These Places Are Serving The Best Brunch Deals In Hong Kong In August 2023

We all love brunches, and Hong Kong is particularly well-stocked with places to indulge in a hearty meal. From traditional European to innovative twists, let us guide you to the best restaurants in town for a fabulous brunch.

Who doesn’t like to treat themselves to some great food after a week of work? Besides, brunch in Hong Kong is not just a weekend treat, as some restaurants offer options on other holidays too! You can get a good brunch deal with various food options and free-flowing drinks for affordable prices. So, whether you want something sweet or a juicy steak, the restaurants in Hong Kong have you covered. Many places also have deals on rotation, so you can keep an eye out for something new every month. See our top picks for the best brunches in Hong Kong right now.

The best brunch places in Hong Kong – August 2023

The Praya

The Praya launches a free-flow weekend brunch inspired by traditional Hong Kong dishes with a contemporary twist. The all-you-can-eat brunch also pays homage to the iconic local ordering sheets found in traditional dim sum parlours. So, expect dishes like Housemade Prawn and Pork Wonton with Grandma Chilli Oil, Typhoon Shelter Pop-corn Chicken, and Drunked Clams with Aged Shaoxing Wine for the appetisers. Then, dig into the main course with Chargrilled Iberico Pork Char Siu and Roasted Hong Kong Pork Belly on the menu. Complete the experience with drinks that comes for an additional price.

Address: Level 3, One-Eight-One Hotel, 181 Connaught Road West, Shek Tong Tsui, Hong Kong

Phone: +852 3181 1666

Price: HKD 628 for adults and HKD 328 for children aged seven to 12

Availability: Every Saturday and Sunday (11:30 am to 4 pm)

Longtail

Sink your teeth into mouthwatering Thai dishes courtesy of Longtail’s brunch offering. For just a little under HKD 400, you can enjoy a range of sharing starters, a main dish, and a dessert. The sharing plates include Kor Moo Yang (charred pork neck), Laab Moo (ground pork salad), Yum Som O (shredded pomelo), and Som Tum (papaya with dried shrimp). If that’s not enough, simply order the add-on items Yam Nuea (beef salad) or Pla Muk (fried squid tentacles). The choices for the main dishes are plenty, with Pad Thai and Chua Chee Pla (red curry with flounder fillet) on the menu. Finish your meal with either mango sticky rice or Banana Roti with Coconut Ice-cream.

Address: Shop C, G/F, Towning Mansion, 50 Paterson Street, Fashion Week, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong

Phone: +852 2338 0819

Price: HKD 388, an additional HKD 288 for free-flow drinks

Availability: Every Saturday and Sunday

Quiero Más

Quiero Más is enticing brunch lovers for summer with its Mediterranean food offering. The menu consists of new tapas and show-stopping main dishes inspired by the vibrant flavours of the golden coast. Kickstarting the gastronomic experience is an all-you-can-eat giant paella of seafood and chicken. It takes a delightful twist on the classic Valencian recipe with an emphasis on the textures of the fresh ingredients. Meanwhile, the Suckling Pig Show is a true feast featuring a six-month-old suckling pig carefully cooked in a wood-fired oven. The result is crispy skin with succulent meat inside.

Address: 20/F, M88, Wellington Place, 2-8 Wellington Street, Central, Hong Kong

Phone: +852 2383 0268

Price: HKD 328

Availability: Every Saturday and Sunday (12 pm to 2:30 pm)

Tokyo Lima

Just in time for the festival season in Japan, Tokyo Lima is offering a matsuri-themed brunch to join in the celebrations. It starts off with various sharing places such as ceviche and nigiri. Then move on to the salad, edamame, and deep-fried chicken. Keep some room for the main course, including chicken katsu, grilled beef, lobster, and many others. A vegetarian brunch menu is also available!

Address: G/F, Car Po Commercial Building, 18-20 Lyndhurst Terrace, Central, Hong Kong

Phone: +852 2811 1152

Price: HKD 398

Availability: Every Saturday and Sunday (12 pm to 3 pm)

La Vache

Thanks to La Vache’s Le Disco brunch, you can enjoy unlimited steak frites and wine! Begin your meal with bread and salad before digging into the signature USDA Prime rib-eye steak. If you’re familiar with La Vache, you already know their steak and frites are certified blockbusters. A live DJ serenades you with French disco tunes to keep the party going. Don’t forget to take advantage of the free-flow house wine too!

