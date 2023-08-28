Tyson Yoshi And Gareth T.’s Hong Kong Concert: Dates, Venue, Tickets And More

Hong Kong music fans are in for a treat this December! Tyson Yoshi and Gareth T. are holding a concert together for the first time to cap off the year. The upcoming performance titled, “MOOV Live: Tyson Yoshi x Gareth T.” is part of FWD Insurance’s 10th anniversary celebrations.

The concert will take place at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC) on December 16. Both singer-songwriters are currently among Hong Kong’s top hitmakers, so the show will be like no other!

Tyson Yoshi and Gareth T.’s concert: How to get tickets

While FWD Life members could get priority access starting August 24, FWD Max members can redeem tickets on August 28 at 11 am. There will be four different zone tickets that members can qualify for.

For the Blue Zone, members can purchase tickets for HKD 1080 plus 50 MAX membership points. Red Zone requires HKD 800 plus 50 MAX points and Yellow Zone needs HKD 680 with 50 MAX points. Plus, one needs to spend HKD 480 on top of 50 MAX points for the Green Zone ticket.

Each member can only redeem up to six concert tickets. There are no seat selections available. Please note that an HKD 50 handling fee will be charged for each ticket. FWD MAX will send a confirmation email to members who have successfully purchased a ticket via their registered email address with a redemption code.

Members can collect the ticket by presenting the confirmation email at the designated FWD Insurance Solutions Centre during the collection period. FWD Life customers can collect it from December 1 to 8 and FWD MAX members can collect it from December 8 to 15. Visit the official ticketing website for more details.

Hong Kong’s new generation of hitmakers

Both Tyson Yoshi and Gareth T. are leading the wave in Hong Kong’s music scene. The two have collaborated on projects in the past. ‘December’ is one of them. Tyson Yoshi, whose real name is Cheng Tsun Yin, wears a lot of hats. Apart from being a rapper, he’s also a songwriter, model, and entrepreneur.

He released his first song, ‘To My Queen’ in 2018 and followed it up with ‘Christy’ in 2019. The latter became his first song to surpass a million views on YouTube. Moreover, he released his debut album ‘1st’ the same year. The rapper boasts over two million streams on Spotify, one of the highest of any artist in Hong Kong.

On the other hand, Gareth T. (T stands for his last name, Tong) is hitting it off in Hong Kong’s R&B scene. Since 2018, the singer-songwriter has put out songs online as an independent artist. He released his first English title, ‘Faith’ the same year and first EP, ‘18’.

He joined Warner Music Hong Kong in 2021, the rest is history, as they say. Under the label, Gareth T. released various hits including ‘Boyfriend Material’ which gained one million views on YouTube in less than four months. In addition to being a singer, Gareth T. has also produced hits for other local artists including Tyson Yoshi.

