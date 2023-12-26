Everything We Know About ‘Apartment 404’, BLACKPINK-Member Jennie’s New Variety Show

K-pop idol and BLACKPINK member Jennie is slated to make a television appearance in 2024. She will join the main star cast of tvN’s upcoming variety show Apartment 404, which will also feature television host, actor and comedian Yoo Jae-suk.

Jennie will join an array of six noted Korean entertainment celebrities on the TV show, which is expected to go on air in the first half of the new year.

Here are all the details about Apartment 404

What Apartment 404 is about

The upcoming show revolves around six residents of an apartment building who must investigate new mysteries that are based on real-life events every week.

The cast and crew of Apartment 404

Besides Jennie, the main cast includes Running Man (2010) stars Yoo Jae-suk and Yang Se-chan, Moving (2023) actors Cha Tae-hyun and Lee Jung-ha, as well as Alchemy of Souls (2022) actor Oh Na-ra.

The project will be produced by Jung Chul-min who was behind the success of Running Man and Sixth Sense (2020).

The series marks Jennie’s first variety show appearance since the 2018 SBS series Village Survival, the Eight and the first time Yoo and Cha are cast together as main cast members.

Is there a trailer?

While a full-length trailer is yet to be released, tvN has released a short teaser that reveals the cast members.

