Visit These Unique Themed Cafes In Japan For An Unforgettable Dining Experience

There’s no such thing as a boring meal in Japan. Ramen is elevated in the company of wise owls. Savouries are served by ninjas, who willingly teach you a technique or two. And a cup of hot chocolate comes decorated with 3D foamy art of, well, any animated cartoon of your choice. Unique-themed cafes in Japan set the stage for a culinary landscape that goes beyond mere flavours to offer an experiential treat!

From dining with snakes to watching Samurais in action: The most unique cafes in Japan

Owl Village, Harajuku

A jog in the wild or a visit to the bird park is no longer crucial to encountering the wise owl! Home to about 18 healthy owls, Harajuku’s Owl Village is a unique cafe and bar that lets you play with owls, feed them, and spend up to an hour admiring their huge heads and soft feathers. Choose between two courses: the Standard Course, which includes a complimentary drink, playtime with the owls, and two souvenirs; or the Special Course, which offers a drink, a dessert, a souvenir, and fun-filled moments with the owls. You can also buy owl-inspired souvenirs like plush dolls, owl chopsticks, owl candles, and glasswork, among others.

Location: 150-0001, 4F HARAJUKU-ATM Building, 21-15, ​Jingumae 1 Chome, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo

Must-try: Barn Owl Cake, Owl Parfait, and Waffle Cake, among others

Price for two: Approximately ¥5000 (HKD 275)

Timings: 12 pm to 6 pm on all days

Contact: harajuku@owlvillage.jp

Yokozuna Tonkatsu Dosukoi Tanaka

Japan’s national sport, Sumo, has commanded attention from fans and media globally. However, it’s rather challenging to catch a tournament in Japan, as they’re only held thrice a year in January, May, and September. Instead, visit Yokozuna Tonkatsu Dosukoi Tanaka, a restaurant-cum-sumo experience centre where you can even meet former sumo wrestlers. Constructed around a dohyo (sumo ring), the restaurant delights its customers with culinary and visual treats alike. Tri-weekly sumo experiences are conducted at 12.45 pm, priced at ¥11000 (HKD 605). This experiential afternoon encompasses a wholesome tonkatsu lunch, a sumo demonstration, and the opportunity to don a sumo suit and challenge a former wrestler. Post this, engage in a candid conversation with the wrestlers (note: the entire experience is in English!) and take pictures with them.

Location: 3-1-11 Tatekawa, Sumida, Tokyo

Must-try: Shrimp Filet Cutlet Set Meal, Thick Cutlet Curry, and Thick Cutlet Bowl, among others

Price for two: Approximately ¥6000 (HKD 330)

Timings: 5 pm to 10 pm on all days (closed on Tuesday). The Sumo Experience and lunch take place on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 12.45 pm

Contact: +81 3-6666-9515

Hatcoffee, Kotobuki

Impeccable creativity and aromatic brews meet at Hatcoffee, where latte art master Kohei Matsuno turns java cups into mini art pieces. Show him a picture of your favourite cartoon or animal on your phone, and he’ll recreate a foamy rendition of it, 2D or 3D, right in front of you. While customised cuppas cost ¥1200 (HKD 65), you can also opt for the basic latte retailing at ¥650 (HKD 35), and let the latte art master surprise you with his creativity. Reservations for Hatcoffee are required and can be made online.

Location: 3-15-6 Kotobuki, Taito 111-0042 Tokyo Prefecture

Must-try: Choco Latte, Cafe Mocha, Salad Plate of the Day, among others

Price for two: Approximately ¥2400 (HKD 131)

Timings: 10 am to 9 pm

Contact: +81 90-6874-4750

Tokyo Snake Centre

Whether you’re fond of slithering serpents or seeking a daring epicurean experience, the Tokyo Snake Centre doesn’t disappoint. Home to roughly 35 non-venomous snakes, the cafe charges a cover of ¥1650 (HKD 90) per person, which includes a drink and the chance to choose your snake companion from the numerous transparent boxes assembled at the entrance. For an additional ¥540 (HKD 30), guests can touch and play with a larger snake on a special couch. The cafe enhances the experience with souvenirs, bags and ties designed using the snake-skin pattern, and lucky charms curated using real cast-off snake skin.

