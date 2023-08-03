Best Happy Hour Deals In Hong Kong That’ll Lift Your Spirits

Happy hour is a sure hit for Hong Kong, where drinking hotspots are always packed. With bars fully open and social distancing restrictions scrapped, there’s cause for celebration! Hongkongers love a fun night out to unwind after work or catch up with friends. So, for us, nothing beats an excellent happy hour deal!

Getting a good drink shouldn’t hurt your wallet, especially when dining out can be expensive. Luckily in Hong Kong, we’re spoiled for choice when it comes to bars and restaurants. Just head over to Lan Kwai Fong, and you’ll likely be unsure where to even begin bar hopping.

Whether you love an outdoor terrace setting or a quiet space for the night, there’s plenty to choose from. We scour Hong Kong to give you the best happy hour deals, so you don’t have to pay big bucks for a tipple or two.

The best happy hour deals in Hong Kong – August 2023

The Praya

Together with its traditional Hong Kong snacks-inspired brunch, The Praya is also launching its happy hour menu featuring two inventive cocktails with a local twist. For just HKD 78, boozehounds can try the Hong Kong Tonic. It marries locally made Perfume Trees Gin and Mezzanine Markers Herbal Tonic for a Chinese herbal flavour. Or opt for the Orange Blossom, for a bittersweet taste of vodka, sparkling wine, citrus, and bitters. The cocktails come with Hong Kong-inspired snacks like Salted Duck Egg Crispy Fish Skin and Prawn, and Chicken Meatballs.

When: Daily from 3 pm to 7 pm

Regular price range: HKD 400-800

Address: Level 3, 181 Connaught Road West, Shek Tong Tsui, Hong Kong

Phone: +852 3181 1666

La Favorita

Cool off with delightful drinks at La Favorita, a flamboyant trattoria inspired by the grandeur of 1960s Italian opera houses. Happy hour drinks start at HKD 58 and include the likes of Perrier Jouet Grand Brut Champagne and prosecco. You can also drink all you want with choices of Italian and French wines, spirits, and classic cocktails. The affordable drinks are the perfect pre-dinner set-up to try the restaurant’s newest four-course summer feast, available from Sunday to Thursday this August only!

When: Monday to Friday from 3 pm to 7:30 pm

Regular price range: HKD 200-400

Address: The Sixteenth, 2/F Oxford House, Taikoo Place, 979 King’s Road, Quarry Bay, Hong Kong

Phone:+852 2788 1993

Hugger Mugger

It’s hard to miss Hugger Mugger’s signature (yet unassuming) red door on Wyndham Street. The speakeasy draws inspiration from Britain’s eclectic cultural legends such as Pink Floyd and William Shakespeare. Describing itself as a “British salon”, this place serves up beers, bubbly, spirits and wine starting at HKD 48. Meanwhile, cocktails are available for HKD 55. What a catch!

When: Daily from 5 pm to 8 pm

Regular price range: HKD 100-200

Address: Basement, No. 43-55 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong

Phone: +852 2362 8988

The Pontiac

You can’t go wrong with The Pontiac’s happy hour bargain. Ponty Hour allows drinkers to choose from five different cocktails, or house spirits, wine, beer, and cider. Did we mention that the prices start as low as HKD 40? Treat yourselves to a glass of the Defender Daiquiri or the Hobnail. Just leave it to The Pontiac all-female team to whip up something delightful!

When: Daily from 4 pm to 7 pm

Regular price range: HKD 100-200

Address: 13 Old Bailey Street, Soho, Central, Hong Kong

Phone: +852 2521 3855

Maka Hiki

Maka Hiki is the perfect place to bask in that afternoon glow with a drink. During Sunset Hour, you can choose from house beers, wines, spirits, and cocktails from the Tiki bar. Prices start from HKD 45 for the house beers, HKD 70 for Aperol Spitz, and HKD 60 for cocktails. For us, we swear by their classic mojito and pina colada. Or you can also try the special cocktail, Bikini Girl, a sexy blend of Casamigos Blanco Blanco, tequila, lychee, cucumber, and cranberry juice.

