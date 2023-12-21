Kendall Jenner’s Dating History: From Courting NBA Stars To Splitting With Bad Bunny

Kendall Jenner is the only Kardashian who has had a rather private love life as compared to most of her other famous sisters. However, the reality TV star has been linked to quite a few famous names over the years. Naturally, there is much intrigue surrounding her dating history.

Despite her rule of putting suitors and potential boyfriends through a year-long audition before featuring them on their family reality show KUWTK (now The Kardashians), the supermodel’s romantic escapades have become pop culture gold. From her teenage trysts with singer Harry Styles to slam-dunking into the dating scene with a handful of NBA players, including a serious relationship with Devin Booker, Jenner’s love life is a rollercoaster you want a front-row seat to.

After her much-written-about breakup with Booker in 2022, what followed was a whirlwind romance with Grammy-winning rapper Bad Bunny. Now, the latest buzz in the Jenner-Bunny love saga is that the two have officially broken up.

With rumours about her relationship turmoil doing the rounds, we dig deep into Kendall Jenner’s dating history and romantic escapades over the years.

Breaking down Kendall Jenner's dating history and list of ex-boyfriends

Deconstructing the supermodel’s low-key yet high-profile love life — from romance rumours with Nick Jonas to her relationship timeline with Bad Bunny — that’s as captivating as her catwalk.

Nick Jonas (2015)

Let us start off the list of Kendall Jenner’s ex-boyfriends with none other than musician Nick Jonas. In August 2015, Jenner was introduced to the Sucker for You singer through the matchmaking efforts of Joe Jonas and Gigi Hadid.

Joe and Gigi played cupid, setting up the meeting between Jenner and Jonas. The two were spotted on a dinner date but they never confirmed the nature of their relationship.

In fact, Jonas had dispelled any romantic entanglement in an interview with E! News later in 2015 stating, “We’re not dating.” Jonas emphasised the camaraderie among the whole group, acknowledging the shared kinship between Gigi and Joe, saying, “Kendall is great, and naturally, her being good friends with Gigi and with Joe and Gigi dating, there are times we’ll be in the same place and we all hang out.”

Harry Styles (2016)

After Jonas came another pop star into Jenner’s life – Harry Styles. In 2016, Kendall and Harry fueled speculations about their relationship as they were frequently spotted together. Styles attended Jenner’s birthday bash in November 2016, sharing the celebration and the room with another of her flames, Jordan Clarkson.

Fast forward to December 2019, when Styles guest-hosted The Late Late Show, where Jenner appeared as a guest. The intriguing dynamics between them surfaced during a game of ‘Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts.’ Jenner playfully quizzed Styles about all the songs on his last album that were written about her, hinting at a connection. Styles, opting to eat cod sperm instead of divulging details, emphasised their long history.

Jordan Clarkson (2016)

Kendall Jenner’s connection with NBA player Jordan Clarkson took centre stage in March 2016 when they were first spotted together. From Coachella to Hollywood nightclubs, the duo navigated the SoCal scene, maintaining a low-key public appearance while being “very much together and affectionate” in private, according to a source, as reported by People.

Clarkson, a Los Angeles Lakers player at the time, celebrated Jenner’s 21st birthday in November, and their flirtatious vibe at Drake’s American Music Awards afterparty added to the intrigue. Despite their apparent connection, their romance seemed to fizzle shortly afterwards.

Their NBA-tinged relationship marked Jenner’s initial foray into the basketball world, as Clarkson, later traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers, became her first NBA romance. The duo officially confirmed their relationship in April 2016, having reportedly been secretly dating for months prior. Although their split was never confirmed, Jenner was subsequently linked to A$AP Rocky in July, marking a quick twist in her dating history.

A$AP Rocky (2016-17)

Next up on the list of Kendall Jenner’s ex-boyfriends is another rapper A$AP Rocky. The duo’s romance unfolded over nearly a year, with their first public appearance in Paris during the summer of 2016, followed by a PDA-packed showcase at the 2017 Met Gala.