Location: Sanpo Sogo Building 8F, 6-5-6 Jingumae, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo

Must-try: Kuromitsu Cafe au Lait, Black Mitsu Chai, and Wiener Coffee Hot. Note that the food menu may not be available on some days, so it is best to call and confirm before visiting

Price for two: Cover charge of ¥3300 (HKD 130), including one drink per person

Timings: 11 am to 8 pm (closed on Tuesdays). However, the Tokyo Snake Centre will remain open if a public holiday falls on Tuesday

Contact: 03 6427 9912

Pokémon Cafe, Osaka

Pikachu-yellow decor, a Pokémon-inspired menu, sleek wooden decor, and a convivial Pikachu mascot await at Japan’s first-opened Pokémon Cafe. There’s no dearth of Pikachu at this cafe: you’ll find the beloved character as a poster on walls, plushies on chairs, and even floating as a culinary seasoning on your ramen! This Pokémon-themed cafe in Japan also delights with take-home table mats and coasters as memorabilia that come with every drink. Additionally, souvenirs that you can purchase from the shop include a Waitress Pikachu Plush, a Kid’s Lunch Plate Set, a Poké Ball Mug, and a Snorlax Plate, among others. For an elevated experience, explore the Pokémon Centre right alongside the cafe. In addition to Osaka, the cafe also has a branch in Tokyo.

Location: 9th Floor, DAIMARU SHINSAIBASHI Main Building, 1-7-1, Shinsaibashisuji, Chuo-ku, Osaka-shi, Osaka 542-8501

Must-try: Snorlax’s Tummy Filling Nap Lunch Plate, Friendly Tandemaus’s Apple Cinnamon Milk Tea, and Fuecoco’s Apple Soda Float, among others

Price for two: Approximately ¥4700 (HKD 260)

Timings: 10 am to 9.30 pm on all days

Contact: 06-4256-1160

Shiro-Hige’s Cream Puff Factory

This cafe-cum-bakery is synonymous with one-of-its-kind Totoro cream puffs, inspired by the 1988 Japanese animated fantasy film My Neighbor Totoro. It is the world’s only establishment with official permission to create cream puffs shaped like Totoro. Flaky on the outside and stuffed with buttery cream on the inside, these cream puffs are available in various flavours like mango, peach, strawberry, and chestnut. Shiro-Hige’s Cream Puff Factory comprises of two floors, with a cafe upstairs and a takeaway shop and bakery on the ground floor.

Location: 5 Chome-3-1 Daita, Setagaya City, Tokyo 155-0033

Must-try: Grinning Cat Bus Cookies, Ponyo Jelly Cups, and Totoro Cream Puffs, among others

Price for two: Approximately ¥1400 (HKD 76)

Timings: 10.30 am to 7 pm (closed on Tuesdays)

Contact: +81 3-5787-6221

Ninja Café and Bar, Tokyo

Learn how to use a shuriken (ninja star) and fukiya (blowgun), put on ninja gear and attempt sword fighting, and be surprised by a magic performance, only at Tokyo’s Ninja Café and Bar. Here, the meticulous commitment to the theme is just as good as the epicurean flavours served with ninjutsu techniques. And if the ninja fever refuses to leave, you can rent the gear for a rental fee of ¥3,000 (HKD 165)/2 hours and explore the streets of Akakusa in dynamic black ninja robes!

Location: 1F, 3-27-14 Nishiasakusa, Taito-ku Tokyo

Must-try: Shrunken Star Blades Grissini with Cream Pate de Foie Gras dip, Snow Crab and Grapefruit served with a Sword Trick, and Icy Bonsai, among others

Price for two: Packages starting at ¥3500 (HKD 192)

Timings: 11 am to 11 pm on all days

Contact: 03-6231-7387

Temari no Ouchi, Tokyo

A meal at Terami no Ouchi is like diving into a pint-sized cat village with rustic interiors that mirror a Hobbit house. Albeit on the costlier side — an entry charge of ¥1540 (HKD 85) on weekdays and ¥1980 (HKD 108) on weekends — this unique cat-themed cafe in Japan makes up with its playful ambience, delectable meals, and a rare selection of breeds like Chartreux, Scottish Fold, Norwegian Forest Cat, Bombay and Persian Chinchilla, among others. With ample space, gingerbread house-like interiors, and no cages whatsoever, Temani no Ouchi sticks to its tagline: a strange cat forest!