When: Monday to Friday from 3 pm to 7 pm

Regular price range: HKD 200-400

Address: 2/F, Little Tai Hang, The Corner House, 98 Tung Lo Wan Road, Tai Hang, Hong Kong

Phone: +852 2155 1777

Exit Cafe & Bar

Happy Hour at Hedonic starts as early as 2 pm because why not? For those looking for refreshing tipples minus alcohol, the Tea Time Hour is perfect. It comes in two-person or four-person sets with non-alcoholic drinks and snacks. Similarly, the happy hour comes in two-person or four-person sets with alcoholic beverages and snacks. The place operates as a cafe during the day, transforming into a bar and shisha lounge at night.

When: Monday to Friday from 2 pm to 5 pm (Tea Time Hour) and 5 pm to 8 pm (Happy Hour)

Regular price range: HKD 100-200

Address: 22/F, Aura on Pennington, 66 Jardine’s Bazaar, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong

Phone: +852 9301 6924

The best happy hour deals in Hong Kong – July 2023

Shady Acres

Before heading to Lan Kwai Fong to spend the night away, why not drop by Peel Street crowd favourite Shady Acres? Happy hour here runs daily from 5 pm to 7 pm for just HKD 50. Full-spread nibbles like olives, meatballs, and popcorn shrimp go as low as HKD 100. It’s hard to pass, right? On the regular, Shady Acres’ wine list spans over 200 names. With its laidback and esoteric vibe, Shady Acres feels like the coolest kid on the block—and it’s no surprise that’s where (almost) everyone wants to be.

When: Daily from 5 to 7 pm

Regular price range: HKD 200-400

Address: 46 Peel Street, Central, Hong Kong

Phone: +852 9220 4344

Can Lah

Singapore-Malaysian restaurant Can Lah is calling boozehounds to indulge in its happy hour! Available at both locations, drinks start at just HKD 48 per glass. Choose from cocktails, wines, and beers while snacking on bites like Crispy Salted Egg Yolk Fish Crisps and French Fries with Sambal Mayo. Enjoy drinking time in style!

When: Monday to Friday from 4 to 8 pm

Regular price range: HKD 100-200

Address: various locations including Shop 4101, 4/F, Gateway Arcade, Harbour City, 3–27 Canton Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong

Phone: +852 3618 8138

Longtail

New restaurant Longtail is already snatching up happy hour goers with its buy-one-get-one-free offer every weekday. After chowing down on delicious Thai dishes, enjoy selected cocktails, beers, wine, and more for four hours. Signature cocktails include Purple Yam, Tom Yum Bloody Mary, and Thai-tanium.

When: Monday to Friday from 3 to 7 pm

Regular price range: HKD 100-200

Address: Shop C, G/F, Towning Mansion, 50 Paterson Street, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong

Phone: +852 2838 0819

Dirty Laundry

Want shisha to go with your drink? Dirty Laundry is the place to be. Just ensure you have the energy because drinkers here know how to party—until 4 am! Wines and beer cost only HKD 68 during happy hour. All-you-can-drink beer is also available for just HKD 198! Drink responsibly, I guess.

When: Sunday to Friday from 5 to 9 pm

Regular price range: HKD 200-400

Address: Shop A, 100 Lockhart Road, Wan Chai, Hong Kong

Social media: instagram.com/dirtylaundryhk

Fini’s

With multiple locations across Hong Kong, Fini’s is frequented by many happy hour seekers. After all, for just HKD 109, you can drink as much wine, beer, and house spirit pours as your heart desires. To ensure the night goes smoothly, pair that with some light bites like chicken tenders for just HKD 30 and fries for HKD 20. Here’s to making it through another week!

When: Monday to Friday from 4 to 6 pm

Regular price range: HKD 200-400

Address: various locations including 69 Stone Nullah Lane, Wan Chai, Hong Kong

Phone: +852 3182 0128

181 Fortnum & Mason

Think 181 Fortnum & Mason is just for afternoon tea? It is now offering a two-for-one happy hour on selected highball cocktails, mocktails, Fortnum’s wine, and beer. You will be spoiled for choice with the drink menu, which includes Marys, Rockies, beer, and house wines. Now, time to reward yourself after a long day at work!

