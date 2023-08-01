Looking Back At Angus Cloud’s Career Highlights And Filmography

In yet another tragic untimely demise, 25-year-old actor Angus Cloud has left us for his heavenly abode. The Euphoria actor who was struggling with the passing of his father last week, was confirmed dead by his family members through a social media message. As condolences pour in for the young artist, we take a look back at Angus Cloud’s legacy.

Who was Angus Cloud?

Born in 1998 in Oakland, California, Conor Angus Cloud Hickey was the eldest of three siblings, two of whom are younger twin sisters. Cloud attended the School of Production Design at Oakland School for the Arts. In an interview with Variety in August 2022, He revealed that he suffered “minor brain damage” from a serious fall when he was a teenager. The injury resulted in a scar on the right side of his head.

While working at Woodlands restaurant close to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, he was scouted by Euphoria casting director Jennifer Venditti, who initially believed Cloud was trying to scam him. As a result of this chance encounter, he landed the role of Fezco in the Emmy-winning series, Euphoria.

Angus Cloud’s movie roles, television appearances, and music videos

Although Angus Cloud was just starting out with his star-making turn in Euphoria, he appeared in a handful of productions that established his prowess as an artist.

1. Fezco in Euphoria (2019- 2021)

In the 16 episodes that Cloud appeared in throughout the two seasons of the show, his character Fezco, a local drug dealer with a special friendship with Zendaya‘s Rue, garnered a separate fan base. The dialect he mastered, the sequences which established his brotherly bond, and the warmth that his character exuded will always establish Cloud’s versatility as an actor. Fez catapulted Angus to Hollywood insider status.

2. Walker in ‘North Hollywood’ (2021)

This 2021 film directed by Mikey Alfred navigates the life of a young skateboarder, Michael, from North Hollywood torn between taking up the sport professionally and seeking a stable form of employment. Angus played the role of Walker, one of Michael’s friends who he has a fallout with during the film’s climax. The film also saw several cameos by skateboarding stars like Andrew Reynolds, Louie Lopez, Kader Sylla, Jason Dill, and many more.

3. Robert DeWitt in ‘The Line’ (2023)

Angus Cloud, Halle Bailey and Alex Wolff are currently filming upcoming thriller ‘The Line’ from director Ethan Berger. It is described as a coming-of-age thriller at a university that encapsulates the wild excitement of being young and the dangers of living without fear. pic.twitter.com/VEYfkxPd65 — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) February 3, 2022



The 2023 American drama film written by Ethan Berger and Alex Russek, saw Cloud in the role of Robert DeWitt and centers itself on fraternity member Tom (Alex Wolff) during his sophomore year. The Line meticulously steers the politics and alliances of fraternity culture, deep-dives into class differences and ultimately navigates the complexity of human relationships in the larger landscape. The film was released on June 9 this year and received positive reviews from critics.

4. Karol G and Becky G’s ‘Mamiii’, Noah Cyrus’ ‘All Three’, and Juice WRLD’s ‘Cigarettes’

If you thought Cloud was keeping his screen time limited to meatier roles, think again. The young starlet had also appeared in a number of music videos, his most prominent being ‘Mamii’ which saw Cloud’s character’s house being trashed by an angry ex-girlfriend. Angus was also a part of Cyrus’s intimate production titled ‘All Three’.

In ‘Cigarettes’, Cloud plays the friend of a young man — played by This Is Us‘ Logan Shroyer — deep in the throes of a battle with alcohol addiction.

Apart from these, Cloud will also be seen in three posthumously released films —an untitled Monsters film, Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck’s American drama titled Freaky Tales, and Daniel Brown’s Your Lucky Day.

RIP Angus.

(Main and Featured Image: Jason Barron/Shutterstock, HBO Entertainment )

This story first appeared on Prestige Online Singapore