Location: 〒180-0004 Tōkyō, Musashino-shi, 吉祥寺本町Kichijōji Honchō, 2 Chome−13−14

Must-try: Popcorn shrimp, Mochimochi Corn Dog, and Cat’s Paw French Fries, among others

Price for two: Approximately ¥1880 (HKD 103)

Timings: 12 pm to 8 pm on weekends; 11 am to 8 pm on weekends and public holidays

Contact: +81 422-23-5503

Alice’s Fantasy Restaurant, Osaka

Travel down the rabbit hole and meander through Alice’s whimsical wonderland, only at Alice’s Fantasy Restaurant in Osaka. The heart chandelier, mirrored ceiling, lush upholstered furniture, and illuminated walls set the tone for decadent yet mystical dining. Additionally, you’re given rabbit ears as you enter, and the waitresses dress up as Alice and serve eclectic meals that are a sight for sore eyes.

Location: 1-8-1 D.D.HOUSE 1F, Shibata, Kita-ku, Osaka-shi, Osaka 530-0012

Must-try: Humpty Dumpty’s Milanese Doria, Quiche Lorraine with plenty of vegetables, and Dee and Dam’s omelette rice, among others

Price for two: Approximately ¥4145 (HKD 227)

Timings: 11 am to 2 pm (lunch), 2 pm to 5 pm (caf), and 5 pm to 11 pm dinner on all days

Contact: 03-3985-2193

Pompompurin Cafe, Harajuku

While Hello Kitty is more popularly known, another widely-loved Sanrio character is Pompompurin: a good-natured, pudding-inspired golden retriever dog introduced in 1996. At the Pompompurin Cafe, one can expect vibrant dollops of golden-yellow enlivening up the ambience, in addition to Pompompurin-inspired decor, wallpapers, and sheers. Moreover, the cafe prioritises the ease of customers with multilingual menus and also delights with a fascinating merchandise section.

Location: 3F, 1-7-13 Jingumae, Shibuya, Tokyo

Must-try: Souffle Omelette Rice, Pompompurin Hot Juicy Hamburger Set, and Pompompurin’s Sparkling Mango Parfait, among others

Price for two: Approximately ¥5200 (HKD 285)

Timings: 11 am to 8 pm on weekdays; and 10 am to 8 pm on weekends

Contact: 03 5786 0770

Peter Rabbit Garden Cafe

Step into the world of Beatrix Potter’s stories and share a meal with Peter Rabbit and his friends at this unique themed cafe in Japan! The British-inspired menu and decoration that mimics storybook illustrations blend seamlessly to craft a soul-soothing dining experience. The tables are complemented with fleecy Peter Rabbit stuffed toys as well as illustrated storybooks to elevate the meal.

Location: 1-25-20 Jiyugaoka, Meguro, Tokyo

Must-try: Blueberry French Toast, Ribby’s Cottage Pie, and Mr Mc. Gregors Vegetable Garden Style Pizza, among others.

Price for two: Approximately ¥5300 (HKD 290)

Timings: 11 am to 7 pm on weekdays; and 11 am to 8 pm on weekends

Contact: 03 3725 4118

Yakult Cafe, Utsunomiya

A part of the company’s first service centre, Yakult Gohonmaru Cafe and Gallery sits on the first floor and delights with Yakult-made ice cream and Tiramisu. Beyond the treats, the centre also houses a beauty salon on the second floor where customers can rejoice in Yakult-inspired treatments. The facial stands out, where the Yakult cosmetics are curated using lactic acid bacteria. Lastly, the Yakult Centre also boasts a gallery that can be rented for local events and conferences.