When: Monday to Friday from 5 to 7 pm

Regular price range: HKD 400-800

Address: Shop 022, G/F, K11 Atelier, Victoria Dockside, 18 Salisbury Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong

Phone: +852 3916 8181

The best happy hour deals in Hong Kong – June 2023

Waterfall Bar

Waterfall Bar and Grand Hyatt Steakhouse are joining hands with liquor brand Zunte Mezcal to create limited-edition Mezcal cocktails for an exclusive pairing dinner! Enjoy this refreshing Mexican liquor made from agave in shots or in three different Mezcal cocktails courtesy of head mixologist, Drew Chigorimbo. The cocktails only cost HKD 80 during happy hour! Dance the night away with Latina DJ Ana every Friday as well.

When: Daily from 4 pm to 7 pm and all day Friday

Regular price range: HKD 100-200

Address: 11/F, Grand Hyatt Hong Kong, 1 Harbour Road, Wan Chai, Hong Kong

Phone: +852 2584 7722

Yurakucho

Time to kanpai (cheers) post-work at Yurakucho with their new gado-shita-inspired drinks. ‘Gado-shita’ translates to ‘below the train tracks’ and refers to the trendy underground watering holes in Tokyo. Yurakucho is bringing a piece of that vibe right in Central. Freshen up with highballs on tap including the sought-after Sonic on Tap, made with Ki No Bi gin, kyoho frappe, sencha tea, soda and tonic for just HKD 60. Other flavoured highballs, wines, and prosecco also go for the same price. You can also upgrade to cocktails and house spirits for just HKD 80. So, say sayonara (goodbye) to boring drinks and experience a unique drinking den session right at Yurakucho.

When: Monday to Saturday from 5 pm to 7 pm

Regular price range: HKD 200-400

Address: G/F, Yu Yuet Lai Building, 43-55 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong

Phone: +852 2663 0068

Chilli Lime

The food menu at Chilli Lime will leave you begging to come back for a second round because of just how expansive it is. Similarly, the drinks menu also recently got an upgrade. Serving up pan-Asian fusion cuisine with a mix of vegetarian, seafood, and meat dishes, there’s certainly something for everyone here. Pair that up with equally delicious drinks. Take your pick from Asahi Draught to 1664 Kronenbourg Blanc and an array of cocktails and mocktails. Plus given its location in Tseung Kwan O, this is a great excuse to see a different side of post-work Hong Kong.

When: Daily from 11 am to 8 pm

Regular price range: HKD 100-200

Address: Shop G07, G/F, Monterey Place, 23 Tong Chun Street, Tseung Kwan O, Hong Kong

Phone: +852 2246 0055

Hjem

At Hjem, you’ll feel like you’ve been transported to the Nordic countries. Top that with Hygge Hour, the cafe’s very own happy hour selection featuring signature cocktails. There are also house pours as well as lighter thirst quenchers with alcoholic and booze-free options. You can’t miss out on the popular Swedish Mule, a fun Scandinavian take on the classic Moscow mule. The Lingonberry and Chocolate Espresso Martini are also light enough to be enjoyed before dinner. Head here for some leisurely sundown sips!

When: Tuesday to Friday, 3 pm to 6 pm

Regular price range: HKD 51-100

Address: G/F, Shop 2, Kam Ho Mansion, 161 Hollywood Road, Sheung Wan, Hong Kong

Phone: +852 2362 9193

Dara

Not only does Dara serve up great Filipino food in a contemporary setting, but it also whips up creative drinks, all of which are Filipino-inspired. If you need time to kill before dinner or to cap a night out, this is where you should swing by. Have a sip of drinks like Pandan Negroni and Calamansi Margarita for just HKD 50. All house wine, spirits, and beer also start at the same price. There’s also a bar snack menu that goes perfectly with the drinks. Don’t miss it!

