9 Best Anime Series Like ‘Yu Yu Hakusho’ To Put On Your Watchlist

Yu Yu Hakusho is everywhere, thanks to Netflix’s latest live-action adaptation of the manga. While the series does not usually get as much attention as other shonen anime, it has now become a part of pop culture.

Created by Yoshiro Togashi, Yu Yu Hakusho is a story about a teenager named Yusuke Urameshi. After sacrificing himself to save a child from a car accident, Yusuke finds himself in the afterlife. Impressed by his act of selflessness, he is offered a chance to return to life with a mission — to work as a Spirit Detective and protect the living world from supernatural threats.

His adventures as a Spirit Detective lead him to face various challenges and battle evil spirits, demons and other supernatural entities threatening the human realm.

In case you are caught up with all the titles in the franchise so far, why not watch a similar anime series to fill the void left by Yusuke and his adventures? From Hunter x Hunter, Demon Slayer and Bleach to Shaman King, here are nine anime to watch if you like Yu Yu Hakusho.

9 anime series like ‘Yu Yu Hakusho’ to binge-watch

Hunter x Hunter (2011)

Upon learning that his long-presumed deceased father, Ging is alive as a renowned hunter, Gon Freecss aims to undertake the challenging Hunter Examination. His mission is to mirror Ging’s path and ultimately locate him to establish his legacy as a hunter.

Yoshihiro Togashi, the mind behind Yu Yu Hakusho, also created Hunter x Hunter. Naturally, both series share similarities in their character development, especially regarding the growth of the protagonists — Gon and Yusuke.

IMDb rating: 9/10

Demon Slayer (2019)

Set in Japan during the Taishō era, Demon Slayer follows the story of Tanjiro Kamado, a young boy who earns a living by selling charcoal. One day, he returns home to find his entire family slaughtered and his sister, Nezuko, turned into a demon. Soon, he sets on a mission to become a demon slayer to avenge his family and find a way to turn Nezuko back. These slayers are trained to combat supernatural creatures that prey on humans, using different sword techniques.

Both Demon Slayer and Yu Yu Hakusho see protagonists filled with a strong sense of purpose, making the adventures quite exciting. Additionally, there are supernatural elements in both. Yu Yu Hakusho revolves around spirits, demons and the afterlife, while Demon Slayer is filled with supernatural abilities and creatures.

IMDb rating: 8.6/10

Bleach (2004)

Ichigo Kurosaki is a teenager with the ability to see ghosts. His life takes a turn when he unintentionally acquires the powers of a Soul Reaper, a celestial being responsible for protecting the living world from evil spirits known as Hollows. Ichigo is tasked with defending humanity from Hollows and helping guide the souls of the deceased to the afterlife in the Soul Society.

Bleach presents gripping battles between humans and supernatural entities along with skillfully crafted comedic moments. With its emphasis on the supernatural and a wide array of beautifully animated action sequences, Ichigo’s adventures serve as an excellent plot to explore following Yu Yu Hakusho.

IMDb rating: 8.2/10

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime (2018)

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime follows Satoru Mikami, a corporate worker killed and reborn in a medieval fantasy realm as a slime. He evolves into a charismatic leader, gathering allies to establish a nation of monsters in this new world. Renamed Rimuru Tempest, he sets out on a journey to explore this new world and quickly befriends various creatures, including dragons, dwarves and goblins.

The anime series has one common component with Yu Yu Hakusho — both of them feature afterlife and rebirth factors in their storyline.

IMDb rating: 8.1/10

Soul Eater (2008)

Set in the fictional Death City, Soul Eater follows students of the Death Weapon Meister Academy. At this school, meisters (individuals, who wield weapons) and their partner weapons (humans, who can transform into weapons) work together to collect evil human souls to protect the world from witches and other supernatural beings.

Maka Albarn, her scythe partner Soul Eater and other meisters and weapon-duos such as Black Star and Tsubaki and Death the Kid with his twin pistols, Liz and Patty are some of the characters in focus.

Similar to Yu Yu Hakusho, Soul Eater focuses on developing supernatural powers toward a particular objective. In both anime, the main characters confront powerful foes and evil entities that continuously challenge their abilities.

IMDb rating: 7.8/10

Beelzebub (2011)

Beelzebub follows Tatsumi Oga, a high school student who finds himself tasked with raising the son of the Demon Lord, Beelzebub IV. Tatsumi must navigate the challenges of raising the demon baby while dealing with various comedic and action-packed situations involving other delinquents, demons and supernatural elements. The anime blends humour, action and elements of the supernatural, making for an entertaining and often chaotic.

In both anime, there exists a demon realm and a demon population. Additionally, a male protagonist is thrust into dealing with matters related to demons against his will. Both Yu Yu Hakusho and Beelzebub boast abundant action sequences, showcasing characters growing stronger after each battle they face.

IMDb rating: 7.5/10

Blue Exorcist (2011)

Blue Exorcist revolves around Rin Okumura, an ordinary but somewhat troublesome teenager. His life takes a dramatic turn when demons ambush him and he learns that he is, in fact, the son of Satan. Determined to defy his demonic heritage, Rin joins the True Cross Academy to become an exorcist and combat evil entities. Alongside his twin brother Yukio and a group of gifted students, Rin faces various challenges, including demonic threats.

Yusuke and Rin possess unique abilities related to their supernatural heritage and aim to control their powers to use them for the greater good. Both anime feature action-packed storytelling, with intense battles and the constant development of the main character’s abilities.

IMDb rating: 7.4/10

Flame of Recca (1997)

Flame of Recca is centred around Recca Hanabishi, a teenager who discovers he is a ninja and possesses the ability to control fire. The story narrates Recca’s journey to protect Yanagi Sakoshita, a girl with healing powers, while also competing in a tournament called the ‘Tournament of the Flame’ to fulfil a promise made to Yanagi’s older brother.

Just like Yusoke, Recca embarks on a journey where he discovers his family’s history and protects himself and his friends from supernatural adversaries. Flame of Recca promises engaging fight scenes and an impressive musical score.

IMDb rating: 7.3/10

Shaman King (2021)

In this anime, shamans communicate with spirits and aim to become the Shaman King, who is granted immense power and the ability to reshape the world. Yoh Asakura is a laid-back and easygoing teen shaman. His goal is to participate in the Shaman Fight, a tournament held once every 500 years where those with powers like him compete to become the Shaman King. He forms friendships with various characters, including his spirit partner Amidamaru and his fiancée Anna Kyoyama, who helps him train and prepare for the tournament.

Shaman King features several classic Shonen anime characteristics, similar to Yu Yu Hakusho. However, this series has a more cheerful tone.

IMDb rating: 7/10

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Which is the best anime like Yu Yu Hakusho?

Demon Slayer, Hunter x Hunter, Shaman King and Bleach are some of the best anime series like Yu Yu Hakusho.