Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History: A Look At All The Heartthrobs Who Made The Singer ‘Happier’

Move over Adele and Taylor Swift, there’s a new breakup anthem queen in town, and she is none other than the young pop sensation – Olivia Rodrigo. With a debut single that hit like a ton of emotional bricks, Drivers License, Rodrigo catapulted into the global limelight in 2021.

The intrigue around her ‘heartbreak playlist’ is real with fans often wondering about the men in her life who fuel those tear-jerking lyrics.

Well, talking about her ex-boyfriends, Olivia was rumoured to be dating Joshua Bassett during the making of High School Musical: The Musical – The Series in 2020, and before that, she was dancing in the moonlight with fellow Disney star Ethan Wacker. The Disney magic seemed pretty mushy, but the showbiz love carousel didn’t stop there.

The songstress has recently been caught in the love orbit of Louis Partridge, the charming Enola Holmes actor. Well, if you’re a Rodrigo fan or a certified snoop who loves a good dose of celebrity romance, grab your popcorn as we unravel Olivia Rodrigo’s dating history.

Olivia Rodrigo’s dating history and list of boyfriends

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Rodrigo (@oliviarodrigo)

From Disney co-stars to potential heartbreak heartthrobs, let’s dissect the highs and lows of the Happier singer’s relationship timeline.

Ethan Wacker (2018)

First up on the list of Olivia Rodrigo’s ex-boyfriends, we have her Bizaardvark co-star Ethan Wacker. The two dated back in 2018 after they worked together on the Disney Channel show.

While they met in 2016 when the series started, things became serious in 2018. They even made their relationship Insta-official and went on a holiday together.

They reportedly dated for about six months before calling it quits sometime in December that year. However, neither Rodrigo nor Wacker has ever commented on their relationship and the reason for their breakup to date.

Joshua Bassett (2019-2020)

Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett’s speculated relationship created quite a buzz back in 2019, courtesy of their whirlwind romance ending in a bomb closure song Drivers License.

The on-screen lovebirds from High School Musical: The Musical – The Series, set tongues wagging with their off-screen chemistry. The filming of the show began in 2019, and it didn’t take long for fans to start shipping them in real life.

The sweethearts, portraying Nini and Ricky, kept their lips sealed on whether their connection transcended the script. However, the release of Rodrigo’s heart-wrenching number in 2020 fueled intense speculation. Fans were convinced it was a diary entry about Bassett.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joshua Bassett (@joshuatbassett)

Although their relationship reportedly ended in 2020, the two were seen together at the premiere of HSMTMTS’s third season on 27 July 2022, giving off a friendly vibe.

Looks like the love saga has found its resolution and the red-carpet reunion proves that, in the world of high school musicals, friendships can outlast even the most estranged romances.

Adam Faze (2021)

In the aftermath of the Bassett drama, Rodrigo kicked off a new chapter in her dating history with music producer Adam Faze in June 2021. As whispers of their romance circulated throughout the summer, Olivia and Adam kept things low-key. However, on June 30, the couple made a splash at the Space Jam 2 premiere party, with Olivia reportedly proudly introducing Adam as her boyfriend and indulging in PDA with her new beau.

OMYGOD OLIVIA RODRIGO AND ADAM FAZE WTF pic.twitter.com/DkXSkkSFFo — kennedy ! (@kennedylmaoo) July 12, 2021

Talking about PDA, a fan-captured video from that summer showcased the pair holding hands and getting all lovey-dovey, adding fuel to the relationship rumour fire.

Fast forward to late November, and Page Six unveiled a series of photos capturing Olivia and Adam in a full-blown loved-up embrace during a day out in Los Angeles.

But the love story hit a speed bump with reports of their breakup surfacing in February 2022, a mere seven months after their relationship took off publicly.

Vinnie Hacker (May 2022)

Following her breakup with Faze, Olivia Rodrigo was briefly rumoured to be dating TikTok star Vinnie Hacker. A night out in the dazzling streets of Los Angeles in May ignited a spark of romantic speculation.

As the curtains closed on their night of revelry, a moment outside the illustrious Hollywood hotspot ‘No Vacancy’ captured the duo sharing a hug. Cue the gasps and raised eyebrows from fans dissecting every frame of the unfolding narrative.

Adding another layer to the mystery, sharp-eyed enthusiasts had earlier glimpsed Hacker playing the role of the supportive companion during one of Rodrigo’s concerts on the SOUR Tour. The plot thickened, and the whispers of a potential love story grew louder.

But, it appears that this rendezvous was more platonic as nothing romantically serious ever built from that one squishy hug.

Zack Bia (July-August 2022)

The next dude to find himself smitten by Rodrigo’s celebrity charm is American DJ Zack Bia. Rodrigo met Bia around the 2022 Super Bowl sometime in July. Zack, showcasing his DJ prowess, extended an invite to Olivia for the Super Bowl parties he was spinning at that weekend. She accepted the invite, and sparks began to fly as they casually hung out and enjoyed each other’s company.

However, speculations around their romance soon dialled down as the couple called it quits a few months later in August 2022. Sources whispered to Us Weekly, revealing that their relationship simply fizzled out. No dramatic exits, no fireworks; just the ebb and flow of busy schedules and different social circles.

Bia also clarified to GQ that Rodrigo’s breakup song Vampire wasn’t based on their relationship despite social media speculations: “I don’t think it’s really about me. I think the Internet just ran with it.”

Louis Partridge (2023)

After enjoying singlehood for over a year, Rodrigo found herself entangled with Millie Bobby Brown‘s Enola Holmes co-star, Louis Partridge. The love story hit the headlines in December 2023 when the duo was spotted in New York, sealing their affection with a passionate kiss. And yes, the 20-year-old actor wasn’t shy about a bit of hand-placement drama, literally flaunting her ‘boyfriend’s’ loved-up embrace.

While they made their relationship official in December, it was in October 2023 when Rodrigo and Partridge first made waves on the streets of London. Arms entwined, they walked into a Halloween party, looking every bit like a duo deep in the throes of a budding romance. Cosy and captivating, the visual narrative left fans speculating about the status of their relationship.

Well, love’s twists and turns Olivia Rodrigo’s dating history has kept us all on the edge of our seats and we can’t wait to see where her romantic saga with Partridge goes from here.

(Hero and feature image credits: Instagram/Olivia Rodrigo, Louis Partridge, Adam Faze)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Who is Olivia Rodrigo dating currently?

Olivia Rodrigo is currently dating Enola Holmes actor, Louis Partridge.

– How long did Olivia Rodrigo date Zack Bia?

Olivia Rodrigo dated DJ Zack Bia for two months in 2022 from July to August.