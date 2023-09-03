‘Burning Body’ To ‘Devil’s Plan’: Best Shows On Netflix Hong Kong To Binge-Watch In September 2023

The OG platform Netflix churns out plenty of new content every month. So, we understand if you’re unsure where to even start. Wondering which shows are actually worth your time? See our top picks of the best shows on Netflix Hong Kong in September.

From brand-new originals to returning favourites, Netflix spoils viewers with its refreshing list of shows. We won’t judge you for going back to the usual routine of putting your favourites on repeat (comfort shows are the best after all!) but don’t sell yourself short and be content with that. Whether you’re into unscripted reality shows, heart-fluttering K-dramas, or action-packed thrillers, there’s plenty to choose from. And we’re here to help you narrow down your choices. Below are some fantastic new Netflix shows you can’t miss in September.

The best shows on Netflix Hong Kong this September 2023

1. Is She the Wolf?

In this show, everyone is looking for true romance—or so we thought. Hidden among the women is at least one “wolf”, a saboteur who’s only pretending to be falling in love.

Showing on September 3

2. 6ixtynin9: The Series

This series adaptation of Pen-ek Rattanaruang’s hit film follows a woman, recently fired from her corporate job. Returning home with no money, she discovers a box at her doorstep filled with fortune. She decides to keep it. However, her life takes a turn for the worse as the people that left it, soon want it back.

Showing on September 6

3. Top Boy: Final Season

This critically acclaimed series returns to Netflix for its final season. As it closes its chapter, it’s time to decide who will reign as the Top Boy of Summerhouse. If you haven’t seen the past seasons yet, this is your cue to start binge-watching it before the season finale drops.

Showing on September 7

4. Burning Body

It’s May 2017. The charred remains of police officer Pedro are found inside a car in Barcelona. The discovery arouses the public’s interest. Why wouldn’t it when the investigation reveals a history of toxic relationships, deceit, violence, and scandals? But the most explosive of all involves Pedro and two fellow police officers, his partner Rosa and her ex-boyfriend Albert.

Showing on September 8

5. A Time Called You

Jun-hee is recovering from the death of her long-time lover, Yeon-jun. Reeling from intense grief, she receives a mysterious package. Inside is a photo resembling her and Yeon-jun’s younger selves as well as an old cassette player. When she puts the tape into the player, she’s transported back in time to 1998 when she first met Yeon-jun. As she navigates her new reality, she also meets Si-heon, a boy who has an uncanny resemblance to her late lover.

Showing on September 8

6. Thursday’s Widows

In the public eye, these five families are perfect and faultless. But behind closed doors, they hide dark secrets. Teresa comes home to find her husband Tano and two of his friends dead. This sends shockwaves across the paradisiac estate of Las Cascadas. Deemed initially as an accident, questions begin to arise if that’s really the case and if the neighbourhood is as perfect as it seems.

Showing on September 14

7. Sex Education Season 4

Sex Education is back for one last hurrah! Following the closure of Moordale Secondary School, Otis and Eric now face a new challenge—their first day at Cavendish Sixth Form College. But even more shocking for Moordale students is just how different their new school actually is. How will the Moordale students navigate their last year? Watch to discover.

Showing on September 21

8. Song of the Bandits

This Korean series takes place in the lawless land of 1920’s Gando. It’s a place where fierce bandits stop at nothing to fight and defend their precious homeland and loved ones. Even if it means death.

Showing on September 22

9. Devil’s Plan

Brace yourselves for another exciting reality competition! This time, intelligence is put to the test. Contestants face off in games of wit and strategy. The winner gets to go home with the ultimate prize.

Showing in September (to be confirmed)

