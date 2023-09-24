We often look to celebrity couples as ‘couple goals’ and ‘happily ever after’. However, there are times when these relationships simply don’t last. This year has already witnessed a number of high-profile divorces, leaving fans with broken hearts. The list includes Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez, Britney Spears and Sam Asghari, and even Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello. On top of that, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s divorce announcement has sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry. But in Tinseltown, brief celebrity marriages are as common as red carpets.

Hollywood — where dreams are created, shattered, and then become tabloid headlines — has witnessed its fair share of whirlwind romances and acrimonious divorces. Then there are celebrity weddings, which are popular for their extravagance and splendour. The world watches in wonder as these stars declare eternal love amid grandeur and luxury. But when the dream of a happy ending crumbles into a million pieces in the blink of an eye, it makes us wonder if these newlyweds should have talked to their wedding planners (and each other) a little more before saying “I do.”

Grab your popcorn and join us as we look back on the shortest celebrity marriages in Hollywood. These unions didn’t even last long enough for the honeymoon period to be over, leaving us to question the significance of sacred wedding vows in the glamorous world of showbiz.

The shortest celebrity marriages in history

Britney Spears and Jason Alexander: 55 Hours

In 2004, Britney Spears married her childhood friend Jason Alexander after partying all night in Las Vegas. Take this: both the bride and groom were dressed in blue jeans, and Brit even wore a baseball cap to the altar. It was a wedding straight out of the lyrics of Bruno Mars’ famous song “Marry You,” and it truly is a story for the books. And it takes the crown of being the shortest celebrity marriage in history.

“What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas,” as the cliché goes, and in Britney’s case, it stayed for nearly 55 hours. That’s right, as soon as the pop princess’s eagle-eyed team learned about the rash marriage, they swooped in faster than you can say “Oops! I Did It Again” and had the wedding annulled. Blame it on the alcohol, the exuberance of young love, or simply the Vegas aura, the choice is yours.

Nicolas Cage and Erika Koike: 4 Days

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Noticias SIN (@sin24horas)

Eccentric roles in movies keep Nicolas Cage in the headlines, but his real-life escapades sometimes outshine his on-screen performances. In 2019, Cage married his one-year-long girlfriend, Erika Koike, in a Las Vegas ceremony that could only be described as “Cage-worthy.” But here’s the kicker – the marriage was over before the honeymoon had a chance to hit its stride. Mere hours after the nuptials, the couple had a very public argument that played out like a scene from one of Cage’s action-packed blockbusters. So, Cage filed for divorce only four days after tying the knot, claiming that they were both intoxicated at the time of their elopement.

Carmen Electra and Dennis Rodman: 9 Days

Only a Dennis Rodman rebound on the basketball court is more unpredictable than a Dennis Rodman rebound in his personal life. In 1998, the NBA star took a break from slam dunks to try his hand at marriage with none other than Baywatch actress Carmen Electra. It’s no secret that the ’90s were a wild time, but this union took it to a whole new level.

Just nine days after they said their vows on that fateful November 14, Rodman filed for an annulment, claiming he was, you guessed it, “intoxicated” when they exchanged those rapid-fire wedding vows. Rodman even told the minister to “shut the hell up before I change my mind and get on with it”. It appears that the stars were so in love that they couldn’t wait to get married, deciding to tie the knot only after a few short months of dating. Sadly, nothing good came out of this impulsive decision.

But here’s the twist in this rollercoaster romance: After the annulment, the iconic pair chose to give it another shot, seeking to reconcile and work things out, much like a dramatic plot twist in a ’90s TV show. Unfortunately, it wasn’t meant to be, and their love story came to an end. Well, at least it was fun while it lasted.

Cher and Gregg Allman: 9 Days

Cher, the iconic singer and actress, has had her fair share of the spotlight both on-stage and off-stage. Right after her divorce from Sonny, the world waited with bated breath as she walked down the aisle again, this time with rocker Gregg Allman, a famous member of The Allman Brothers Band, on July 9, 1975. Their marriage, which had all the elements of a rock ‘n’ roll love story, ended in a mere nine days after they impulsively tied the knot in a chapel in Sin City. Cher blamed Gregg’s addiction issues for the fallout of their marriage, and while their time together was brief, it left a legacy. Despite their turbulent marriage, the celebrity couple has a lifelong bond in the form of their son, Elijah Blue Allman.

Pamela Anderson and Jon Peters: 12 days

In 2020, the popular Baywatch star surprised the world by marrying film producer Jon Peters. Their narrative began in the ’80s, when they first met at the famous Playboy Mansion. In January 2020, Anderson and Peters privately exchanged vows. Anderson couldn’t contain her joy and turned to social media to inform her fans. But the rollercoaster took a sharp turn when she announced their breakup 12 days later. Adding to the intrigue, Anderson stated that she and Peters were “never legally married” despite their public declaration of matrimony. But she promised everyone that there were no hard feelings, and the duo remained friends.

