujii Kaze’s Hong Kong Concert: Dates, Tickets, Venue And Everything Else To Know

Good news for fans of Fujii Kaze! The Japanese singer and songwriter is bringing his Fujii Kaze and the piano Asia Tour to the city on July 29 and 30. The two-day concert at the Academic Community Hall at Hong Kong Baptist University will be his first one in Hong Kong. Owing to his rise in the music scene, Fujii is embarking on an overseas tour for the first time. The 25-year-old will be performing in Seoul, Bangkok, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, and Taipei before capping it off in Hong Kong.

Fujii Kaze’s concert: What you need to know

Tickets for Fujii’s performances in Hong Kong go on sale from April 18 at 10 am through cityline.com. Prices range from HKD 899, HKD 699, and HKD 599 respectively, with an additional ticketing fee. The concert starts at 8 pm on both days and will be an all-seated show. Meanwhile, Live Nation members have priority during the pre-sale on April 17 from 10 am. As the tour name suggests, fans can expect the two-day show to feature Fujii with his piano.

The Japanese singer-songwriter ’s phenomenal rise

At 12 years old, Fujii began uploading piano and song covers to YouTube and amassed millions of views. However, it wasn’t until 2019 that Fujii made his official debut with the single ‘何なんw (WTF LOL)’ which was quickly followed by ‘もうええわ (Mo-Eh-Wa)’.A year later, Fujii released his first studio album ‘Help Ever Hurt Never’ which reached number one on the Billboard Japan Hot Albums chart. His song, ‘Shinunoga E-Wa’ from the album went viral and his popularity swept across Japan and the rest of Asia. Fujii is the first Japanese artist to be featured on YouTube’s Artist on the Rise. To wrap up 2022, he held a nationwide tour in eight cities across Japan with more than 200,000 people attending. Most recently, he released his sophomore album, ‘Love All Serve All’ last month.