When: Sunday to Thursday from 3:30 pm to 5:30 pm and 9 pm to 11:30 pm, Friday to Sunday from 3:30 pm to 5:30 pm

Regular price range: HKD 100-200

Address: Shop 6, 1/F, Artisan House, 1 Sai Yuen Lane, Sai Ying Pun, Hong Kong

Phone: +852 5107 4474

J’s Bar Bistro

Happy hour is all about drinks but at J’s Bar Bistro, food also takes the spotlight. With the launch of the three new platter combo sets during happy hour, diners can chow down some good food with even greater drinks. The three sets are Kushiyaki Combo, Snacks Combo, and Italian Meat Platter, available for just HKD 328. Other than the value platters, J’s Bar Bistro also offers a selected bottle of sparkling wine or red or white wine just for an extra dollar when ordering any of the sets.

When: Tuesday to Sunday from 4 pm to 8 pm

Regular price range: HKD 100-200

Address: 2/F, The Royal Garden, 69 Mody Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong

Phone: +852 2733 2088

The best happy hour deals in Hong Kong – May 2023

Alibi

Get into the weekend mood with Alibi’s happy hour promotion! Fill your glass to the brim with the selection of 10-themed cocktails, beers, and wine for just HKD 70 per glass. Highlights include Plantation 3 Stars White Rum, Diplomatico Reserva Exclusiva Rum, and more. Pair your drink with oysters, courtesy of the ‘Around the World Oyster Tasting’ promotion for just HKD 388 for two. It includes two types of refreshing oysters from Ireland and France, in addition to four glasses of Rosé pairing.

When: Daily, 4 pm to 7 pm

Regular price range: HKD 200-400

Address: Level 5, Cordis, 555 Shanghai Street, Mong Kok, Hong Kong

Phone: +852 2552 3232

ADD+

ADD+’s happy hour is known as the Sip n’ Snack hour. Not only do you get two hours of free-flow drinks and snacks, but also views of Art Park and Hong Kong’s skyline. The menu has a selection of international cuisine including skewers, crepes, Japanese dumplings and more. This is the place to cap off the week!

When: Thursday and Friday, 5 pm to 7 pm

Regular price range: HKD 100-200

Address: B1/F, M+, 38 Museum Drive, West Kowloon Cultural District, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong

Phone: +852 2656 4108

Barkada

When it comes to drinking, Filipinos know best! Barkada’s Tagay Time (‘tagay’ meaning ‘cheers’) has a range of Filipino-inspired drinks for a perfect post-work treat. Try their signature drinks including Ube Highball, Barkada Spritz, and Carapino Margarita for just HKD 70. Or you can always opt for a draught beer, wine, or any of the house spirits. Drinking isn’t complete without pulutan, or small snacks served over drinks so be sure to get the Lumpiang Shanghai or Salmon Kinilaw.

When: Tuesday to Sunday, 5 pm to 7 pm

Regular price range: HKD 200-400

Address: UG/F, 46-48 Cochrane Street, Central, Hong Kong

Phone: +852 2663 0238

Danji

With Danji’s happy hour, you’ll be spoiled for choice on what drink to choose for as low as HKD 50. Whether you fancy soju, cocktail, makgeolli (rice wine), Korean sake, or wine, they have it all. Those not looking for anything boozy can also get soft drinks, Korean traditional tea, and coffee. Be sure to also try the Hangover Remedy Shot.

When: Daily from 5 pm to 7 pm

Regular price range: HKD 100-200

Address: G/F, New Sun House, 6-7 Sun Street, Wan Chai, Hong Kong

Phone: +852 2623 9983

Gishiki Lounge

At Gishiki Lounge, you feel like you’ve been transported to the realm of Japanese Noh theatre. This is all thanks to the contemporary cocktails inspired by the masks and figures of traditional Japanese play. It’s a fun experience seeing a diverse selection of flavourful cocktails presented in three different acts, each inspired by the content of the performance. If you are not too experimental, you can also always just play it safe and get prosecco, beer, wine, sake, or shochu.