Despite never officially confirming their status, sources affirmed the relationship was serious. However, the romance seemingly faded in the summer, and by August, Jenner was linked to the next dude on our list…

Blake Griffin (2017)

Kendall Jenner dated another NBA star Blake Griffin in 2017. Their alleged relationship spanned over a brief period of six months, made public by a series of enjoyable outings. Their connection emerged in the summer of 2017, initially sparked by a Kendrick Lamar concert featuring rapper Travis Scott, Kendall’s sister Kylie Jenner’s then-boyfriend.

Jenner and Griffin were spotted at various events, from concerts to Halloween Horror Nights, evolving from a casual to a seemingly more serious relationship. The supermodel, content with the fun they shared, kept the romance lighthearted. Despite their distance due to Griffin’s trade, her family reportedly accepted him.

However, in a March 2018 interview with Vogue, Jenner refrained from confirming their relationship, stating, “He’s very nice. I have someone being very nice to me.” Sources later revealed the couple had called it quits, citing the shift to Griffin’s relocation and the ensuing distance between them as the reason for their breakup.

Ben Simmons (2018)

Kendall Jenner, who seems to have a thing for basketball players, was found falling for another NBA star, Ben Simmons, in 2018. The speculations of their relationship began after a lunch date at the Beverly Hills Hotel in May of the same year. The on-and-off dynamic took time to solidify into exclusivity, with Jenner confirming their status on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in February 2019. Although she hinted at the possibility of marriage in a Vogue Australia interview, the couple called it quits in May of the same year.

Addressing the breakup, a source shared with People, “The relationship ran its course. She’s spending time with her friends and back to being in fun mode.” However, despite the split, Jenner and Simmons remained friends and were even seen hanging out together on New Year’s Eve of 2019.

Devin Booker (2018-2020)

The supermodel’s relationship with the Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker has been by far her longest. The NBA player and Jenner were first linked in September 2020, sparking romance rumours during a road trip to Sedona, Arizona. Confirming their relationship during a Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion episode in June 2021, Jenner stated, “He’s my boyfriend.”

Despite their low-key approach to relationships, Jenner and Booker briefly went Instagram official in February 2021, and their journey included celebrating milestones like their first anniversary in June 2021. After a brief split in June 2022, the couple was spotted together again, but ultimately, parted ways in November 2022.

A source shared with People, “Both have incredibly busy schedules right now with their careers, and they’ve decided to make that a priority. They have a lot of love and respect for each other and wish only the best.”

Bad Bunny (2023)

Earlier this year in February, Kendall Jenner was seen stepping out of an L.A. restaurant arm in arm with the one and only Bad Bunny, marking the beginning of a romance that promised all the glitz and glamour of a celebrity fairytale. The duo even famously dipped their toes into double-date waters with Hailey and Justin Bieber at Wally’s in Beverly Hills, adding a touch of A-list allure to their high-profile dating life.

The rapper’s recent relocation to L.A. and the purchase of a new mansion only added more fuel to the gossip mill. According to sources, Bad Bunny’s charm was a refreshing change for Jenner, setting the stage for what looked like the next blockbuster romance.

March 2023 brought a surprising twist to the story with Bad Bunny subtly throwing shade at Jenner’s ex, Devin Booker, in his track “Coco Chanel”. The rap ignited a social media storm, with Booker firing back in a now-deleted Instagram comment. Meanwhile, Jenner and Bunny were busy exploring new horizons. A romantic horseback ride around the Hidden Hills Equestrian Center showcased a different side of their connection, capturing hearts and headlines alike.

The two were also later seen at Coachella, with Kendall dancing in the audience during the rapper’s headline performance. Paparazzi lenses also caught glimpses of their closeness, confirming that this Hollywood power couple was making waves in the music festival scene.

However, just when the world had become enchanted by their story, the curtain fell on the romance. After nearly nine months of dating, reports have now surfaced that Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny had decided to part ways, leaving fans to wonder if this was the grand finale or merely a cliffhanger in the ever-evolving tale of Kendall Jenner’s dating history.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– How long did Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny date?

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny reportedly dated for nearly nine months. Their romance began in February 2023 and, according to reports, came to an end after approximately nine months.

– Who is Kendall Jenner dating recently?

As of December 2023, there is no recent update on Kendall Jenner’s current relationship status.