Peters, on the other hand, chose to leave an impression on this fast-paced affair by assuring The Outlet that he would leave Anderson a hefty USD 10 million in his will, whether she needed it or not. It’s safe to say that, while their marriage was brief, the drama that surrounded it was straight out of a Hollywood script.

Tracey Edmonds and Eddie Murphy: 14 days

On New Year’s Day, well-known comedian and actor Eddie Murphy and established film producer Tracey Edmonds exchanged vows against the stunning background of Bora Bora’s blue waves in a romantic ceremony. This whirlwind romance, however, turned out to be an equally whirlwind marriage. They declared their separation just two weeks after their wedding. But they didn’t have a marriage licence in the United States, so their wedding was only “symbolic.”

In an exclusive statement to People, Murphy and Edmonds explained their decision: “After much consideration and discussion, we have jointly decided that we will forego having a legal ceremony as it is not necessary to define our relationship further. While the recent symbolic union in Bora Bora was representative of our deep love, friendship, and respect for one another on a spiritual level, we have decided to remain friends.”

Pamela Anderson and Rick Salomon: 2 months

In the glitz and glam of Hollywood, Pamela Anderson and Rick Salomon’s relationship was a tumultuous ride. They married in Las Vegas (where else?) in October 2007 but divorced after only two months due to irreconcilable disagreements. In an unexpected twist, they remarried in January 2014, only to divorce again in February of the same year. Despite a brief reconciliation in April 2014, Pamela Anderson filed for divorce for the third time in July, effectively closing the curtain on their turbulent marriage.

Drew Barrymore and Jeremy Thomas: 39 days

Drew Barrymore decided to take the leap after only six weeks of dating bar owner Jeremy Thomas. They stunned everyone with an impromptu wedding ceremony in March 1994. At only 19 years old, she decided to marry the 31-year-old cause it felt like ‘fate’. However, their love appeared to be more of a spark than an eternal flame. Their hurricane relationship ended just 39 days after they said their vows.

Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries: 72 days

It may not take the crown for being the shortest celebrity marriage but it’s definitely one of the most dramatic ones. Only a handful of celebrity couplings have gotten as much attention as Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries’ lavish celebration. Their wedding believed to cost a whopping $10 million, took place on August 20, 2011, at a private estate. It was a fairy tale wedding appropriate for a reality TV queen, and E! Entertainment aired the entire event to millions of viewers under the title Kim’s Fairytale Wedding: A Kardashian Event.

The episode quickly became one of the most-watched in reality TV history, drawing viewers all around the world. However, there was a shocking twist that followed. Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from NBA player Kris Humphries just 72 days after they married. It was a move that took the world by surprise, as their whirlwind romance had seen them meet, date, get engaged, get married, and then get divorced in under 12 months.

Because of the lightning speed with which their marriage dissolved, many speculated that it was all a carefully constructed publicity stunt staged by the Kardashians and E! Entertainment. However, both parties adamantly disputed these rumours, leaving the public to wonder if some love stories are simply too fast and furious to endure the test of time.

Nicky Hilton and Todd Andrew Meister: 85 days

Nicky Hilton, a member of the esteemed Hilton family, was briefly married to another before becoming a Rothschild. In August 2003, she married Todd Andrew Meister, a businessman and poker player, in a private (yes, you guessed it) Las Vegas ceremony. Their marriage, however, was quite brief, since they filed for annulment just three months later in November 2003, effectively ending their union. Their marriage remains one of the less popular and shortest celebrity marriages.

Eminem and Kim Scott: 3 Months

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Scott Mathers (@kimscottmathers)

Marshall Mathers, better known as Eminem, had a turbulent and well-documented relationship with Kimberly Anne Scott, also known as Kim. Their love story was filled with great highs and lows, and their marriage was no exception. Eminem and Kim began dating in the late 1980s after meeting in high school. In 1995, they welcomed a daughter, Hailie. Their relationship, however, was far from steady. They had several breakups, reconciliations, and even legal battles over their daughter’s custody.

The couple’s bumpy road eventually culminated to their marriage in 1999. Adding to the fire, Em wrote a song “Kim,” in his album The Marshall Mathers LP, which described a horrific and violent fictional scenario involving his wife, causing controversy and raising questions about their relationship. Eminem’s struggles with addiction and legal issues strained the relationship even more. They separated after only two years of marriage in 2001, and their split was marked by bitter legal battles and public squabbles. But the couple couldn’t stay away from each other and got remarried in 2006. But it was just a bad decision again given that they called it off again within 3 months.

Nicolas Cage and Lisa Marie Presley: 3 months

Another of Nicolas Cage’s five marriages qualifies as one of the shortest celebrity marriages. With their whirlwind romance, Nicolas Cage, the enigmatic actor known for his diverse roles, and Lisa Marie Presley, the daughter of music legend Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley, attracted the world’s attention. Their love journey culiminated in a private Hawaiian wedding on August 10, 2002, the 25th anniversary of Elvis Presley’s death.