Address: Various locations including 48 Peel Street, Central, Hong Kong

Phone: +852 2880 0248

Price: HKD 688 per person including free-flow house wine and Prosecco

When: Every first Sunday of every month (12 pm to 2 pm or 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm)

Supergiant

Supergiant is rolling out its minted Sunday brunch starting this month. The Bartender’s Sunday brunch comes with two small plates, a main course, and a dessert from a delicious selection of Southeast Asian-inspired bites. Highlights include the Kinilaw Tuna, a zingy appetiser of raw fish, and Himalayan Momos, which are homemade-made vegetable dumplings. Rewarding main dishes such as Jumo Tiger Prawns and Grilled Sourdough are sure to delight. The best part? For just HKD 168, you can enjoy extra two hours of cocktails.

Address: 3/F, Mira Moon Hotel, 388 Jaffe Road, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong

Phone: +852 2643 8875

Price: HKD 368 per person, an additional HKD 168 for two hours of free-flow drinks

When: Every Sunday (12 pm to 3 pm)

The best brunch places in Hong Kong – July 2023

The Verandah

If you have some time to kill during the weekend, head over to Repulse Bay and savour summer flavours with The Verandah’s new brunch. Take in the soft floral aroma, the refreshing taste of the free-flowing rosé, and unlimited appetisers ranging from seafood to cold cuts. Dig into the main courses made with seasonal ingredients and gush as the summer fruits tickle your taste buds. Of course, the brunch ends with an irresistible spread of dessert treats.

Address: 109 Repulse Bay Road, Repulse Bay, Hong Kong

Phone: +852 2292 2822

Price: HKD 838 for adults, HKD 498 for children

When: Every Sunday until August 27 (11 am to 3 pm)

Sunset Grill

Nestled in the heart of Tung Chung, Sunset Grill offers a much-needed escape from the hustle and bustle of the city. With breathtaking views of the sunset and a hearty brunch menu, Sunset Grill is a wonderful place to unwind. The brunch includes a sumptuous seafood platter, including lobster, Fine de Claire Oysters, Norwegian Snow Crab, and Birttany Bouchot Mussels and Clams. Here you can choose from a variety of unlimited appetisers. However, the real stars are the table-served items like Hokkaido Scallop, Iberico Pork Shoulder, and 30 days dry-aged Black Angus Striploin. Also, don’t forget to save room for the dessert platter.

Address: 19/F, 9 Yi Tung Road, Sheraton Hong Kong Tung Chung, Tung Chung, Hong Kong

Phone: +852 2535 0025

Price: HKD 550 per person

When: Every Sunday (12 pm to 3 pm)

Basin

Basin offers a perfect Mediterranean brunch paired with bubbles. At the La Méditerranée brunch, you’ll love the great selection of shared dishes such as the smoky and tender Confit Piquillo Peppers and juicy and flavourful Dry-aged Meatballs. Be sure to try the Tagliatelle with clams and pair it with a drink of your choice for an added HKD 240 or 380 per person.

Address: 3/F, Foco, 46-48 Cochrane Street, Central, Hong Kong

Phone: +852 2362 2699

Price: HKD 398 per person

When: Every Saturday and Sunday (12 pm to 3 pm)

The Steak House

Due to overwhelming demand, The Steak House is officially launching its Sunday brunch this month. The gastronomic journey starts with a decadent tease of viennoiseries, organic seasonal greens, devilled eggs, cold cuts, and heartwarming soup, followed by premium mains like USDA Prime Steak and the sought-after T-Bone from Italy’s Carima Farm. Then, head to the dessert corner for freshly-basked madeleines and frangipane tarts. The menu includes a glass of champagne, free-flowing orange juice, soft drinks, and non-alcoholic beverages. For an additional HKD 288 per person, you can enjoy free-flowing alcoholic drinks.

Address: G/F, The Regent Hong Kong, 18 Salisbury Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong

Phone: +852 2313 2313

Price: HKD 1,288 for adults, HKD 888 for children aged 4 to 11

When: Every Sunday (11:30 am to 2:30 pm)

Nicholini’s

Brunch lovers are in for a treat as Nicholini’s transforms its eighth level into a sanctuary celebrating the zenith of European cuisine. Chef Riccardo Catarsi and his team are curating an unforgettable dining experience with specialities from Italy, France, Germany, Spain, and Greece. Witness an exciting cooking spectacle at the cook-to-order food stations and then assemble your seafood platter with choices such as Boston lobster, king crab, tiger prawn, whelk, and mussel. Other highlights include German Sausages, Beef Tagliata, Austrian Sachertorte (chocolate cake) and the 20 antipasti at the long table.

