The Best Cinemas In Hong Kong That Promise A Good Time At The Movies

Nothing beats watching a movie on the big screen. And in a place like Hong Kong that is filled with cinephiles, there’s no shortage of cinemas and movie theatres. See our top picks of the best places this city offers for a viewing experience like no other.
Streaming platforms have changed the way people consume entertainment. But one thing that’s never changing is Hongkongers’ love for movies. At one point, Hong Kong was the third-largest motion picture industry in the world. Many of Hong Kong’s action movies, including John Woo and Johnnie To gained cult following worldwide. Of course, who could ignore the charm of Wong Kar-wai’s movies? Given Hong Kong cinema’s history, movie buffs (or not) are spoiled for choice when watching films on the big screen.
Even with the sudden closure of UA Cinemas, big players like MCL, Emperor Cinema, and Broadway Circuit still remain. With so many venues, some also boast their own unique offerings and specialties. So, whether you’re looking for a Hollywood blockbuster, indie or arthouse titles, or retrospectives, these cinemas and theatres in Hong Kong have what you need. From IMAX offerings to old-school theatres, keep scrolling to see where you should head for your next movie night.
‘Barbie’ To ‘Oppenheimer’: 10 Movies With Biggest Opening Weekends Of 2023
‘A Guilty Conscience’ Becomes The Highest-Grossing Hong Kong Film Of All Time
The best cinemas and theatres in Hong Kong for your next movie night
Jump To / Table of Contents
Broadway Cinematheque is undeniably the go-to place when it comes to indie flicks, whether local or overseas. Art house fans flock to this cinema for its occasional retrospective film programmes featuring iconic filmmakers and up-and-coming directors. The theatre might be small compared to others on this list, but that’s exactly what’s well-loved about it. The space is intimate and casual, with the adjoining Kubrick Cafe as an excellent spot for cinephiles to chat about the film. Inside is also a store selling CDs, records, and movie posters. A true hotspot for film buffs!
Image credit: Wpcpey/Wikimedia Commons
The Metroplex might not be the easiest cinema to get to, but that’s its appeal. Hongkongers love films, and for certain blockbusters, it’s unsurprising that screenings are always booked quickly. The Metroplex is a great choice if you want to avoid the crowd and have time to spare for your commute. Besides, if you’re looking to experience what it’s like to have a theatre all by yourself, there may be a slight chance you can. For those looking to come in big groups, the cinema has three VIP houses accommodating up to 20 people, perfect for a group gathering!
Whether it’s art house films or Hollywood blockbusters, Premiere Elements screens them. The 12-house cinema is spacious and often hosts film festivals and international screenings. Its location inside Elements is also an added plus because you have dining, shopping, and even ice-skating options within reach.
As a well-known film distributor, it only feels right that Golden Scene finally opened its cinema in 2021. It’s a bold move if you ask us, given that it was during the pandemic and cinemas were closed at one point. But efforts paid off, and the independent cinema screens local and international films in addition to art house selections. It also occasionally hosts film-related events. As a distributor, some films it acquires are shown exclusively in the cinema.
MCL has one of the most cinemas in the city, and among its many branches, K11 Art House—for us—is the best. Home to 12 screening houses, the cinema boasts an IMAX house and the city’s first IMAX laser project system. Cinephiles can choose from various houses, from more extensive options to smaller, intimate ones. While it mainly screens big-name films, the cinema still holds various curated programmes. Don’t be surprised that international screenings are held here as well.
Image credit: Wpcpey/Wikimedia Commons
When it comes to IMAX screening, Emperor Cinema in iSquare ranks among the top on our list. The 46,000 square feet of cinematic space has five houses and can accommodate almost 1,000 viewers. It’s also home to the VIP house called The Coronet and the IMAX Laser Theatre, which features the biggest IMAX in the city with laser screens. Watching a movie here is a cinematic experience like no other!
Image credit: emperorcinemashk/Facebook
With all the latest developments in filmmaking, cinemas offer such high-tech experiences these days. Seamless ticket booking, automatic entry, or state-of-the-art seating make the experience more memorable. But despite all that, Lux Theatre stays true to its humble beginnings. It’s the city’s only Hong Kong-style theatre that retains its old ways. Opened in the 1970s, the theatre is filled with old movie posters, a traditional weight scale, and a film projector. In fact, it still uses paper tickets to record seat numbers by hand!
Image credit: Mandralimari/Wikimedia Commons
It feels like a lifetime ago when 3D movies first graced the screens. Now, 3D glasses are outdated. The (sort of) new experience? 4DX Theatre and Cinema City in Mong Kok is the first to introduce it in Hong Kong. It uses state-of-the-art technology to add “special effects” to your viewing experience, like wind and water effects. The result is an immersive cinematic experience as if you’re part of the film.
When you think of the big players in Hong Kong, Cineart House doesn’t always come to mind. After all, they only had a branch each in New Territories and Kowloon. But the opening of the new outpost in Causeway Bay changes the game. With over 600 seats, it’s the most-seated theatre on Hong Kong Island. Moviegoers will love the Barco 4K laser projectors, which are perfect for viewing blockbusters on the big screen.
Image credit: cinearthse/Facebook
Being the place for all things art, it’s no surprise that M+ opened its cinema. The M+ Cinema has everything from restored classics and indie flicks to documentaries. What sets it apart is that it doesn’t really follow the screening schedule of other cinemas but instead has its dedicated programmes on a rolling basis. There are only three houses in varying sizes, each with seats by Italian furniture maker Poltrona Frau.
Image credit: mplusmuseum/Facebook
This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Hong Kong
Hero image credit: mplusmuseum/Facebook
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: There are many cinemas and theatres in Hong Kong to watch a movie. Take your pick from MCL, Emperor Cinema, Broadway Circuit, and more.