When: Daily from 5 pm to 7 pm

Regular price range: HKD 100-200

Address: LG103, Block 1 Hollywood Road, Central, Hong Kong

Phone: +852 2884 0114

The Bayside

A scenic view of Hong Kong and reduced prices on selected drinks? Who wouldn’t love that, right? Over at The Bayside, enjoy affordable house drinks including sangria, classic gin and tonic, cocktails, wines, spirits, beers, and cocktails. The happy drink list is expansive, so you’ll never run out of choices.

When: Daily from 3 pm to 8 pm

General price range: HKD 200-400

Address: G1, G/F, Whampoa Garden, 18 Tak Fung Street, Hung Hom

Phone: +852 2123 2177

The best happy hour deals in Hong Kong – April 2023

Duddell’s

Michelin-starred Cantonese restaurant with an appreciation for the arts? Count Duddell’s in! Besides its lip-smacking dim sum, Duddell’s also has an amazing happy hour deal. Prices start from HKD 50 and you can choose from a selection of drinks including champagne, wine, cocktails, spirits, and draught beer.

When: Daily, 5 pm to 7 pm

General price range: HKD 400-800

Address: 1 Duddell Street, Central, Hong Kong

Phone: +852 2525 9191

Beefbar

Beefbar recently returned with a fresh new look and a new lineup of specially curated cocktails. Every Thursday and Friday, you can listen to hip-hop tunes at the live DJ decks to sweep your stress away. You can also opt for the two-hour free flow and skewers package for just HKD 600 and enjoy a selection of house red and white, beer, spirits with mixer, gin and tonic, and cocktails!

When: Monday to Saturday, 5 pm until late night

General price range: Above HKD 800

Address: 2/F, Club Lusitano, 16 Ice House Street, Central, Hong Kong

Phone: +852 2110 8853

Red Sugar

Looking for a post-work drink spot in Kowloon? Head over to Red Sugar. The rooftop bar has a great happy hour deal this month. Selected drinks start from HKD 58 while cocktails go for HKD 108 per glass, and mocktails from HKD 98 per glass. Signature cocktails include Coke is It?!, Young at Heart, and Silky Punch.

When: Wednesday to Friday, 4 pm to 7 pm

General price range: HKD 200-400

Address: Level 7, Kerry Hotel, 28 Hung Luen Road, Hung Hom, Hong Kong

Phone: +852 2252 5281

BACI Trattoria & Bar

BACI Trattoria & Bar is the place to be before going bar-hopping around Lan Kwai Fong. Other than Italian comfort food, you’ll love the happy hour drinks available. Choose from wines, beers, spirits, or whisky to go with the crowd-pleasing Italian fare.

When: Daily, 3 pm to 8 pm

Regular price range: HKD 200-400

Address: G/F, California Tower, 30-32 D’Aguilar Street, Central, Hong Kong

Phone: +852 2344 0005

Quality Goods Club

Dinner, cocktails, live music, and late-night entertainment—what’s not to love about Quality Goods Club? Take advantage of their happy hour two-for-one deal on house wines by the glass, spirits, and beers starting at HKD 80 only. In addition, you can tune in to live music daily from 6 pm to 9:30 pm ranging from blues, soft rock, and American classics.

When: Wednesday and Thursdays, 6 pm to 9 pm (excluding public holidays)

Regular price range: HKD 200-400

Address: B/F, On Lok House, 29-43 Hollywood Road, Central, Hong Kong

Phone: +852 6029 1530

Quiero Más

Quiero Más situated on the penthouse floor or M88 promises scenic views for gourmands and happy hour lovers! Enjoy discounted prices on selected drinks including beer, signature gin and tonic, and sangrias. Simply take your pick from the expansive beverage menu.

