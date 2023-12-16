Welcome 2024 At These Exciting New Year’s Eve Parties In Hong Kong

Can you believe it? 2023 is almost over and it’s time to ring in 2024 already. Sure, you must have planned your Christmas festivities, but don’t push your New Year’s Eve plans for the last moment. If you do not have any holiday plans, there cannot be a better way to welcome the new year than with a spectacular party! So, gather all your loved ones and make sure to attend the hottest New Year’s Eve countdown parties in Hong Kong.
The celebrations continue this December as we countdown to 2024. The city is decked in festive decorations, displays, and lighting to keep the mood going. Restaurants and bars are offering the most lavish dinners with impeccable, special menus for an unforgettable meal. And this year, marks the return of the New Year countdown fireworks! So naturally, most people will flock to Tsim Sha Tsui, Central, or Wan Chai to watch them. But why not bid farewell to 2023 in style, complete with food, free-flow champagne, and dressed to the nines? The party continues as 2024 approaches with numerous New Year’s Eve parties. From front-row views of the fireworks to Gatsy-themed attire, see our top picks of the best parties in town.
Don’t miss the best New Year’s Eve parties in Hong Kong
Jump To / Table of Contents
It’s raining black and gold at Cardinal Point’s New Year’s Eve countdown party! Come in your best outfits to match the dress code. Make sure to bring the whole family, friends, or loved ones because there are many packages to choose from. The King/Queen Corner includes six bottles of Dom Perignon, Epernay and canapes platter. Or you can enjoy the party indoors, on the front row, second row, and more. No matter what you choose, it’s all about having a good time and Cardinal Point has you covered.
Limited to only 20 tables, this New Year’s Eve party is as exclusive as it can get! Secure your VIP experience with the VIP package. It includes one bottle of champagne and eight glasses of your choice of cocktails, beers, and wines and, a selection of scrumptious hot snacks like Ink Style Prawn Toasties and Barbecue Pork Jowl Guo Bao. DJ Justbee right by the harbourside will further light up your party.
Step into 2024 with a bespoke a la carte New Year’s Eve dinner experience that combines Japanese authenticity and modern creativity right at The Aubrey. The Mandarin Oriental bar surely won’t disappoint. The first seating is from 6 pm to 8 pm and from 8:30 pm to 10:30 pm, the premium a la carte menu will be available with a minimum spending of HKD 2,000 per person. Then, a vibrant New Year’s Eve party will start at 10 pm. As the clock strikes, take in the view of the spectacular fireworks from The Aubrey’s unobstructed vantage point. Continue the party with cocktails and special snacks!
Join the joyous countdown with your family and friends at MO Bar. The party continues until 2 am with exciting live DJ tunes and MO Bar’s compelling a la carte dishes. Relish the Lobster Rolls and signature fried chicken, or tuck into Mini-Teriyaki Burgers as you dance the night away. In case you want to show up last minute, walk-ins are also welcome!
End the year with a bang at Hutong’s New Year’s Eve Fireworks dinner and party. It comes with dance performances and DJ sets alongside the best view of Victoria Harbour. Hutong will also present a six-course dinner complete with dishes such as Black Truffle Scented Abalone, Hunan Spicy Golden King Crab Leg, and Ma La Spicy Lobster. With food, entertainment, and party, your 2024 is off to a good start.
Welcome 2024 with illuminated festive lights along Victoria Harbour with Vista’s special dinner menu. Then, head upstairs to Vista Bar and join the Midnight in Milan New Year’s Eve Party with surprise entertainment and DJ sets entertaining you until the early hours. Don’t forget to take in the uninterpreted, panoramic views of the countdown fireworks at Victoria Harbour!
Welcome 2024 inside the hidden courtyard terrace lounge of The Mira Hong Kong! Upbeat entertainment and an open bar will keep you on your feet even until the wee hours. Dance the night away with live DJ music on the LED dance floor and countdown to midnight with a three-piece live band. Don’t miss the early bird tickets and cabana bookings (starting HKD 6,488), available until December 28 only!
Ichu’s The INCA Masquerade New Year’s Eve Party invites guests into a world of mystery and grandeur. The party has entertainment, a special countdown on the lively terraza, and performances by Cristian Vince from Moblack, United Music, and DJ Juliejjun. Make sure to come dressed in your best attire and bid farewell to 2023 in true Nikkei style! Reserve your spot here now!
Put on your finest Gatsy attire and count the seconds to 2024 at Ms. Maggie’s Countdown Soiree. Dance to electrifying music and enjoy captivating performances by dancers and flying acrobats as midnight approaches. Also, indulge in a three-hour free-flowing standard drinks along with a special champagne toast at midnight. Book your seat here before it gets snatched up!
8 Best Bars In Malacca, The Historical City, That’ll Lift Your Spirits
Where To Head To For The Best Beach Barbecue In Hong Kong?
This article first appeared in Lifestyle Asia Hong Kong
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Hong Kong puts on the biggest parties to celebrate New Year. They also have lavish dinners and fireworks.