Address: 8/F, Conrad Hong Kong, Pacific Place, 88 Queensway, Admiralty, Hong Kong

Phone: +852 2822 8801

Price: HKD 988 per person (free-flowing soft drinks, juices, and mocktails), HKD, 1188 per person (free-flowing selected alcohol), HKD 588 for children aged 4 to 11

When: Every Saturday and Sunday (11:30 am to 2:30 pm)

FRANCIS west

FRANCIS west is expanding beyond dinner to offer brunch on weekends and public holidays. The restaurant is inspired by the rich culinary heritage of North Africa’s Maghreb region and provides a blend of Mediterranean and African flavours. The Big Brunch menu is designed for sharing and is best enjoyed with wine. Start with a selection of mezze like Stone Baked Frena and Avocado and Feta Salad, and continue with your choice of delectable mains—all made for sharing—like Seafood Couscous, Shakshuka, and Mughrabi Chicken Parm. End on a sweet note with Kanef or Kumquat.

Address: G/F, Felicity Building, 42 & 44 Peel Street, Central, Hong Kong

Email: info@francis.com.hk

Price: HKD 150 per person with an additional HKD 140-240 for choice of main course

When: Every Saturday (11:30 am to 3 pm), Sunday and public holidays (11:30 am to 5 pm)

The best brunch places in Hong Kong – June 2023

Cruise

Celebrate Pride Month at Cruise with its first-ever Pride brunch, featuring two drag shows from acclaimed drag queens. Diners can look forward to rainbow-inspired decorations throughout the restaurant, free-flow Mumm champagne, mixology punch, rainbow-coloured desserts, drinking games, live DJs, and more! Food-wise, dig into unlimited appetisers like Hokkaido scallops, Hiramara kingfish, and yellowfin tuna. Don’t forget the decadent main dishes such as Iberico Pork Bao and Grilled Carrara M4 Striplion as well.

Address: 23/F, West Tower, Hyatt Centric Victoria Harbour, North Point, Hong Kong

Phone: +852 3896 9898

Price: HKD 798 per person

When: June 3 from 12 pm to 3 pm

Grand Hyatt Steakhouse

Get ready for a bigger and beefier weekend brunch at Grand Hyatt Steakhouse! Whether you have a penchant for meat or not, the dishes will leave you craving for more. Brunch goers can enjoy a four-course menu curated by head chef and resident meat expert, Marc Benkoe. It features premium beef cuts including wagyu tomahawk, brunch favourites, and Steakhouse’s signature dishes. Start your feast with a quartet of classics—signature Maryland Crab Cakes, Steak Tartare, House-smoked Balik-style Salmon, and mini Caesar Salad. For the main course, a collection of quality beef and non-beef options are available to choose from. Jazz up your brunch with an add-on free flow package for just HKD 480 for two hours!

Address: Lobby level, Grand Hyatt Hong Kong, 1 Harbour Road, Hong Kong

Phone: +852 2584 7722

Price: HKD 780 per person

When: Every Saturday and Sunday, 12 pm to 4 pm

Sumac

Sumac recently debuted a new look—and menu! Known for its authentic Lebanese cuisine with Mediterranean touches, the restaurant flaunts a new interior, menu, and wine list. The brunch menu is designed for sharing and starts off with freshly baked Lebanese bread. Take your pick between a selection of cold and hot mezza such as lentil soup, basil hummus, and shrimp provencal. When it comes to the main course, you can choose from whatever meat you’re craving including chicken and sea-bream fish, or even a vegetarian choice. End your meal on a sweet note with either baklava or rice pudding. Delicious!

Address: 8-9 Glenealy, Central, Hong Kong

Phone: HKD 9594 1173

Price: HKD 675 for adults, HKD 325 for children, additional HKD 350 per person for two hours of free-flow drinks

When: Every Saturday and Sunday from 12 pm to 4 pm

LucAle

Italian neighbourhood restaurant LucAle is serving a refreshing selection of seasonal delights on its new brunch menu. Take your pick between two fresh salads with Italian-focused ingredients: Italian Octopus Salad and Mâche Salad. Don’t miss the fan favourite fresh burrata, Buffalo Mozzarella, and newly added Pizzetta. The feast isn’t complete without free-flow libations so be sure to chug down a selection of spritz, available for two hours!

