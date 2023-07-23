Cillian Murphy’s Best Movies And TV Shows According To Rotten Tomatoes

Charismatic and versatile, Irish actor Cillian Murphy has made his mark with some of the best movies and TV shows in Hollywood. Diversifying his vast body of works are titles such as Peaky Blinders (2013-2022), Inception (2010), A Quiet Place Part II (2021) and Christopher Nolan’s latest cinematic tour de force, Oppenheimer (2023).

Although Murphy and Nolan have worked previously together on five projects, this is the first time the actor has stepped in as his protagonist. Based on the gripping life of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the movie opened to a massive 97 per cent rating on Rotten Tomatoes, according to The Movie Web.

The Tomatometer score not only eclipsed Greta Gerwig’s Barbie (scoring 89 per cent) — the other 2023 blockbuster that was released on the same day as Oppenheimer — but also dethroned many of Murphy’s previous titles. These include Memento (2001), The Dark Knight (2008), Interstellar (2014) and Dunkirk (2017).

While his breakout role in Danny Boyle’s 28 Days Later (2002) established him as a talented actor, his decade-long portrayal of Thomas Shelby in Peaky Blinders made Cillian Murphy a household name. So much so, his final reprisal of the gangster group, Peaky Blinders’ patriarch earned him his first BAFTA TV Awards nod in 2023 — a much-deserved recognition that Cillian Murphy’s fans had long awaited for.

With a repertoire of outstanding movies and TV shows, a peek at the Rotten Tomatoes’ list of the Best Cillian Murphy Performances proves why he is rightfully the star he is.

The best Cillian Murphy movies and shows based on Rotten Tomatoes scores