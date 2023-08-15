Top Korean Comedy Movies That Will Make Your Stomach Hurt With Laughter

With millennials and Gen Z completely obsessed with everything originating from South Korea, including skincare, movies, music, and dramas, it’s safe to say that we’ve been completely taken over by the Hallyu wave – nay, avalanche. For years, our favourite artistes, idols, and actors have made us laugh and cry; these best Korean comedy movies promise the former.

Thankfully, the streaming platforms out there are heavily invested in Korean pop culture, which means you won’t have to struggle to find a stream. It is astonishing how Korean movies have become so relevant and nothing short of a global phenomenon in recent times, especially in Singapore, and Korean comedy movies are right up there as one of the most popular genres.

Parasite changed it all

While the Hallyu wave has been steadily growing over the years with Korean movies getting global recognition, it is only after the Academic Award success of Parasite (2020) did the world wake up to this phenomenon. Korean movies are essentially known for their gripping plots, thrilling twists, intense storytelling, mushy romantic sequences and of course, great performances.

However, a true fan can’t discount the fact that some of the best Korean comedy movies on various streaming platforms are simply unmissable, especially when you need a pick-me-up after a tiring day. Now all you need to do is get in your favourite sweatpants, grab your favourite bag of chips, and get ready to laugh all evening with these bets Korean comedy movies.

15 best Korean comedy movies to add to your watchlist:

My Sassy Girl (2001)

This romantic comedy remains iconic even 21 years after its release.

Directed by: Kwak Jae-young

Cast: Cha Tae-hyun as Kyun-woo and Jun Ji-hyun as the mysterious girl

Release date: 27 July

Synopsis: Kyun-Woo unexpectedly meets a girl under unusual circumstances and gets attached to her. However, she takes jibes at him at every given opportunity. What follows are several ups and downs in their quirky relationship.

Watch the film here.

Midnight Runners (2017)

Sleek, snazzy and full of action, this movie is a must-watch.

Directed by: Kim Joo-hwan

Cast: Park Seo-joon as Hwang Ki-joon, Kang Ha-neul as Kang Hee-yeol and Park Ha-seon as Joo-hee

Release date: 9 August

Synopsis: Ki-joon and Hee-yeol are trainees at the Korean National Police University who decide to solve a real-life case of their own. Catch this movie for top-notch action sequences and great chemistry between the bromantic leads.

Awards won: Top 10 Films — 37th Korean Association of Film Critics Awards, Best New Actor for Park — 37th Korean Association of Film Critics Awards.

Watch the film here.

Extreme Job (2019)

One of the top Korean comedy movies with perfect comic timing by lead actors and a heart-warming twist in the tale, this action flick doesn’t disappoint.

Directed by: Lee Byeong-heon

Cast: Ryu Seung-ryong as Captain Ko, Lee Hanee as Detective Jang, Jin Seon-kyu as Detective Ma, Lee Dong-hwi as Young-ho and Gong Myung as Jae-hoon.

Release date: 23 January

Synopsis: Captain Ko leads a bunch of detectives including Young-ho, Detective Ma and Jae-hoon for a secret undercover operation to expose a gang of criminals. Their location for the operation is a restaurant. Things get interesting once the Captain starts working at the restaurant.

Watch the film here.

Veteran (2015)

This Korean comedy of good winning over evil is stylishly shot and makes up for an entertaining watch owing to its gripping storyline.

Directed by: Ryoo Seung-wan

Cast: Hwang Jung-min as Seo Do-cheo, Yoo Ah-in as Jo Tae-oh, Yoo Hae-jin as Choi Sang-moo and Oh Dal-su as Oh.

Release date: 5 August

Synopsis: Do-cheo is an established, competent and unforgiving detective who has been assigned a case with connection to millionaire Tae-oh. This movie is known for the sharp dialogues between the protagonist and the antagonist, which makes it an intriguing watch.

Watch the film here.

My Wife Is a Gangster (2001)

Comedy, action, romance and thrilling shots — this movie is all about girl power.

Directed by: Jo Jin-kyu

Cast: Shin Eun-Kyung as Cha Eun-jin and Kim In-kwon as Banse and Yeon Jeong-hun as Baek Sang-eo

Release date: 28 September

Synopsis: Eun-jin, who comes from an influential family, meets a normal and boring office-goer and they soon fall in love. They plan to get married but there is a looming danger of her secret life being revealed to her betrothed by a few forces working against her.

Baby and I (2008)

Funny and sweet, the movie is about the tender moments of bonding between a teen father and his adopted son.

Directed by: Kim Jin-yeong

Cast: Jang Keun-suk as Han Joon-soo, Choi Jae-hwan as Jun-sung and Song Ha-yoon as Kim Byeol

Release date: 14 August

Synopsis: This flick is based on a manga. Joon-soo is an ultra-rebellious high school-going kid who also is known to be quite the ladies’ man. On his way to a grocery store, he unexpectedly finds a baby with a note and things take a unique turn thereafter. This coming-of-age film traces the protagonist’s journey from a petulant child to a responsible father.

Scandal Makers (2008)

Scandal Makers has a quirky plot and the crackling performances received numerous accolades. It was declared the highest-grossing Korean film of the year.

Directed by: Kang Hyeong-cheol

Cast: Cha Tae-hyun as Nam Hyeon-soo and Park Bo-young as Hwang Jeong-nam

Release date: 3 December

Synopsis: The story revolves around a teen idol, Hyeon-soo, who is now a radio host in his 30s and his dynamics with a girl. Jeong-nam claims to be his daughter. The catch is that she has a baby too.