Address: Shop A, 100 Third Street, Sai Ying Pun, Hong Kong

Phone: +852 3611 1842

Price: HKD 458 per person

When: Every Saturday and Sunday

Hungry Pal

Experience the newly revamped Hungry Pal—fresh with a new menu and energy! With that comes the return of the well-loved weekend brunch. This time, there are four courses of delicious dishes including the famous Prawn Scampi and Three-Egg Omelette. Say cheers to the weekend with a range of cocktails that pair perfectly with your meal. In addition, the restaurant is also offering a Sunday Roast menu featuring favourites like Roast Beef and Tasmanian Lamb Shank, which are cooked to perfection for just HKD 368. Come hungry, pal!

Address: G/F, 11 Elgin Street, Central, Hong Kong

Phone: +852 2635 4555

Price: HKD 348 per person, an additional HKD 258 for two hours of free-flow drinks

When: Every Saturday and Sunday

Ichu

Ichu welcomes summer with an exceptional weekend brunch menu that will take guests on a culinary adventure. The vibrant selection of dishes marries Japanese perfection with the vibrancy of Peruvian cuisine. Whetting your appetite is an array of crudos (raw dish) including the Mixto Ceviche with octopus from Spain and scallops from Hokkaido. The Tacos de Carne is also a showstopper as it’s made with tender slow-cooked Perivan beef. Make room for the main dish, Wagyu Tataki with MB5 which oozes a rich flavour with a tender texture.

Address: 3/F, H Queens Building, 80 Queen’s Road Central, Central, Hong Kong

Phone: +852 2477 7717

Price: HKD 498 per person, an additional HKD 298 for prosecco, house wine, and beer

When: Every Saturday from 12 pm to 3 pm

The best brunch places in Hong Kong – May 2023

Vista

Enjoy an Italian weekend feast at Vista, complete with stunning views overlooking Victoria Harbour. The glorious seafood platter consists of lobster, prawns, mussels, and calms. Then, make your way through the unlimited cold cuts, Italian cheese, salad, and freshly baked bread. Don’t miss the chef’s meat carving and past live stations serving oven-hot Italian favourites. The brunch continues with your choice of the main dish before ending on a sweet note of Italian desserts.

Address: 29/F and 30/F, One Peking, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong

Phone: +852 2778 3255

Price: HKD 688 per person, an additional HKD 200 to enjoy free-flow bubbles, cocktails, wine and beer

When: Every Saturday and Sunday (12 pm to 3 pm)

Fumi

Fumi is all hands-on deck to offer diners a brunch that showcases the best of seasonal Japanese gourmet. With the all-you-can-eat brunch, you get unlimited snow crab legs, in addition to the newly added Hokkaido King Crab legs as well as A4 Miyazaki Beef. There are other new creations such as the Grilled Miso Cod Fish, Lobster Tail Hokkaiyaki, and Hokkaido Trio Rice Bowl. You’ll be spoiled for choice with 20 dishes on the menu, ranging from appetisers, salads, sashimi, grilled dishes, tempura, and a choice of main course and dessert. Book via Fumi’s website and enjoy 15 per cent off on the brunch menu and selected free-flow drinks. You also need to pay a deposit of HKD 200 per guest upon reservation.

Address: 6/F, California Tower, Lan Kwai Fong, Central, Hong Kong

Phone: +852 2328 3302

Price: HKD 588 for adults and HKD 288 for children aged three to 11, additional HKD 98 per guest for free-flow juice and soft drinks

When: Every Saturday, Sunday, and selected public holidays (12 pm to 3 pm)

Aqua

It’s time to go all out with Aqua’s free-flow brunch, known for being one of the longest options in town. Start off with unlimited Italian and Japanese starters like sushi, sashimi, maki, oysters, and more. Then, move on to the main course before ending with the iconic dessert platter. The Early Brunch starts from 11 am to 1 pm while the Non-Stop Brunch is from 1 pm to 4:30 pm. The 3.5 hours of free-flow drinks comes with champagne, sake, wine, cocktails, and beer. After brunch, make your way to the outdoor terrace to enjoy some drinks and groove to the beats of the DJ. On Sundays, watch out for the special live performances too!