When: Daily, from 4 pm to 7 pm

Regular price range: HKD 100-200

Address: 20/F, M88, 2-8 Wellington Street, Central, Hong Kong

Phone: +852 2383 0268

The best happy hour deals in Hong Kong – March 2023

Bayfare Social

Rosewood Hong Kong’s gastro-market and restaurant, Bayfare Social, has a tapas-filled happy hour deal daily! You can enjoy the tipples indoors (amid gorgeous interiors) or the sun-soaked outdoor terrace. Treat yourself to a range of Spanish tapas and some stellar free-flowing wine or beer priced at HKD 350. The selection includes prosecco, white and red wine, beer, and two dishes. In addition, you also get to choose from 11 delicious tapas dishes!

When: Daily, from 4 pm to 7 pm

Regular price range: HKD 200-400

Address: Level 5, Rosewood Hong Kong, 18 Salisbury Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong

Phone: +852 3981 8732

Foxglove

Blink, and you might miss Foxglove during your first visit! After all, this sneaky jazz bar is disguised as an old-fashioned umbrella shop. The cocktails start at HKD 100 during happy hour, and each has a story to tell based on the accomplishments of four women in their fields. For instance, Ada Coleman—made of gin, sweet vermouth, orange juice, and angostura bitters—is named after the head bartender at the American Bar at The Savoy Hotel in London. Interestingly, the mixologist worked at the London bar for 23 years and made drinks for Charlie Chaplin, Mark Twain, and more. Here, you can enjoy beverages, such as beer, wine, and single mixes, for as low as HKD 60.

When: Every Monday from 5 to 11 pm, every Tuesday to Friday from 5 pm to 7 pm, and every weekend from 6 pm to 8 pm

Regular price range: HKD 300-500

Address: 2/F, Printing House, 6 Duddell Street, Central, Hong Kong

Phone: +852 2116 8949

Plume

End the workday with a drink and incredible views of Hong Kong. With comfortable lounge chairs, the stunning rooftop bar Plume in Central is perfect for unwinding. The happy hour menu is taken from the 500-reference-strong comprehensive wine list, and you can pick from the list of red wines to rosé and champagne. Of course, a drink isn’t complete without food, so make sure to indulge in modern French dishes. Plume also offers a collection of premium cigars.

When: Every Tuesday to Saturday, from 5 pm to 7 pm

Regular price range: HKD 300-500

Address: Rooftop, H’s Queen’s, 80 Queen’s Road Central, Central, Hong Kong

Phone: +852 5200 1683

Candour

Just as its name suggests, Candour’s The Warm-Up happy hour is curated as a precursor to the main event. Choose from an array of drinks available at special prices to kick off the evening. The menu is made up of a series of house wines and house pours, both starting at HKD 58. Candour’s crowd favourites such as the Thai-inspired Siren’s Song and Ms Jackson are not just a feast for the eyes but also for the palate. Classic drinks such as Aperol Spritz and Negroni are also available.

When: Every Tuesday to Thursday from 5 pm to 9 pm, every Friday to Saturday from 5 pm to 8 pm

Regular price range: HKD 200-300

Address: 65 Peel Street, Central, Hong Kong

Phone: +852 2362 8100

F.I.G.S. & Apéro

If you want to get away from the crowd, then enjoy happy hour at F.I.G.S. & Apéro. This Mediterranean bistro and terrace bar sits in the residential neighbourhoods of Taikoo Shing, offering a unique view of Hong Kong’s skyline. Take advantage of the discounted prices on selected drinks, ranging from classic cocktails, wine by the glass, or beer. Depending on what you love (gin, whisky, or rum), choose any drink from the five signatures.

Regular price range: HKD 200-400

Address: Shop 601, G/F, 1111 King’s Road, Taikoo Shing, Quarry Bay, Hong Kong

Phone: +852 2126 7357

Mr Wolf

For as little as HKD 58, you get to choose a variety of cocktails, wine, beers, and spirits at Mr Wolf. Sit back and relax on the expansive terrace right in the middle of the vibrant streets of Central. Pair your drinks with light bites before enjoying a modern bistro meal in the dining room. That sounds like a good deal, right?