Awards won: Best New Actress of The Year and Most Popular Actress for Park — Baeksang Arts Awards

Watch the film here.

Wonderful Nightmare (2015)

Interesting plot twists and impeccable comic timing by the leads is sure to keep you hooked till the end.

Directed by: Kang Hyo-jin

Cast: Uhm Junghwa as Lee Yeon-woo and Song Seung-heon as Sung-hwan

Release date: 13 August

Synopsis: Yeon-woo is a high-flying attorney who dies suddenly due to an error on the part of the management at heaven. The mistake is rectified on one condition which changes her life. Watch this super entertaining comedy to find out how.

Watch the film here.

Sunny (2011)

This one is all about loving your tribe. Catch this story of seven friends while getting nostalgic about campus life.

Directed by: Kang Hyeong-cheol

Cast: Yu Ho-jeong as Na-mi, Shim Eun-Kyung as Young Na-mi, Jin Hee-kyung as Choon-hwa, Kim Min-yeong as Young Jang-mi, Go Su-hee as Jang-mi, Kang So-ra as Young Choon-hwa

Release date: 4 May

Synopsis: The makers of Scandal Makers are behind this flick, so fun is guaranteed. A group of seven girls are tight friends in school but drift apart gradually. 25 years later, a middle-aged woman pledges to reunite them considering an unforeseen situation which has risen unexpectedly.

Awards won: Best New Actress for Kang So-ra — Buil Film Awards, Best Director for Kang Hyeong-cheol — Grand Bell Awards.

Watch the film here.

Twenty (2015)

A classic buddy movie, Twenty is a modern film sure to make you genuinely smile, laugh and cry.

Directed by: Lee Byeong-heon

Cast: Kim Woo-bin as Chi-ho, Lee Jun-ho as Dong-woo, Kang Ha-neul as Kyung-jae

Release date: 25 March

Synopsis: Chi-ho, Kyung-jae and Dong-woo are three friends who have just turned 20 and a life full of opportunities awaits them. But will they make the right choices? Twenty sure makes for one of the best Korean comedy movies.

Awards won: Best New Director for Lee and Best New Actor for Kang — Baeksang Arts Awards.

Watch the film here.

The Thieves (2012)

This rib-tickling heist action comedy is a perfect watch on a lazy Sunday afternoon.

Directed by: Choi Dong-hoon

Cast: Kim Yoon-seok as Macao Park, Lee Jung-jae as Popie, Kim Hye-su as Pepsee, Jun Ji-hyun as Yenicall, Simon Yam as Chen and Kim Hae-sook as Chewing gum

Release date: 25 July

Synopsis: A huge heist is being planned involving a USD 30 million diamond in a casino in Macau. The six thieves are all set to loot the diamond but there are some unreliable forces at play. Will they be successful in their endeavour? A complete comedy of errors, Thieves is undeniably gripping and is among one of the best Korean comedy movies .

Awards won: Best Supporting Actress for Kim Hae-sook — Grand Bell Awards.

Watch the film here.

The Odd Family: Zombie on Sale (2019)

What happens when a zombie has been accidentally created and unleashed? Watch this comic caper to know.

Directed by: Lee Min-jae

Cast: Jeong Jae-yeong as Joon-gul, Kim Nam-gil as Min-gul and Uhm Ji-won as Nam-Joo

Release date: 13 February

Synopsis: While conducting various experiments, a pharma company accidentally creates a zombie. The Park family comes to know about this and tries to make the best of the situation by earning profits, through the zombie.

Watch the film here.

Miss Granny (2014)

If you enjoyed 13 Going On 30 (2004), you will love this one.

Directed by: Hwang Dong-hyuk

Cast: Shim Eun-kyung as Oh Doo-ri, Moon-hee Na as Oh Mal-soon and In-hwan Park as Mr Park.

Release date: 22 March

Synopsis: Doo-ri is a 75-year-old woman who has numerous family issues. One day she enters an old photo studio. And, after getting a picture clicked, she mysteriously discovers herself in the body of her younger version — just 20-years-old.

Watch the film here.

Miracle in Cell No. 7 (2013)

Touching and uplifting, the movie does more than just make the viewers laugh.

Directed by: Lee Hwan-kyung

Release date: 23 January

Cast: Ryu Seung-ryong as Yong-Goo, So Won Kal as Ye-seung (child), Oh Dal-su as So Yang-ho, Jeon Man-sik as Sin Bong-sik and Park Shin-Hye as Ye-seung (adult)

Synopsis: Based on a gritty real story, this film has been adapted into a dramatic comedy by director Lee. The movie traces the journey of an innocent man Seung-ryong, who is falsely convicted of rape and put behind the bars. He has a little daughter, Ye-seung, and the movie depicts their beautiful relationship despite all the trials.

Awards won: Grand Prize For Film — Baeksang Arts Awards, Most Popular Actress for Park – Baeksang Arts Awards and Best Actor for Ryu — Grand Bell Awards.

The Dude in Me (2019)

Funny, zany and irreverent, this comedy is a sure-shot way to beat your stress.

Directed by: Kang Hyo-jin

Cast: Park Sung-woong as Jang Pan-su, Jung Jinyoung as Kim Dong-hyeon

Release date: 9 January

Synopsis: What happens when a meek high school student who has been bullied all his life has his body swapped with a notorious gangster? The Dude In Me is indeed a laugh riot for those who are looking for a light-hearted caper to beat their blues.

Watch the film here.

(Hero and featured image credit: IMDb & Lotte Entertainment)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore