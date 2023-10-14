The Best Places To Visit For Beef Brisket In Hong Kong

Who doesn’t love the comfort you get from a beef brisket? The tender chunks of meat soaked in a meticulously simmered clear herbal broth is a true quintessential Hong Kong dish.

There are Facebook groups for just about anything these days, and locating the best beef brisket in Hong Kong happens to be one of them. The Beef Brisket Concern Group judges the best bowls according to a stringent list. This includes freshness of beef, richness in broth and the well-measured balance between the two. On the flip side are long-time chefs who credit a good bowl of this dish down to the availability of a premium cut and plain good cooking.

Beef brisket is served in different ways in Hong Kong restaurants. You can get them as a topping over a steaming bowl of noodles at your neighbourhood spot or dunked in warm, soupy casseroles of Hong Kong-style curries. But the most rudimentary serves are those carefully cut brisket cubes bobbing upon the surface of a crystal-clear broth (清湯腩). Each restaurant does a preferred cut, mostly short rib or skirt. They also perfect a slow-simmered soup base with a long list of herbs and ingredients following generation-long recipes of their own. A deceivingly simple dish that usually takes hours to make.

The criteria are not as exhaustive here. But they are a considerable group of names that address the essential components of a good beef brisket. Should you long for a warm soupy bowl with perfectly chewy tender chunks, here’s where to go.

The best places to eat beef brisket in Hong Kong