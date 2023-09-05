Best Movies Starring Tony Leung Chiu-Wai To Add To Your Watch List

Look, ranking Tony Leung Chiu-wai’s best movies is next to impossible. Let’s admit it, every film he worked on or at least, every performance that Leung delivered is always undeniably top-tier. But if we really have to make a list that will truly leave us amazed, we shortlisted eight of Tony Leung’s movies below.

Just mention Tony Leung near any cinephile, they’ll immediately know who you’re talking about. After all, the Hong Kong acting legend is one of the most decorated actors not just in his hometown but also in Asia. With an illustrious career spanning four decades, Leung has worked with some of the most recognisable filmmakers. This includes Ang Lee, John Woo, Hou Hsiao Hsen, and Wong Kar-wai. Known for his acting calibre, particularly, the way he acts with his eyes, Leung is well-celebrated for the plethora of roles he has taken on. He’s also often listed as an inspiration for many younger actors.

Most recently, the Venice Film Festival bestowed Leung the prestigious Golden Lion Lifetime Award. This adds to the growing list of accolades he’s received, which includes a Best Actor award at the Cannes Film Festival. Can’t get enough of Tony Leung? Whether you’re still figuring out his filmography or need a rewatch, you’ve come to the right place. See our top picks of Tony Leung’s movies, although we guarantee any movie of his is worth your time.

Tony Leung Chiu-wai’s best movies to put on your (re)watch list

In the Mood for Love (2000)

Who could ever forget Leung’s memorable performance in In The Mood for Love? For those outside of Hong Kong, and even of Asia, the movie serves as an introduction to Asian cinema and to Leung. His signature ability to express himself with his eyes is front and centre in the movie, especially as he plays an alluring character, on the verge of a forbidden romance. As its title suggests, the movie will surely leave you in the mood for more Tony Leung.

Director: Wong Kar-wai

Cast: Tony Leung, Maggie Cheung, Ping Lam Siu, Joe Cheung, Rebecca Pan

Happy Together (1997)

Leung has acted in several of Wong Kar-wai’s movies alongside Leslie Cheung, another icon of Hong Kong cinema. So, the enigmatic chemistry of the two is undeniable. But it really is put in the spotlight in Happy Together as they play lovers. Besides, their individual charisma also takes new heights. The movie is often regarded as one of the queer movies and is lauded for tackling themes such as marginalisation and identity. Of course, Leung’s (and Cheung’s) performance added to the movie’s cult following.

Director: Wong Kar-wai

Cast: Tony Leung, Leslie Cheung, Chang Chen, Shirkey Kwan

Lust, Caution (2007)

In Lust, Caution by award-winning director Ang Lee, Leung took on the challenge of playing a bad guy. This further highlights his versatility as an actor, which was recognised when he won the Best Actor award at the 44th Golden Horse Awards. Alongside Tang Wei (in a performance that also catapulted her to fame), Leung played Mr Yee, a powerful political figure. While it’s scary to see Leung in such a role, it’s even scarier to watch how great he can be.

Director: Ang Lee

Cast: Tony Leung, Tang Wei, Wang Leehom, Joan Chen, Zhu Zhi-Ying

Cyclo (1995)

Compared to the other movies on this list, Cyclo is perhaps one of Leung’s lesser-known works. Directed by Tran Anh Hung, the movie stars a relatively younger Leung, early in his career. In Cyclo, Leung really established himself as a heartthrob and a once-in-generation actor. His character seldom speaks, and Leung has to rely on showcasing his emotions through other means. The movie is also a great starting point to see how much the actor has grown throughout his career.

Director: Tran Anh Hung

Cast: Tony Leung, Tran Nu Yen Khe, Le Van Loc

A City of Sadness (1989)

Once upon a time, Tony Leung was a rising film star. When he starred in A City of Sadness, the actor had to play quite a complex character. The initial reason was to hide his inability to speak Taiwanese. But Leung being Leung, used that as an effective way to push characterisation and highlight sentiments that can’t be expressed through words. In the end, it became one of the film’s biggest assets. The movie won the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival and is considered to be among Hou Hsiao-hsien’s greatest works.

Director: Hou Hsiao-Hsien

Cast: Tony Leung, Hsin Shu-fen, Chen Sung-young, Jack Kao

Infernal Affairs (2002)

Leung is undeniably known for his dramatic roles. But in Internal Affairs, he shows that he’s also able to do action and nail it. Unbeknownst to some, Martin Scorsese’s The Departed is actually a remake of Infernal Affairs. Taking his acting to a new level, Leung played Chen, an undercover policeman. The multi-level character is among Leung’s most memorable, especially as he highlights Chen’s identity crisis. It’s no surprise that his performance earned him two Best Actor awards.

Director: Andrew Lau, Alan Mak

Cast: Tony Leung, Andy Lau, Athony Wong, Eric Tsang

Chungking Express (1994)

From one policeman to another. In Chungking Express, Leung lets loose. After all, he’s no longer an undercover policeman in the movie. However, he does play a different kind of policeman—a lovesick one. It’s certainly a refreshing performance to see. Some may argue that it’s not his most dramatic but that’s the beauty of it. Tough on the outside but soft on the inside, it is in some ways a reflection of Leung’s career as he takes on multi-layered characters that are so different from who he is. Now, that’s legendary.

Director: Wong Kar-wai

Cast: Tony Leung, Brigitte Lin, Faye Wong, Takeshi Kaneshiro

Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings (2021)

Sure, Leung is not the lead character in his Marvel movie but even with his limited screen time, he captivated viewers. Of course, the buzz was around the fact that he was making his English-language debut. But what makes his performance even more expressive is how he added emotional depth to his character, rather than just playing the villain, Wentakwu.

Director: Destin Daniel Cretton

Cast: Simu Liu, Awkwafina, Tony Leung, Michelle Yeoh, Stephanie Hsu, Ronny Chieng

