Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2023: COA Makes Hong Kong Proud By Grabbing The Top Spot

The eighth edition of the prestigious Asia’s 50 Best Bars ceremony took place in Hong Kong on 18 July 2023, honouring the crème de la crème of the region’s cocktail scene. Reporting live from the event, here are all the big wins and bold moments from the night — including some surprising (and some expected) awards for Bangkok.

The 2023 edition of Asia’s 50 Best Bars took place at the Rosewood Hong Kong on 18 July 2023. Sponsored by Perrier and hosted in collaboration with the Hong Kong Tourism Board, the evening saw a reunion of the most influential individuals in the Asian bar industry. The list is determined by 260 bar experts across the continent.

Despite various weather warnings and the arrival of Typhoon Talim earlier in the week, buckets of rain could not hold back the celebration of bar owners, bartenders, and bar lovers. Read on for a closer look.

Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2023

The ceremony for the Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2023 ranking took place at the Rosewood Hong Kong this year. It’s the first time in 21 years for the event to be hosted in Hong Kong. The 2023 editions feature entries from 17 cities and 12 countries in total, including Tai Chung as new entry.

Singapore saw the highest number of entries (10), followed by Hong Kong (8), and Japan (7). Four bars from Bangkok made it to the list.

The best bar in Asia 2023

COA in Hong Kong has been crowned the best bar in Asia for 2023. Breaking a record for Asia’s 50 Best, this is the third consecutive year that the Hong Kong bar has won. COA is followed by Jigger and Pony at no.2, and Bangkok’s very own BKK Social Club at no. 3.

Hong Kong bars on the Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2023 list

Excitement was running high this week for Hong Kong bar lovers, as the 51-100 ranking of the list already looked very promising. We saw four 10 entries on this list.

The Hong Kong bars that made it to the Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2023 list include The Old Man (no. 47), Mostly Harmless (no. 33), Quinary (no. 31), Penicillin (no. 26), The Aubrey (no. 17), Dark Side (no.9), Argo (no. 8), and COA (no. 1)

Special awards

As is tradition, a number of special awards went out this year, honouring key individuals and bars.

Campari One to Watch: Night Hawk, Singapore

Ketel One Sustainable Bar Award: Analogue, Singapore

Altos Bartender’s Bartender: Beckaly Franks of The Pontiac, Hong Kong

Roku Industry Icon Award: Hiroyasu Kayama

Michter’s Art of Hospitality Award: Sago House, Singapore

The full list

A warm congratulations to all winners on this list. Find the full ranking below, with Bangkok bars marked in boldface.

50. Penrose, Kuala Lumpur

49. Bellwood Tokyo, Tokyo (new entry)

48. The Living Room, Mumbai (new entry)

47. The Old Man, Hong Kong (re-entry)

46. Soko, Seoul (new entry)

45. High Five, Tokyo (re-entry)

44. Bee’s Knees, Kyoto

43. The Public House, Taipei (new entry)

42. Native, Singapore (re-entry)

41. Vender, Tai Chung (new entry)

40. Smoke & Bitters, Sri Lanka (best bar in Sri Lanka)

39. Hope & Sesame, Guangzhou (best bar in Mainland China)

38. Copitas, Bengaluru

37. Southside Parlor, Seoul (new entry)

36. Bar Trigona, Kuala Lumpur (best bar in Malaysia)

35. Bombay Canteen, Mumbai (new entry)

34. The Curator, Manila (best bar in the Philippines)

33. Mostly Harmless, Hong Kong (new entry)

32. Stay Gold Flamingo, Singapore (new entry)

31. Quinary, Hong Kong

30. Employees Only, Singapore (re-entry)

29. Pantja, Jakarta (new entry)

28. Alice, Seoul

27. Atlas, Singapore

26. Penicillin, Hong Kong

25. Le Chamber, Seoul

24. 28 Hong Kong Street, Singapore

23. Lamp Bar, Nara

22. Mahaniyom, Bangkok (new entry, best new opening)

21. Manhattan, Singapore

20. Virtù, Tokyo (new entry)

19. The Cocktail Club, Jakarta (best bar in Indonesia)

18. Sidecar, New Delhi (best bar in India)

17. The Aubrey, Hong Kong

16. Republic, Singapore

15. Analogue, Singapore

14. The SG Club, Tokyo

13. Cham Bar, Seoul

12. Vesper, Bangkok (previously no. 19 in 2022)

11. Indulge Experimental Bistro, Taipei (best bar in Taiwan)

10. Sago House, Singapore

9. Dark Side, Hong Kong

8. Argo, Hong Kong

7. Nutmeg & Clove, Singapore

6. Tropic City, Bangkok (previously no. 17 in 2022)

5. Zest, Seoul (best bar in Korea, and highest climber from no. 48 as of last year)

4. Bar Benfiddich, Tokyo (best bar in Japan)

3. BKK Social Club, Bangkok (previously no. 10 in 2022)

2. Jigger & Pony, Singapore (best bar in Singapore)

1. COA, Hong Kong (best bar in Hong Kong)

About Asia’s 50 Best Bars

Created in 2016, Asia’s 50 Best Bars is designed to promote “the best and most innovative talent in the drinks industry in this region.” The annual ranking is put together by a 260-member academy consisting of bartenders, bar owners, drinks writers, and cocktail aficionados over an 18-month voting window.

Find out more at 50 Best.

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Hong Kong