Location: 1-43 Honmarumachi, Utsunomiya, Tochigi 320-0817, Japan

Must-try: Ice de Yakult, Assorted Vegetable Curry Set, among others

Price for two: Approximately ¥3080 (HKD 170)

Timings: 10 am to 7 pm (closed on Mondays)

Contact: +81 50-8892-8986

Mipig Cafe, Harajuku

For bucket-loads of cuteness, head to Harajuku’s Mipig Cafe — Japan’s first and only cafe where you can meet miniature pigs. Here, a litter of miniature pigs will greet you with their adorable antics. In addition to indulging in playful rendezvous with the pigs, you must try their special mipig-designed doughnut. In addition to its Harajuku branch, the Mipig Cafe also has outposts in Hiroshima, Makuhari New City, Sapporohassamu, Kyoto, Mozo Nagoya, Fukuoka, AEON Lake Town, Osaka, and Meguro in Japan.

Location: Jingumae 1-15-4, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo

Must-try: Mipig designed doughnut

Price for two: Approximately ¥1320 (HKD 72)

Timings: 10 am to 8 pm on all days

Contact: +81 3-6384-5899

Towards the end of the list, we’re giving a shout-out to special cafes in Japan, which don’t serve food, but evergreen memories are guaranteed.

Mame-Shiba Cafe, Shibuya City

Japan’s popular hunting dog, Shiba Inu, is known across the globe for its elegant demeanour and chiselled features. Located in Tokyo’s famed Takeshita Street, Mame-Shiba Cafe lets visitors play with a smaller version of the Shiba Inu, called Mame Shiba Inu. These bean-sized, fluffy dogs are an absolute joy to spend time with! Additionally, this themed cafe in Japan features low seating and tatami flooring, creating a cosy atmosphere for guests and furry friends alike. The cafe also boasts a souvenir corner inspired by the miniature Shiba Inus.

Location: 3F, 1-6-10 Jingumae, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo

Must-try: The cafe doesn’t serve food; however, one drink is complementary with the ticket — and you can pick one of your choice from the Drink Bar

Price for two: ¥880 (HKD 48) per adult (over 15 years), and ¥680 (HKD 38) per child, for 30 minutes

Timings: 12.15 pm to 5.20 pm on weekdays, and 11 am to 6.35 pm on weekends

Contact: 03-6447-4216

Hedgehog Café Harry Harajuku

Another special mention includes Hedgehog Café Harry Harajuku, where you can bring your food (yes, the cafe only serves beverages), wear a pair of gloves, scoop a hedgehog out of the tank, and befriend it! While they might not be the most cuddly animals, the squishy hedgehogs are known to make hearts melt with their tiny pink snout and restless antics. In addition to playing with these spiky companions and clicking pictures with them, you can also feed them mealworms for an extra ¥500 (HKD 28). The cafe is home to nine types of hedgehogs, each boasting a unique set of quills in different shades. And if you hit it off with one of the adorable hedgehogs, you can even adopt it and take it home.

Location: 1-13-21 Jingumae, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo

Must-try: The cafe doesn’t serve food; however, drinks can be taken from the self-service counter

Price for two: Approximately ¥2600 (HKD 145)

Timings: 11 pm to 7 pm on weekends and public holidays

Contact: 03 3404 1180

Another endearingly unique cafe in Japan is where wrong orders double up as hearty meals.

Restaurant of Mistaken Orders

Not just a themed cafe or experiential set-up, the Restaurant of Mistaken Orders is an ode to those elderly of our society who are dealing with cognitive impairments. All the waiters and waitresses at the cafe have dementia, meaning sometimes when you order a steak, they might innocently bring you a plate of gyoza. But regardless of the dish, a sumptuous meal is guaranteed. Through this theme, the cafe explores inclusivity and a feeling of acceptance. Owing to the fact that two out of three people in Japan who suffer from dementia struggle in isolation, this venture endeavours to spread a message in creating an understanding and welcoming society. The Restaurant of Mistaken Orders has also bagged several accolades, one of which includes the prestigious Cannes Lion.

Location: Japan, 〒116-0012 Tokyo, Arakawa City, Higashiogu, 1 Chome−1−4 ５階

Contact: mistakenorders@gmail.com

(Feature Image: Courtesy Dasian/Shutterstock)

All currency conversions were done at the time of writing.

This story first appeared on Travel+Leisure India.