Address: 17/F, H Zentre, 15 Middle Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong

Phone: +852 3427 2288

Price: HKD 688 for Early Brunch, HKD 788 for Non-Stop Brunch

When: Every Saturday and Sunday

Odea

Modern French restaurant Odea takes a fresh and minimalistic approach with its weekend brunch menu. It includes a variety of seasonal seafood dishes such as Oven Roasted Boston lobster with herb-flavoured butter, Seared Halibut, and Marinated Salmon with Orange. Another highlight you can’t miss is the signature Moroccan-style Roasted Chicken, which is marinated with a Ras el hangout rub—a fragrant, warm and spicy Moroccan seasoning mix.

Address: G/F, FWD House, 1881 Main Building, 2A Canton Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong

Phone: +852 3988 0088

Price: HKD 408

When: Every Saturday and Sunday (12 pm to 3 pm)

Shahrazad Lebanese

Sharazad Lebanese launches a new brunch menu which brings the concept of a Lebanese family weekend meal to the table. In Lebanese culture, family is everything, especially when it comes to dining. As such, the new brunch consists of rotating and delectable Lebanese specialities like cold and hot mezze selections and vegetarian dishes. Don’t forget to try the housemade Hummus, Mutable eggplant Dip, Fattoush Salad, Makdous Salad, and Batata Harra. You can also try a variety of egg dishes from the menu like Shaksuhka, Scrambled Egg with Feta Cheese, or Egg Awarma.

Address: 2/F, Carfield Commercial Building, 77 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong

Phone: +852 2330 0242

Price: HKD 388, additional HKD 199 for free-flow non-alcoholic package

When: Every Saturday and Sunday (12 pm to 3 pm)

Castellana

Castellana’s weekend brunch invites gourmets to add a touch of European flair to their weekend! Your journey begins with a selection of appetisers, that represent the bite-sized portions of Castellana’s signature dishes. The amuse-bouche includes bell peppers served Asti style as well as Lobster Salad with Caviar. An Italian brunch isn’t complete without homemade pasta so be sure to try the homemade ravioli filled with Castelmagno cheese among many others. The main dish also pays homage to classic Italian flavours such as the Fasona veal tenderloin. Yum!

Address: UG/F and 1/F, Club Lusitano Building, 16 Ice House Street, Central, Hong Kong

Phone: +852 3188 5028

Price: HKD 680 for three courses and HKD 780 for four courses. An additional HKD 480 for a 1.5-hour sommelier’s selection free-flow package

When: Every Saturday and Sunday (12 pm to 3 pm)

The best brunch places in Hong Kong – April 2023

The Chinese Library

Love dim sum? The Chinese Library offers unlimited modern and traditional dim sum and a free-flow feast of endless appetisers. In addition, you get to choose from a selection of mains and heavenly desserts. But, of course, brunch isn’t complete with a drink or two, so they give you the option to upgrade to another package for free-flowing champagne, cocktails, wine, and beer.

Address: Block 1, Tai Kwun, 10 Hollywood Road, Central, Hong Kong

Phone: +852 2848 3088

Price: HKD 438 for Early Brunch from 11 am to 1 pm, HKD 638 for Non-stop Brunch from 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm, HKD 258 for children aged five to 12 years old

When: Every Saturday, Sunday, and public holiday

Holt’s Cafe

Head to Holt’s Cafe to try their Sunday Seafood and Oyster Brunch, featuring a Seafood Platter with Boston lobsters, oysters, abalone, and king prawns. If that’s not enough, you get small plates of Scallop Ceviche, deep-fried Salt and Pepper Squid Tentacles, and Jumbo Lump Prawn Cake with Tartar Sauce. The main course will surely fill you—Grilled Spanish Octopus, Thai Crab Curry, Salted Egg Yolk-coasted King Prawns, and more. Finally, don’t forget to tuck into some mouth-watering desserts, including Mango Pomelo Sago Soup, Vanilla Mille-feuille, and many others.

Address: 2/F, Rosewood Hong Kong, 18 Salisbury Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong

Phone: +852 3891 8732

Price: HKD 780 per person, HKD 998 includes free-flow sparkling, white or red wines

When: Every Sunday

Kyoto Joe

There can be no better way to welcome spring than to try Kyoto Joe’s Sakura-dai Weekend Brunch. In Japan, red sea bream is most delicious during the blooming sakura season. In this seasonal-themed brunch, you can taste that wild-caught fish, also known as Sakura-dai, thanks to its pinkish hue. Feast on over a dozen unlimited Japanese gourmet selections. Think Robatayaki, tempura, appetisers, and salads. The highlights highlight are the Sous Vide Abalone, Hokkaido Crab Meat with Sakura Shrimp and Spinach Salad, Miyazaki Wagyu, and Red Sea Bream Shioyaki. But the fun doesn’t end there! The sashimi and sushi combos also have much to offer, including thick-cut Sakura-dai.

