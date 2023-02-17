K-Pop Star Kim Woojin’s Hong Kong Concert: Dates, Tickets, Venue And Timings

It’s raining concerts and gigs in Hong Kong! From Apink to NCT Dream, the city is set to witness notable K-pop idols live on stage in the coming months. Kim Woojin is the latest addition to the list. The former Stray Kids member will be performing in the city this March as a part of his ‘Still Dream’ tour in Asia.

Apart from Hong Kong, Kim Woojin will perform in Singapore, Bangkok, Taipei, and Tokyo. The Korean soloist has been trotting the globe since July 2022, covering cities across Europe and Latin America.

Kim Woojin’s Hong Kong concert: Venue and tickets

Kim will perform at the Music Zone @ E-Max, KITEC, from 8 pm onwards on March 29. The tickets come in three categories: general, priority and VIP. The price of the tickets ranges from HKD 580 to HKD 1,280.

The VIP passes include various perks, like an exclusive meet and greet event, a photo session with Kim, and an early entry. The tickets are up for sale now, so visit Onion Productions’ website to book your slot at the earliest.

Kim Woojin’s rise as a soloist

The K-pop star started as a member of the mega boy group Stray Kids in 2017, only to part ways two years later. His transition to a soloist commenced with the pre-debut digital single Still Dream in 2021. His first world tour supports his latest release, The Moment: A Minor, a six-track record with the lead single Ready Now. Kim has amassed over 10 million plays across streaming platforms in his solo career. After spreading his charm in the music industry, Kim is set to venture into the television space with HBO Max’s series, Beyond The Wardrobe.

Kim Woojin’s Hong Kong concert will be nothing short of a musical extravaganza, thanks to his chart-breaking tracks like Still Dream, My Growing Pains and more.

(Hero and feature image credits: woooojin0408/ Instagram)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Hong Kong