When: Daily, from 3 pm to 7 pm

Regular price range: HKD 200-400

Address: 5/F, Crawford House, 70 Queen’s Road Central, Central, Hong Kong

Phone: +852 2526 0838

The best happy hour deals in Hong Kong – February 2023

Vibes

The Mira’s open-air lounge bar, Vibes, is offering cocktails, beer, wine, and a full range of bar snacks at half the price. In addition, you get to enjoy a 50 per cent discount on sixteen dishes from the bar bites menu. Try one of the six signature cocktails and classics with a twist like the spicy-sour Tom Yum Goong. The Chicken Sando with Siracha Mayo and tender BBQ Pork Ribs are a must-try!

Its courtyard terrace is popular with shisha lovers, while the lush green space makes it perfect for chilling and catching up for pre-dinner drinks.

When: Every Sunday to Thursday from 5 pm to 7 pm

Price range: HKD 200-400

Address: Vibes, 5/F, The Mira, 118 Nathan Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong

Phone: +852 2315 5599

Cruise

You can marvel at the amazing view of the Hong Kong skyline while sipping refreshing cocktails at Cruise. Get your spirits up with their 50 per cent off offer on selected signature cocktails and mixology jugs, beers, and wine. You can’t go wrong with the Negroni, but the Sotally Tober is unique to the bar, so we highly recommend that.

When: Every Monday to Sunday from 4 pm to 7 pm

Price range: HKD 200-400

Address: 23/F, West Tower, 1 North Point Estate Lane, North Point, Hong Kong

Phone: +852 5720 2995

Tempo Tempo

Inspired by classic Italian garden mazes, Tempo Tempo is a verdant terrace in Quarry Bay. It is the perfect spot for a post-lunch tipple or sundown drink. Pair your drinks with Italian nibbles, charcuterie, pizzetta, sushi, and sweets. On Thursdays, you can treat yourself to an exclusive selection of pink cocktails like Strawberry Mojito and Pink Tommy’s Margarita. But the fun doesn’t end there! You also get a complimentary double-size upgrade on crisp and AIX Rosé from 1 pm to 7:30 pm.

When: Every Monday to Friday from 3 pm to 7:30 pm

Price range: HKD 100-200

Address: 2/F, Oxford House, Taikoo Place, 979 King’s Road, Quarry Bay, Hong Kong

Phone: +852 2788 3037

Majo

At Majo, every day is happy hour! Drinks are a serious business here with their daily Gin Siesta Hours. Gin enthusiasts will be spoiled with the curated Gin & Tonic menu. They offer a selection of Spanish gins, artisanal herbal tonics, and other refreshing concoctions. Each drink costs only HKD 70, including Gin Mare, Gin Raw, Nordes, Whitley Neill Original, and Farmer’s Organic, among others.

When: Daily from 3pm to 7 pm

Price range: HKD 200-400

Address: G/F, 22 Staunton St, SoHo, Central, Hong Kong

Phone: +852 2529 3001

Ask for Alonzo

Ask for Alonzo is the perfect place to raise a toast for any occasion. During their Alonzo Hour, drinks start at just HKD 48 in all locations. Take your pick from a range of drinks, such as Campari Spritz and Negroni. Jug pints of Ask for Alonzo’s exclusive, locally brewed lager for as low as HKD 58. A drink isn’t complete without snacks, so order some complimentary bites from the menu, available until 6 pm.

When: Daily from 3 pm to 8 pm

Price range: HKD 200-400

Address: Shop B, G/F, 8 Star Street, Wan Chai, Hong Kong

Phone: +852 6500 8405

Terrible Baby

Head to Terrible Baby for discounted drinks, al fresco dining, and live music. Eaton HK’s eclectic cocktail bar and terrace offer cocktails, wine, and spirits starting from HKD 68. You also can’t miss their artisanal cocktails like Pineapple is Coming and Bellissima, made by mixologist Axel Gonzalez. Available from 2 pm to 7 pm, spend your afternoon at the lush outdoor seating or get ready for a celebratory night at the quirkily decorated bar.

When: Every Sunday to Thursday from 2 pm to 7 pm

Price range: HKD 200-400

Address: 4/F, Eaton HK, 380 Nathan Road, Jordan, Hong Kong

Phone: +852 2710 1866