Address: 23/F, California Tower, Lan Kwai Fong, Central, Hong Kong

Phone: +852 28604 6800

Price: HKD 588 per adult, HKD 320 per child, extra HKD 103 for free-flow juice and soft drinks, extra HKD 238 for free-flow prosecco, sake and beer, extra HKD 368 for free-flow champagne, red and white wine

When: Every Saturday, Sunday, and public holiday (except April 5)

Uma Nota

The sumptuous brunch at the Brazilian-Japanese restaurant Uma Nota has much going on. First, start with an assortment of flavourful shared starter plates. This includes executive chef Gustavo Enrique Vargas Mora’s unique take on the Japanese classic, Takoyaki a la Uma Nota. Then, dig into the toasted bite-sized Pão de Queijo or the zesty tropical-flavoured Crispy Soft Shell Crab Salad.

For the sharing mains, choose from the Tobanyaki Amazonico, a Brilian twist on the traditional Tobanyaki; the Moqueca de Peixie, a pan-fried white fish filet; Carne de fume, slow-roasted and smoked pork shoulder; or the File Coastela, cooked-to-perfection 21 day-aged ribeye steak. Finish with the stunning sharing Dessert Platter filled with ice cream, seasonal fruit, and more. Uma Nota’s monthly ‘Carnaval Brunch’ takes place every last Saturday and offers signature Nipo-Brasileiro-inspired feasts.

Address: 38 Peel Street, Central

Phone: +852 2889 7576

Price: HKD 420 per person, extra HKD 210 for 2 hours free-flow package with prosecco, bottled beer, soft drinks, and iced tea

When: Every Saturday, Sunday, and public holiday from 12 pm to 4 pm

JW Marriott

JW Mariott’s The Lounge may be known for its lunch and dinner buffet but there’s a decadent Sunday Champagne brunch available for those who like a mid-day meal. The lavish buffet-style brunch has exquisite seafood selections, carving stations, and premium caviar. But the feast doesn’t end there! You also have sashimi, cold cuts, cheese, and many more to enjoy. Elevate your brunch experience with bubbly free-flow options.

Address: Pacific Place, 88 Queensway, Admiralty, Hong Kong

Phone: +852 2810 8366

Price: HKD 888 for adults, HKD 618 for children aged three to 12 years old

When: Every Sunday (except April 9)

VEDA

Your weekend is about to get more scrumptious, thanks to VEDA’s new, free-flowing CHA CHA CHA Brunch. The contemporary Indian restaurant is offering a vegetarian snack-style (chaat) menu featuring Indian street food-inspired delicacie. The classic Silk Route Momos is the perfect start to the feast, followed by the crowd favourite Samosa Chaat. Other standouts include the protein-packed Avo Sev Puri, finger-licking good Spiced Gobi 65, and the wonderfully blended Onion Bhaji Okonomiyaki. In the end, desserts like G’Jam Cake and basque-style Cheesecake await.

Address: 2 Arbuthnot Road, Central

Phone: +852 3755 3000

Price: HKD398, extra HKD 368 for two hours of free-flow champagne

When: Every Saturday, Sunday, and public holiday from 12 pm to 6 pm

CulinArt 1862

A new month calls for a new brunch deal and CulinArt 1862 has a new one to offer. Diners can savour delicious light bites and main dishes by head chef Stanley Wong, many of which are made with farm-to-table ingredients. Start your meal with a range of small sharing plates like Oysters, KFC Cauliflower, Smoked Sardine Soldier, Beef Tartare, and Salmon Poke. There are eight delectable main course options including the Eggs Bennie, Seared Fillet of Halibut, Boston Lobster Linguine (extra HKD 98), and Australian Wagyu Striplion (extra HKD 150). Top it all off with a two-hour free-flow beverage package of sparkling wine, red wine, beer, selected cocktails, and non-alcoholic drinks for just HKD 288.

