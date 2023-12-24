5 Places Serving The Best American Barbecue In Hong Kong

Smoky, succulent and savoury meat—that’s American barbecue at its satisfying best. From Argentine asado to Cantonese siu mei, barbecue is nearly ubiquitous around the world. Many cultures are showing a strong affinity for the magic that results when meat is cooked over an open fire. There are countless geographical variations of barbecue to enjoy. But there’s no denying that American barbecue is one of the most popular and delicious. Lucky for us, we have the chance to try them. Find out where the best American barbecue spots are in Hong Kong.
The word ‘barbecue’ itself has several meanings. It can refer to a method of cooking, a word-burning cooking device, a style of food or a social gathering serving that type of food. In the US, what’s considered real-deal barbecue is cuts of beef or pork (ribs and brisket are common) cooked low and slow to produce incredibly tender, unctuous bites. Whether cooked over a modest flame or inside a wood-burning smoker, the meat is imbued with a delicious smokiness from the burning wood over many hours. This is another hallmark of American barbecue. It also comes with a variety of sauces and side dishes.
Hong Kong may be a long way from the US. But that doesn’t mean we can’t experience the joys of perfectly tender, melt-in-your-mouth meat made the American way. From Texas-style meats at Smokehouse Bar & Grill to smokehouse classics in Smoke & Barrel, see where the best places are in Hong Kong.
The most delicious cuts of American barbecue meat in Hong Kong
With a kitchen run by two American chefs and a custom-built smoker from the BBQ-loving state of Missouri, this Wyndham Street eatery serves an authentic menu influenced by a variety of regional American barbecue styles. It allows diners’ taste buds to travel from Texas to North Carolina as they sample the flavours of the American South.
The array of smoked meats includes outstanding beef short rib, salt and pepper chicken, and Carolina-style pulled pork, best ordered with traditional sides such as mac and cheese, jalapeño cornbread and house-made pickles. Don’t skip the restaurant’s three proprietary barbecue sauces — our favourite is the vinegar-spiked Carolina-style sauce — which you can purchase bottles of to take home.
Where: Smoke & Barrel, 2/F, Wyndham Mansion, 32 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong
Contact: +852 2866 2120
Henry may have the look and feel of an upscale steakhouse but there’s more to it than meets the eye. Under the expert direction of chef Mario Tolentino, the restaurant pays homage to the culinary traditions of the American South. It cuts across genres and cuisines to serve up everything from barbecue and burgers to tacos, fried chicken and, yes, some incredible steaks.
For barbecue fans, the a la carte dinner menu features smoked meats including a USDA Prime brisket served with a house-made espresso barbecue sauce, and Snake River Farms pork belly paired with peach ketchup. If you want to go big — and really, you should — order the gut-busting BBQ plate, piled with bacon and andouille sausage in addition to the brisket above and pork belly. During lunch service, the menu includes a drool-inducing BBQ sandwich made with brisket, sausage, pickled jalapeño and American cheddar, not to mention an excellent bacon-topped burger. Both are topped off with Henry’s BBQ sauce, made in-house.
Where: 5/F, Rosewood Hong Kong, Victoria Dockside, 18 Salisbury Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong
Contact: +852 3891 8732
Smokehouse Bar & Grill is the newest restaurant to bring the smokehouse concept to the heart of Hong Kong. The star here is the Lyfe Tyme BBQ Pit, a grill that is iconic in the American barbecue culture. And it fits right with the restaurant’s rustic interiors. Most smokehouses have roots in the American South but Smokehouse Bar & Grill takes pride in being more of a Texas-style smokehouse. So, expect a menu featuring classic dishes like beef brisket and ribs, washed down with equally smoked cocktails.
Whether you’re a seasoned eater or new to the smokehouse cuisine, you shouldn’t miss out on the Smokehouse Platter. It comes with a dry-rub brisket, jalapeno cheese sausage, Bratwurst, smoked chicken, BBQ pork ribs, pulled pork, lemon slaw, and corn ribs. It’s the perfect starter for any large gathering—plus, it comes with a range of house sauces to enhance the flavours. The Beef Brisket is a smokehouse signature. It has been smoked with beechwood for an extra aromatic touch for a whopping 30 hours to ensure a meaty tenderness. Finally, spice up your meal with Culley’s chilli sauce, a New Zealand sauce that comes in different spice levels.
Where: Shop 05, Level 13, Langham Place, 8 Argyle Street, Mong Kok, Hong Kong
Contact: +852 2972 0078
Craving for delicious American barbecue at home? Or need them to satisfy guests at a party or large gathering? Brisket Brothers has you covered. The catering services specialise in mouthwatering barbecue wagyu briskets. What makes them even special is that the wagyu briskets are dry-rubbed with their homemade blend of coffee and spices. Then, smoked low and slow over imported hickory wood. The result is a juicy yet tender meat that’ll have you and your guests asking for a second round.
The Full Brisket Platter comes with a combination of any two sides and a beverage. Or you can also opt for the Signature Brisket Burger, which is served in a butter roll bun, tangy coleslaw, and a special barbecue sauce. Delicious!
Where: Unit 2, 8/F Texaco Road Industrial Centre Block B Wan Lung Street Tsuen Wan, Hong Kong
Contact: +852 5320 9662
Not a fan of Texas-style barbecue? Then, maybe California-style barbecue might tickle your tastebuds. Thankfully, BBQ for Friends is offering catering services with amazing American barbecue. But other than the juicy cuts of meat, BBQ for Friends also has a homemade sauce that’s been passed down through generations. In fact, home chef and owner, Solomon perfected his great-great grandfather’s recipe and is now available for Hongkongers to try.
From a snack box that’s perfect for friends or a dinner set for the family, and even a party platter for a large gathering, BBQ for Friends has plenty of options. And if you happen to crave barbecue in the morning, you can simply order, and they’ll be ready by dinnertime!
Where: Unit 10, 1/F, Yuen Fat Industrial Building No.25 Wang Chiu Road, Kowloon Bay, Hong Kong
Contact: +852 5174 5013
