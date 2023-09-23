From Buccellati To Alexander Amosu, These Are The Most Expensive iPhone Cases In The World

iPhones almost always have to be accompanied by a protective case. While we welcome the new iPhone 15 and are browsing the market for some chic phone cases, let’s take a look at some of the most expensive iPhone cases in the world.

An ordinary iPhone case should not cost more than a hundred dollars, but these beautiful creations are far from ordinary. They’re not meant to be treated as a supplementary to the iPhone, but are a stunning craft in themselves. Read on to see how high the price tag can climb as we unveil some of the priciest iPhone cases so far.

7 Most Expensive iPhone Cases in the World

iPhone 11 Pro Max Gresso Blackwood

This iPhone 11 Pro Max case from Gresso Design is a statement of style and luxury. It is made from 200-year-old African Blackwood, one of the rarest and most expensive woods in the world. At the bottom is a solid 18K gold plate with titanium plating. The case is also incredibly slim, so as to add a protective layer and sleek design to the phone without increasing the size of the device.

Price: $7,000

Brikk Lux iPhone X Ingot 250

The Lux iPhone X Ingot 250 phone case is totally meant for the public, as its durability is not so practical for the user. The eye-watering price tag comes from 250 grams of 22K gold, assembled by hand by Brikk’s craftsmen. The gold is soft and is sensitive to scratching, so it’s better for showing off than for using on a daily basis.

Price: $70,000

Brikk iPhone XS + XS Trim Case

The Trim cases of Brikk stands out with its minimalistic design from a smooth gold finish. It’s actually made of titanium and gold, adorned with over 6000 diamonds weighing 6 carats.

Price: $100,000

Goldgenie Donald Trump Case

Have you ever admired someone so much you want them on your phone case? This Goldgenie Donald Trump case was commissioned by a Chinese woman, who had Donald Trump’s face engraved on the back of the case. The one-of-a-kind case is made from 24K gold, and covered with diamonds around the edges.

Price: $151,000

Buccellati iPhone Case

Crafted by the renowned Italian goldsmith family, Buccellati, this unique phone case was inspired by Leonardo da Vinci’s solar illustrations and the artworks in the golden Renaissance period. It is made with solid gold, available in gold, rose, and white gold, and decorated with diamond stars.

Price: $208,000

Anita Mai Tan Dragon and Spider

AIGems’s jewellery designer, Anita Mai Tan, drew two exquisite designs that display classy beauty and protection. The spider version is comprised of 2800 black and colourless diamonds, while the dragon has 2200 colourful diamonds. The spider and dragon can actually sparkle in the light.

Price: $880,000

Alexander Amosu

Alexander Amosu, a British-Nigerian designer who is credited for producing the world’s most expensive Champagne, most expensive suit, and most expensive BlackBerry, came up with this 18K solid gold phone case. Dotted with 6127 pieces of diamonds, his iPhone case is the most expensive in the world. Each diamond is of unparalleled quality and has a cushion cut.

Price: $2.7 Million

