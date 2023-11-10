Celebrating Singles’ Day? Here Are The Best 11.11 Deals Of 2023 In Hong Kong

As the year comes closer to the end, shopping enthusiasts are gearing up for one of the most exciting and eagerly anticipated events in the retail calendar — the 11.11 shopping festival. Also dubbed Singles’ Day, this global online shopping extravaganza has evolved from a Chinese holiday for singletons to a worldwide phenomenon, offering consumers incredible discounts and unbeatable deals.

Many other retailers and e-commerce platforms, such as Zalora and Ubuy, participate in the event, offering deep discounts, special promotions and exclusive deals on a wide range of products, including electronics, fashion, beauty products and more.

Whether you’re a seasoned bargain hunter or new to the 11.11 Singles’ Day deals phenomenon, be prepared to be amazed by the savings and surprises that this fiesta has in store for you. So, get ready to unlock the ultimate savings and make the most of the best Singles’ Day deals! To make things easier, we have curated the best 11.11 deals and offers you can utilise during this spectacular online shopping spree.

What is Singles’ Day or 11.11?

The 11.11 shopping festival, which falls on 11 November each year, has transcended cultural boundaries to become a universal celebration of savings. What started as a humble initiative by Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba in 2009 has now grown into a full-blown shopping event that rivals Black Friday and Cyber Monday in the West.

Consumers often look forward to Singles’ Day as a day to snag bargains and make their holiday season purchases. The event has gained international attention, with the best brands and retailers from around the world taking part in the sale to tap into the massive consumer base in China and other participating countries.

Your ultimate guide to the best 11.11 deals of 2023 in Hong Kong

Fashion

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZALORA 香港 (@zalorahk)

Zalora Hong Kong: Zalora has brought out some of the most impressive deals on cult-favourite brands like Adidas, New Balance, Puma and more. You can score your wishlist items with discounts of up to a whopping 90%. Moreover, the fashion platform is also offering you the opportunity to win exciting prizes worth HKD 1,11,111.

Net-A-Porter: For this 11.11 sale, the fashion e-commerce site is offering a 25% discount on every single product. Use the code Single25 to bag your favourite sneakers or seasonal knits.

Ubuy Hong Kong: This Singles’ Day, Ubuy HK is providing up to 70% off on products. All you need to apply the code UBSD11 while shopping.

Beauty

Lookfantastic Hong Kong: Get incredible discounts of up to 60% by applying the discount code 1111. In addition to this, when you purchase HKD 900 or more, you will receive a complimentary three-piece body care set.

Strawberrynet Hong Kong: Apply the code SBNDOUBLE11 and unlock savings of up to 11% on your favourite grooming items. You can find select lip products, minis and more available for as low as HKD 11.

Tech and Lifestyle

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lenovo HK (@lenovo_hk)

Lenovo Hong Kong: Lenovo is offering unbelievable 11.11 deals on ThinkPad, ThinkBook, desktops, gaming devices, monitors and other tech accessories. Additionally, the brand is also offering HKD 1000 off coupons and many other prizes on your daily first visit till 12 November 2023.

LG: At LG’s Singles’ Day online sale, a wide range of home appliances, audio and video products and monitors are available at reduced prices. From 1 to 12 November, shoppers can enjoy an 11% discount on selected Home Entertainment and Home Appliance products. Additionally, specific models of TVs, Lifestyle Screens and Sound Bars are eligible for an extra 11% discount using the promotion code 11SALE.

Travel

Cathay Pacific: You can save 11% on Cathay Pacific flights to more than 35 handpicked destinations for a limited time. Valid till 14 November 2023, use the discount code CXDOUBLE11 to take advantage of the airline‘s online Double 11 offer.

Klook Hong Kong: With discounts of up to 82%, take the opportunity to unwind and rejuvenate with special offers and promotions on dining, staycations, experiences and yacht rentals.

(Hero and feature image credit: Courtesy Pexels/Anna Shvets and Unsplash/Charles Deluvio)