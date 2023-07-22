Which Single Malt Whisky Best Suits You As Per Your Zodiac Sign?

From indulgent dessert-like drams to punchy spice-forward numbers – when it comes to the crème de la crème of the world of ambers, discerning drinkers are spoilt for choice. And if you can’t quite decide which top-shelf bottle is worth the investment, the cosmos might have an answer. Here’s a look at the perfect single malt whisky option for each zodiac sign.

Across the world, heady concoctions from single distilleries are highly coveted. Typically, these are made from 100 percent malted barley and aged for at least three years in a range of barrels. Depending on where and how they’re produced, these ambers can offer tasting notes ranging from fruity and refreshing to spicy and intense. However, the allure lies in the promise of each sip being more flavourful and complex than its counterparts – making these drams ideal for sipping neat or in an Old Fashioned cocktail.

However, a quick visit to the alcohol stores will reveal a sea of options – both international and homegrown. Navigating through each to find the perfect pick – especially when combined with the sophisticated, near-daunting reputation they’re known to have – can be overwhelming. Our recommendation? Allowing the stars to lead the way. Considering our astrological identities point to our most dominant traits – determining our taste in clothes, food, and even partners – it might just be able to point to a bottle that will be the pride and joy of your at-home collection. Here’s the perfect single malt whisky option for each zodiac sign.

Best bottles of single malt whisky for your bar, zodiac edition

Aries: The Macallan Double Cask 18 Years Old

Aries is known to be spunky and adventurous. The ideal single malt for those born under this sign would have to complement their warmth and passion for life. Enter, The Macallan Double Cask 18 Years Old. Aged in American and European sherry seasoned oak casks – this amber has a distinct spice character, underlined by hits of ginger from the nose down to the finish. Every sip is also reminiscent of cloves, oak spice, and nutmeg – adding a kick and complexity to the mix that this fire sign would be thrilled by. This is balanced by notes of fruit, caramel, raisins, toffee, orange, and vanilla. The finish is long and luxurious. Besides, this is an award-winning number, bagging titles at major events around the world including a gold from the International Spirits Challenge. If that doesn’t make it desirable to this frontrunning, competitive sign we don’t know what will.

Taurus: Bowmore 12 Year Old

Taurus is known to be grounded, practical, and sophisticated. Homebodies and connoisseurs of the finer things in life – those born under this sign are likely to go for a dependable, luxurious single malt that offers the kind of comfort they seek and bring to the people around them. Bowmore 12 Year Old is the perfect match. The brand – one of the oldest in Scotland – is renowned for producing some of the world’s most balanced, quality single malts. This particular expression is complex, with notes of sweet honey and lemon being complemented by an underlying peaty smokiness. Every sip also offers hints of dark chocolate. The finish is long and mellow. There’s a distinctive complexity, warmth, and elegance to this single malt whisky – all qualities often associated with this earth sign. Not to mention it’s quite a bankable, stellar choice – which a Taurus would appreciate.

Gemini: Paul John Mithuna

Geminis are known to be social and charming. Those born under this sign thrive on communication. Their ideal single malt would have to mirror their duality and complexity. Paul John’s exquisite Mithuna expression checks all the boxes. In fact, the malt is a part of the popular homegrown brand’s zodiac series and represents Mithuna (the Indian counterpart of Geminis). Aged in American virgin oak casks and finished in former bourbon casks, it presents dry tannins with balanced notes of mocha and delicate oils. The flavour notes are diverse – coffee, orange peel, persimmon, and spice – enough to intrigue this otherwise easily-bored air sign. Not to mention, it’s quite layered and vibrant – qualities associated with Geminis.

Cancer: The Dalmore 15 Year Old

Cancers are known to be nurturing and adaptable. Those born under this sign would enjoy a single malt that’s as sweet, dependable, and warm as them. Enter, The Dalmore 15 Year Old. It is matured in Matusalem, Apostoles and Amoroso Sherry casks as well as American white oak ex-bourbon casks. The payoff? A sip that’s reminiscent of Christmas cake and a cosy night in when it’s cold outside – something this homebody of a water sign would immediately be drawn to. On the nose are notes of orange marmalade, cinnamon, fruitcake, sherry, and nutmeg. Every sip, meanwhile, is reminiscent of curacao, winter spices like ginger and anise, apples, cacao, and citrus. The finish is smoky with a distinct flavour of rich dark chocolate. Soft and approachable – just like Cancers – this one’s a classic addition to any home bar.

Leo: Rampur Double Cask

Leos are known to be bold and elegant. Represented by the lion – those born under this sign are considered the royalty of the cosmic jungle. As such nothing less than a regal, opulent single malt would do for them. Rampur Double Cask checks all the boxes. The homegrown amber pays homage to yesteryear Indian royalty. It’s handcrafted, non-filtered, and aged in American bourbon barrels as well as European oak sherry casks. The payoff is a smooth sip that offers notes of tropical fruits, rich sherry, and oak. The finish is long and lingering. A bottle promises to make a statement and be the pride of a home bar – making it quite desirable for this luxury-loving fire sign.