Address: 1/F, Chinachem Leighton Plaza, 29 Leighton Road, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong

Phone: +852 2884 3603

Price: HKD 498 per person, extra HKD 598 for Premier Free-flow Package of Louis Roederer champagne

When: Every Saturday, Sunday, and public holiday

FINDS

Whisk yourself to FINDS, the only Nordic restaurant in Hong Kong. As spring arrives, the new seasonal brunch is served on green plates to herald the season. There are over 20 Nordic delicacies to enjoy, so you can curate your brunch according to your taste! Every diner can enjoy the soup of the day, along with unlimited servings of Finn Fries, sourdough, and apricot oatmeal bred, before the brunch dishes. Take your pick from the seafood options like Blue Mussels with Nordic Dill Cream Sauce and Grilled Atlantic Lobster. Meanwhile, meat lovers can opt for Home-made Finnish Meatballs, Grilled US Prime Ribeye Steak, Roasted Pork Belly, and more. There are also choices of vegetarian dishes.

Address: 1/F, The Luxe Manor, 39 Kimberley Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong

Phone: +852 2522 9318

Price: HKD 358 for four dish choices, HKD 388 for five dish choices, HKD 408 for six dish choices, extra HKD 200 for two hours of unlimited wines and prosecco

When: Every Saturday, Sunday, and public holidays

Hue

Champagne lovers, rejoice! Modern Australian restaurant, Hue Dining is offering a brand-new brunch featuring Gosset champagne, one of the world’s oldest champagne houses. Topping it all off is a live jazz duo performance every Sunday! The brunch starts with an assortment of house-made shared dishes, ranging from homemade bread, Seaweed Crackers, Feta Cheese Crumble Salad, and many others. For the main dish, we recommend the Limestone Coast Wagyu Flank Steak while pasta lovers and vegetarians can enjoy the Angel Hair Pasta.

Address: 1/F, Hong Kong Museum of Art, 10 Salisbury Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong

Phone: +852 3500 5888

Price: HKD 480 per person, extra HKD 380 for free-flow Gosset Extra Brut champagne, a selection of 10 premium red and white wine choices, and Bloody Marys, extra HKD 190 for an alcohol-free package including two mocktails and one tea or coffee

When: Every Saturday and Sunday

The best brunch places in Hong Kong – March 2023

SOMM

SOMM, the French neo-bistro-themed restaurant and bar at Landmark Mandarin Oriental is hyping up the weekend with their brunch offering. It is complete with 90-minute free-flow drinks, sharing starters, and a choice of a la carte main course, and desserts! The feast starts with an array of starters for sharing like the Ebisu Seasonal Oyster with Mignonette Sauce. The main course also features Roasted Ping Yuen Chicken or Toothfish on Pancha, among other choices. End on a sweet note with the range of desserts such as Pancakes with Banana, or Dark Abinao Chocolate Souffle.

Address: 7/F, The Landmark Mandarin Oriental, The Landmark, 15 Queen’s Road Central, Central, Hong Kong

Phone: +852 2132 0033

Price: HKD 768 per person (two hours free-flow drinks), HKD 868 per person (additional free-flow sommeliers selection of champagne, wines, and sake)

When: Every Sunday, Saturday, and public holidays (11 am to 2:30 pm)

The Pizza Project

The Pizza Project launches its new brunch format with the Giro Brunch this March. Diners can enjoy free-flow pizza and drinks for 90 minutes. First, enjoy a portion of starters, including cold cuts, mozzarella frittata, and more. Then, indulge in an endless variety of pizza slices along with beverages such as prosecco, berry lemonade, and Aperol spritz. Next, give your meal a sweet finale with the Nutella Pizza.

Address: G/F, 26 Peel Street, Central, Hong Kong

Phone: +852 6215 2808

Price: HKD 248 per person (unlimited pizza), extra HKD 158 (for free-flow drinks)

When: Every third and fourth Sunday of the month

BIFTECK

BIFTECK refreshes its brunch weekend to welcome spring! The “Fête du Bifteck – Printemps” brunch features salad, soup, two appetisers, a main dish, two sides, and a dessert. And to keep the high weekend spirit flowing, you also get two hours of unlimited sparkling wine and rosé for just HKD 208 per person. Tempting appetisers include the Dry Age 25 Days Belgin Beef Tartare and crunchy Crab Mayonnaise Taco. Also, savour the delicious Spanish Iberico Pork Rack or the Seared Assorted Seafood Rigatoni for the main course.

