Celebrate The Holiday Season With Special Shopping Coupons And Discounts For Hong Kong Residents

The Hong Kong government will continue to roll out shopping incentives and discounts to residents to encourage more spending during the holiday season. They will be distributing HKD 100 coupons to use at over 600 designated shops and more than 500 restaurants.

In addition, restaurants, retailers, shopping malls, and the MTR will also offer their own discounts and perks. Secretary for Culture, Sports, and Tourism Kevin Yeung made the remarks last week. Keep reading to find out more!

Hong Kong residents will get new shopping coupons to encourage spending

Residents can only use the coupon in restaurants and shops under the Tourism Board’s Quality Tourism Sevices Scheme.

With this, the government aims to “boost [the] economy and retail” according to Yeung. Major events such as the WinterFest and accompanying fireworks show also aim to encourage residents to spend and boost tourism.

Retail and dining groups have also kicked off their own promotions for the holiday season. Hongkongers can expect more small local events in the coming weeks. The next biggest event is the return of the New Year’s Eve fireworks show since the pandemic. Then, this will quickly be followed by the Lunar New Year fireworks display in February 2024.

“I am pretty confident many Hong Kong people will stay for festivals and come out and play and eat, so I’m not too pessimistic,” said Yeung according to the South China Morning Post.

The first large-scale holiday season since the pandemic

This upcoming Christmas and New Year will be the first celebrations since the borders fully reopened. As such, many shopping malls, restaurants, and shops are going all out on the festivities with large-scale displays and events.

However, many retail operators and restaurant groups stated that recovery has been slow particularly because spending habits have changed. This is despite the launch of spending incentives such as the Hello Hong Kong campaign and other discounts both for tourists and residents.

All images credit: Airside

This article first appeared in Lifestyle Asia Hong Kong