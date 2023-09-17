10 Best Shows On Netflix You Can Finish In One Day

The last quarter of the year marks the beginning of the festive season, which means lots of long weekends and breaks from work. And these short breaks call for some good binge-watching sessions. Thankfully, some of the best shows on Netflix are created in such a manner that you can finish them in a day, and move on to something new quickly. If you are looking for such shows to add to your list, then you have landed on the right page.

The best part about these shows is the fact that they allow you to immerse yourself in a story or a world for an extended period, and you do not have to go through thousands of episodes or wait for several weeks to understand if your favourite character ends up in the right place or not. It also provides an opportunity to quickly engage with a compelling narrative, characters, and settings, which creates a healthy form of escapism.

Another interesting part about these Netflix TV shows is that you get the best of all genres. One day, you can be binge-watching a horror show, and on another day, you could switch to something totally different. Also since you are finishing shows in almost a day, you don’t have to remember plot details from previous episodes over long breaks. Some of the many good shows on Netflix are created in this format and it helps in keeping the continuity of the story and your emotional connection to the characters intact till the end.

If you are looking to add such new TV shows that are available on Netflix, we have curated a list of 10 shows that fit the bill. Check out the list and tick off these shows one weekend at a time.

Best shows on Netflix that will not take more than a day to complete