Address: 23/F, QRE Plaza, 202 Queen’s Road Central, Central, Wan Chai, Hong Kong

Phone: +852 2246 8805

Price: HKD 598 per person, extra HKD 208 (two hours of unlimited sparkling wine and Rosé)

When: Every Saturday, Sunday, and public holiday

LPM

LPM might be smacked in the middle of Central but let yourself be transported to the vibrant shores of the French Rivera with their weekend brunch. Called La Vie en Rosé, the three-course feast is a fabulous French-Mediterranean fare, served with 14 appetiser dishes to begin. Move on to the main course, side dish, dessert, and an impressive free-flow drinks menu. The brunch takes inspiration from the leisurely—and lively—lunches across the Mediterranean. Served in family style, spend time sipping rosé while catching up with your loved ones. Signature dishes include the Tuna Carpaccio, Burrata Tartine, Swiss Chard Omelette, Escargots de Bourgogne, Petite Farcie, and so much more!

Address: Shop 1, UG, H Queen’s, 23-29 Stanley Street, Central, Hong Kong

Phone: +852 2887 113

Price: HKD 688 per person (food, mocktails and juice), HKD 988 (food, five cocktails and premium Rosé or champagne)

When: Every Sunday (12 pm to 5 pm)

Ramato

Charming Italian neighbourhood restaurant, Ramato is offering a once-per-month Sunday brunch experience themed on ‘Italian Sunday Roast’. From now until July, the restaurant puts an elevated twist on the classic pub favourite in addition to offering a family-style brunch feast. Enjoy unlimited servings of appetisers such as Italian cold cuts, and Seared Tuna with Borlotti Beans. The main course is a trio of classic roasts: Homemade Porchetta, Lamb Leg, and Roast Beef, all served alongside grilled vegetables. For dessert, the Apple Cake is meant to taste “like how grandma makes it”.

Address: G/F, 208 Hollywood Road, Sheung Wan, Hong Kong

Phone: +852 2549 0208

Price: HKD 618 per person (excluding 10% service charge)

When: March 19, April 9, May 21, June 11, and July 2

Bianco & Rosso

For the first time, Bianco & Rosso is offering free-flow brunch! To celebrate the turn of the season, the Oydseey Brunch revisits the best of European dining. Sink your teeth into the four-course brunch consisting of two starters (per person), pasta, a main course, and a dessert. For an additional HKD 198, enjoy two hours of free drinks! This restaurant is inspired by the quaint little bars and roadside bodegas in Spain, Italy and France so expect a similar menu. Some of the signature dishes include the Polmard Beef Tartare, Ricotta Ravioli, Whole Three Yellow, Chicken and more. What’s more, bar manager, Ash Gurung, centres the drinks around Vermouth’s origins.

Address: 29 Gough Street, Central, Hong Kong

Phone: +852 2813 1669

Price: HKD 298 per person (excluding 10% service charge), an extra HKD 198 (two hours of free-flow drinks)

When: Every Saturday and Sunday (11:30 am or 1:30 pm)

Zoku Restaurant & The Terrace

Get a taste of excellent modern Japanese fare at The Hari’s Zoku Restaurant & The Terrace. The brunch kicks off with a premium Sashimi Platter and Uzuzukuri (Hamachi, Nikkei Ponzu, Pickled Ginger), and Crab Potato Salad to tantalise your taste buds. Taste an array of dishes from the mains such as Spicy Lamb Chop, Kakuni Rice, and Miso Salmon. The feast doesn’t end there so make sure to leave room for the Lobster Soba or Grilled A5 Miyazaki Wagyu for an additional price. In addition, tempting desserts like Tofu Strawberry Panna Cotta and Mochi Cake await.

Address: 2/F, The Hari, 330 Lockhart Road, Wan Chai, Hong Kong

Phone: +852 2129 0338

Price: HKD 688 per person (food only), HKD 988 per person (food and two hours of free-flow drinks)

When: Every Saturday, Sunday, and public holidays (12 pm to 5 pm)

Cruise

Enjoy Hong Kong’s amazing view at Cruise! Their signature rooftop brunch has a live DJ, drinking games, bottomless champagne, and a selection of modern Asian dishes. So, don’t miss the highlights such as Hokkaido Scallop, Yellowfin Tuna, Iberico Pork Belly Bao, M4 Striploin steak, and more. If you dress according to the theme of “bold, bright, and beautiful,” you might win fabulous prizes from the Cruise team, too!

Address: 23/F, West Tower, Hyatt Centric Victoria Harbour, North Point, Hong Kong

Phone: +852 3896 9898

Price: HKD 788 per person (2.5 hours free-flow drinks)

When: Every first Saturday of the month

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Hong Kong