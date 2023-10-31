All We Know About ‘Campfire Cooking In Another World With My Absurd Skill’ Season 2

Get ready for a second helping of Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill as it has been officially renewed for season 2. The anime adaptation of Ren Eguchi’s original light novel manga series has become one of the most widely successful anime releases in the last couple of years.

The first season was directed by Kiyoshi Matsuda at Studio MAPPA, with scriptwriting by Michiko Yokote, character designs by Nao Otsu and music composed by Masato Koda. The same team will most likely be involved in the production of the second season.

While the series concluded without any hint of a possible continuation, the makers surprised viewers with the news of it returning with new episodes, much to the delight of fans who are eager to dive into Tsuyoshi Mukouda’s camping culinary escapades.

Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill Season 2 Officially Announced! ✨More: https://t.co/7pH4D7W54L pic.twitter.com/9auIkLbSOV — AnimeTV チェーン (@animetv_jp) October 29, 2023

So, in case you are curious about the potential plot and release date of Campfire Cooking in Another World season 2, we have got you covered. Here is everything to know about the anime’s next season.

What will be the plot of ‘Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill’ season 2?

Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill is set in a parallel fantasy world, where four Japanese individuals find themselves unexpectedly transported to the Kingdom of Reijseger to aid in their battle against the demon folk. This group comprises three high school students endowed with remarkable magical abilities, designating them as Heroes. On the other hand, the adult, Tsuyoshi Mukouda, is gifted with a seemingly mundane power known as ‘Online Supermarket’.

Reluctant to accept the role, Mukouda manages to convince the fantasy kingdom that his ability is worthless. This paves the way for him to exit the hero’s path and embark on a more straightforward life in this new world.

As he experiments with his Online Supermarket skills, Mukouda uncovers the capability to instantly order food and various other items from Japan. During his journey, he encounters a renowned creature called Fenrir, which insists that Mukouda provide it with a meal. After serving numerous dishes, the Fenrir develops a fondness for Mukouda’s cooking and compels him to enter into a familiar contract. Throughout his adventures, Mukouda encounters other monsters and even angelic beings from the Divine Realm, each of whom seeks to make familiar contracts with him and bestow blessings in exchange for his delectable food.

In season 2, we can expect the story to continue from where the first season ended. Fans and viewers can look forward to Mukouda’s delectable dishes and comedic moments as well as experience thrilling encounters in the world of campfire cooking.

Who will be in the voice cast of ‘Campfire Cooking in Another World’ season 2?

The characters and cast of the first season included Yūma Uchida as Mukouda, Satoshi Hino as Fel, Hina Kino as Sui and Maaya Uchida as Ninrir. By the looks of it, the same cast will be returning for the upcoming season till any new additions are officially announced.

When will ‘Campfire Cooking in Another World’ season 2 release?

Unfortunately, the studio has not revealed the release date for when the anime will be returning with new episodes. However, we can expect season 2 by mid-2024.

If you’re curious about the show and want to catch up on season 1 to understand all the excitement surrounding the upcoming season 2, you can watch the trailer below.

(Hero and feature image credit: Courtesy IMDb/Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill)

