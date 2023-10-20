All About The Korean Hip-Hop Music Festival Set To Take Place In Hong Kong

Good news for fans of Korean hip-hop! Don’t miss this upcoming event in Hong Kong. The music festival, K-Hiphop Fest in Asia 2023 (Swagger) will kick off in the city on November 17.

After Hong Kong, the festival will make its way to Taipei and Macau before wrapping up in South Korea. Expect some of the hottest Korean hip-hop artists to perform across the region. Keep reading to find out more details!

K-Hiphop Music Festival: All the details about the event in Hong Kong

The event will take place at Star Hall, KITEC on November 17 at 8 pm. Tickets cost HKD 1388, HKD 988, and HKD 688 respectively. The public sale will start on October 19 at 10 am via hkticketing.com, and trip.com.

Ticket holders will be able to enjoy some fan benefits. All HKD 1388 ticket holders will get a group photo opportunity (group of 15), a send-off session with the artists, a signed poster (70 random winners), and signed Polaroid photos (30 random winners).

Meanwhile, those who purchase HKD 988 tickets will be able to take part in the send-off session and get a signed poster (30 random winners). The rest of the ticket holders will also be able to join the send-off session. The winners will be announced on November 16.

Meet your favourite hip-hop artists

As of now, the lineup consists of GIRIBOY, Chillin Homie, Roh Yun Ha, Kid Milli, Han Yo Han and lIlBOI.

Hong Si-young better known as GIRIBOY started his career in 2011. He also appeared in the rap TV show, Show Me the Money in 2014 as well as No Mercy in 2014. On the other hand, lIlBOI (pronounced ‘lil boi’) is a member of the hip-hop duo, Geeks. He won the ninth season of Show Me the Money.

Rapper Chillin Homie debuted in 2018 under the label, Dynasty Muzik. He also appeared on Show Me the Money and collaborated with the likes of Ravi and fellow festival performer Roh Yun Ha. Roh is an indie hip-hop artist who entered the scene in 2021. He was also part of High School Rapper season four and Show Me the Money season 11.

Before becoming a rapper, Kid Milli was a pro gamer. He participated in the seventh season of Show Me the Money as well and placed second, then became a mentor the following season. Finally, Han Yo-han is a rapper and composer. He is best known for working on the song, ‘Dding’ alongside rappers Jvcki Wai, Young B, and Osshun Gum.

Hero image credit: Hanny Naibaho/Unsplash; featured image credit: official_hallyu/Instagram

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Hong Kong