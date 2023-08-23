Everything You Need To Know About Hong Kong’s Watch & Clock Fair 2023

Hong Kong’s Watch & Clock Fair is set to return in full force to the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center (HKCEC).

Organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), this year’s show will be hosted alongside Salon de TE — a showcase of renowned watch brands and limited edition pieces carefully split up into five themed zones.

The five zones are as follows; World Brand Piazza, the major highlight will display limited editions and rare timepieces from numerous prestigious international brands; Chic & Trendy, a collection of fashion-focused watch brands by the likes of Obaku, Arbutus, JULIUS, and ROMAGO; Craft Treasure, mechanical watches with an emphasis on craftsmanship and gem-setting; Renaissance Moment, brands with origins from Europe; and finally, Wearable Tech, a series of smartwatches with the latest technology. There will also be a section for machinery and equipment and watch accessories.

This year’s theme is “Guo Chao” with a focus on shining light on local talents and exceptional Chinese watchmakers. This year’s show will feature master watchmaker Ma Xushu, a member of the Académie Horlogère des Créateurs Indépendants (AHCI). On top of the actual watches themselves on display, the fair will also encompass a conference with panels and discussions, a clock design competition, a trend and performance forecast, as well as a watch parade and lucky draws.

For those unable to make the Hong Kong Watch & Clock Fair in person at the HKCEC from September 5 – 9, you can utilise the online smart business matching platform from August 29 to September 16. Head over to HKCEC’s website to register now. For further info, don’t forget to check out the Hong Kong Watch & Clock Fair’s main website.

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Hong Kong