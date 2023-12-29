Best ‘Scarface’ Quotes That Make Tony Montana A Truly Iconic Character

Directed by Brian De Palma and featuring Al Pacino in the lead role, Scarface is generally considered to be one of the greatest crime dramas in cinematic history.

Released in 1983, the film explored themes of greed, power and violence, and its portrayal of the rise and fall of Cuban immigrant Tony Montana (Pacino) in ’80s Miami made it a cultural reference point for depicting the dark side of the American Dream.

Pacino, who got an Oscar nomination for the role, put in a stellar performance as the charismatic, ambitious and ruthless Montana. He was ably assisted by Michelle Pfeiffer (Batman Returns, 2017’s Murder on the Orient Express and Ant-Man and the Wasp) in the role of his glamorous ‘trophy wife’ Elvira.

The dialogue, written by director Oliver Stone, was littered with memorable quotes, many of which have adorned walls of students and cinephiles alike for decades and now find themselves meme-friendly.

On that note, here are 15 of the best Scarface quotes – all delivered by Tony Montana himself.

The Best ‘Scarface’ quotes

“I always tell the truth. Even when I lie.” “Say hello to my little friend!” “You need people like me so you can point your f**kin’ fingers and say, ‘That’s the bad guy’.” “I’m Tony Montana! You f**k with me, you f**kin’ with the best!” “I never f**ked anybody over in my life didn’t have it coming to them.” “You know what capitalism is? Getting f**ked!” “The only thing in this world that gives orders… is balls.” “Every dog has his day.” “In this country, you gotta make the money first. Then when you get the money, you get the power. Then when you get the power, then you get the women.” “Why don’t you try sticking your head up your ass? See if it fits.” “You wanna waste my time? OK. I call my lawyer. He’s the best lawyer in Miami. He’s such a good lawyer, that by tomorrow morning, you gonna be working in Alaska. So dress warm.” “Would you kiss me if I wear the hat?” “I kill a communist for fun, but for a green card… I’m gonna carve him up real nice.” “I got my balls, and I got my word, and I don’t break ’em for anybody.”

And, lastly, this little gem from the television edit of the film which revised some of the more choice language for a less offensive tone:

“This town’s like a great big chicken just waiting to be plucked. ” – Tony Montana

Let’s just say that, in the original quote, it was not a chicken and it wasn’t waiting to be ‘plucked’…

(Hero and feature image credits: IMDb/Scarface)