The allure of their romance, though, was fleeting. Cage and Presley announced their divorce 108 days after their wedding, shocking their fan base and the media. Surprisingly, their divorce processes lasted far longer than their marriage, since their relationship was officially dissolved in May 2004.

Pamela Anderson and Kid Rock: 4 months

The relationship between Pamela Anderson and Kid Rock was a highly publicised celebrity affair.

The couple began dating in 2001 and had an on-again, off-again romance before marrying in a beachside ceremony in St. Tropez, France, in July 2006. Their wedding drew a lot of media attention because both Pamela Anderson, the Baywatch star, and Kid Rock, the rock singer, were high-profile celebrities.

Their marriage, however, lasted barely a few months. Pamela Anderson divorced Kid Rock three months after their wedding in November 2006. Their divorce was finalised in early 2007, bringing an end to their brief and turbulent marriage. And that’s how Anderson ended up placing on the list of celebrity marriages with the shortest duration, for the third time.

Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Esposito: 4 Months

Bradley Cooper and renowned actress Jennifer Esposito shared an unexpected romance. And it concluded in an intimate wedding ceremony that appeared out of nowhere. Their wedded bliss, however, was short-lived, as the marriage ended just four months later, nearly as abruptly as it had begun.

Renee Zellweger and Kenny Chesney: 4 months

Academy Award-winning actress Renee Zellweger and country music superstar Kenny Chesney began dating in January 2005, and they instantly fell in love. Their romance grew quickly, culminating in a surprise beachside wedding ceremony in the US Virgin Islands in May 2005. The couple appeared to be genuinely in love, but their marriage turned out to be extremely brief. Zellweger and Chesney announced their divorce four months after their wedding, in September 2005.

Sophia Bush and Chad Michael Murray: 5 Months

When One Tree Hill co-stars Sophia Bush and Chad Michael Murray began dating, fans couldn’t keep calm. After being engaged in May 2004, they married in April 2005 in Santa Monica, echoing the beloved characters they portrayed on the show. However, their marriage dissolved barely five months later, with the divorce finalised in December 2006. The couple cited “fraud” as the cause for the annulment, prompting fans and the media to speculate.

Tom Green and Drew Barrymore: 5 months

Nicolas Cage isn’t the only one who appears twice on this list.

The love story of comedian-actor Tom Green and Drew Barrymore began in 1999 after working together on the Charlie’s Angels film series. Soon, it led to their engagement later that year and a private wedding ceremony in July 2001. Their fleeting romance ended with the pair announcing their divorce in December 2001, barely five months after their wedding.

Colton Haynes and Jeff Leatham: 6 months

Colton Haynes, the star of Teen Wolf and Arrow, married Jeff Leatham, a renowned floral designer, in a high-profile ceremony. They got engaged in March 2017 and married in an extravagant wedding in Palm Springs, California, in October 2017. Kris Jenner officiated the star-studded event, which was attended by celebrity friends. Haynes and Leatham filed for divorce six months later, in May 2018, alleging irreconcilable differences.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth: 8 months

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus’ relationship is still one of the most talked-about and followed celebrity love stories. The couple met while filming The Last Song in 2009, and their romance quickly transformed from reel to real. They got engaged in 2012 but called it off a year later, resulting in a time of separation. Their love story, nevertheless, didn’t end there. Hemsworth and Cyrus rekindled their romance and got engaged in 2015. This time, their bond appeared to be stronger than ever. They kept their wedding plans low-key and married in December 2018 in a private ceremony at their home in Franklin, Tennessee.

Unfortunately, their marriage encountered many challenges, and they announced their divorce in August 2019, just eight months after their wedding. The divorce took place in early 2020.

Jennifer Lopez and Cris Judd: 9 months

Jennifer Lopez and Cris Judd’s romance began in 2000 when Judd choreographed Lopez’s music video for “Love Don’t Cost a Thing”. Their work collaboration soon became personal, which led to their engagement later that year.

Jennifer Lopez and Cris Judd married in a private ceremony in Calabasas, California, in September 2001. Their marriage, however, was brief, as they divorced in June 2002, barely nine months after they married. In January 2003, they finalised the divorce. Despite its brief duration, Jennifer Lopez’s marriage remains an important aspect of her romantic past.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is the world’s shortest marriage?

A Kuwaiti couple takes the crown for the shortest marriage in history lasting only 3 minutes.

How long was the shortest celebrity marriage?

55 hours. This accolade goes to Britney Spears and her ex-husband Jason Alexander, whose union lasted only a brief 55 hours and became the shortest celebrity marriage.

What was the shortest marriage in Hollywood history?

Princess of pop Britney Spears and her ex-husband Jason Alexander’s wedding lasted only a brief 55 hours. Surpassing them are the late Zsa Zsa Gabor and Felipe de Alba, whose marriage lasted only a day. But the latter was considered invalid as Gabor’s previous marriage had not yet been officially dissolved.

Hero and featured images: Courtesy Karwai Tang /Getty

This story first appeared on Prestige Malaysia.