Virgo: Glenlivet 15 Year Old

Virgos are known to be hardworking and grounded. Those born under this sign have a sharp eye for detail and a taste for good quality. As such they would enjoy a dependable single malt that’s worth the investment. Glenlivet 15 Year Old is a perfect match. The distillery is home to some of the oldest single malt Scotches in the world – its bottles being highly recommended by whisky connoisseurs and aficionados. This is a factor that Virgos would appreciate. The 15 Years Old expression is no exception. It’s aged in Limousin French Oak – often used for cognacs – which has a low density. This process is closely monitored and controlled to arrive at delicate, delightful spiciness. Every sip is reminiscent of almonds and fruit as well. There’s a certain complexity to this whisky that’ very reflective of Virgo’s own depth and layered personality.

Libra: Aberlour 12-Year-Old Double Cask Matured

Libras are known to be social and elegant. Represented by the scales, those born under this sign seek harmony in every aspect of their lives. They’d go for a single malt that is luxurious and balanced. Arberlour 12 Year Old is the perfect match. Known to be one of the most well-balanced single malts in the whisky game – it features a double cask maturation technique that involves sherry and bourbon casks. It pours golden and on the nose are notes of raisin, butter, red apple, cherry, and cinnamon toast. Every sip offers hints of milk chocolate and brown sugar. This one’s sweet, soft, and well-liked – much like Libras.

Scorpio: Amrut Little Greedy Angels 8-Year-Old

Scorpios are known to be adventurous, mysterious, and courageous. Those born under this sign would be drawn to a single malt that’s as complex and robust as them. Enter, Amrut Little Greedy Angels 8-Year-Old. The homegrown luxury expression is as exclusive as they come – with only 100 bottles on offer. The crystal decanter with gold engraving is elegant. Every sip is reminiscent of candy, nuts, vanilla, cocoa, orange, and caramel. The finish, meanwhile, is long and luxurious. This single malt whisky boasts a whooping 60 percent ABV. As such, it’s bold and packs a punch – something a Scorpio would enjoy savouring. Not to mention, the drinking experience with this one promises to be intense – a quality often associated with this water sign.

Sagittarius: Ardbeg Smoketrails Manzanilla Edition

Sagittarius is known to be free-spirited and adventurous. Those born under this sign are known to be the travellers of the zodiac and, as such, would be drawn to a malt that mirrors their wild ways. Ardbeg Smoketrails Manzanilla Edition fits the bill. The range by the popular brand – which features unique expressions – promises a delicious journey across the world. This particular rendition spotlights oak casks from America and Manzanilla sherry casks from Sanlúcar de Barrameda on Spain’s Atlantic coast. The payoff? A pale gold pour with notes of Brazil nuts, salt, dark chocolate, leather, aniseed, saddle soap, and smoke. The finish comes with a touch of citrus. The malt is complex and refreshing at the same time – mirroring the fire sign’s own reputation of being painstakingly forthcoming and warm. Not to mention, it has a distinctive approachable quality to it – an adjective often used to describe Sagittarius.

Capricorn: Glenfiddich 18 Years

Capricorns are known to be pragmatic, hardworking, and elegant. Those born under this sign would enjoy a practical, timeless single malt that they can kick back with in style after a long day. Enter, Glenfiddich 18 Years. The distillery is home to some of the world’s best-selling single malt whiskies and every bottle is marked by meticulous production techniques and a rich history of resilience in the face of Prohibition – something this perseverant, methodical, and ambitious earth sign would be impressed by. Every sip is reminiscent of dried fruit, dates, oak, and candied peel. On the nose are hints of baked apple with the finish being warming. This malt is well-rounded, opulent, and a quality choice – music to a Capricorn’s ears.

Aquarius: Bruichladdich Classic Laddie

Aquarius is known to be free-spirited and innovative. Those born under this sign are inherently rebellious and progressive and would be drawn to a single malt whisky that complements these qualities. The perfect match? Bruichladdich Classic Laddie. The brand is non-conformist – straying from strict rules of production and age statements to make more unique usquebaughs. The Classic Laddie expression comes with notes of mint, daisies, barley sugar, meadowsweet, cherry blossom, honey, myrtle, and citrus on the nose. Every sip is reminiscent of sweet malt and ripe green fruits – with the finish being subtle. This makes the amber refreshing and lively – qualities often associated with this air sign. Not to mention, the distillery is passionate about worker’s rights as well as the environment, paving the way for fair wages and the use of green electricity – a progressive stance that the socially conscious Aquarius would appreciate.

Pisces: Glenmorangie A Tale Of Cake

Pisces is known to be sensitive and imaginative. Those born under this sign would enjoy a single malt that’s as sweet, indulgent, and warm as them. Enter, Glenmorangie A Tale Of Cake. This exciting expression by one of the most popular names in the business came about when the brand’s Director of Whisky Creation Dr. Bill Lumsden reflected on how some of his happiest memories involved cake. He then went on to age his malt in Tokaji dessert wine casks. The payoff? A luscious, indulgent sip that sings with notes of apricot, passion fruit, mango, almond, vanilla, white chocolate, milk chocolate, and pear – balanced by the classic Glenmorangie orange and menthol flavours. The finish is long with a touch of nutty sweetness. This water sign would enjoy the indulgence of savouring this single malt, gladly pairing it with a delicious slice they’d likely have in their refrigerators for a heady dessert.

Cheers!

All images: Courtesy Brands/Shutterstock

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India