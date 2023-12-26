Netflix’s ‘Captains Of The World’ Docuseries Takes Us Behind The Scenes Of The 2022 FIFA World Cup

Soccer fans, prepare for a thrilling journey into the heart of the sport’s most prestigious tournament as Netflix unveils its latest docuseries, Captains of the World. This captivating exploration provides an exclusive backstage sneak peek into the intense world of the FIFA World Cup, focusing on six iconic captains and their teams’s journeys through the historic 2022 championship in Qatar.

The recently released trailer teases the high-stakes and high-energy dynamics of the game. Through voiceovers, players express the weight of expectations from fans, their countries, and FIFA itself, highlighting the crucial role their loved ones play in supporting them through the challenges.

If you are intrigued to learn more about this new Netflix documentary, here’s everything we know about Captains of the World, from what to expect to its release date.

Messi and Ronaldo take centre stage in Netflix’s ‘Captains of the World’

From the locker rooms to the stadiums, Captains of the World gives exclusive access to all 32 teams competing for football glory in the FIFA World Cup. The docuseries promises behind-the-scenes footage and interviews with captains, prominent players, and coaches.

Netflix captures the highs and lows of the tournament, providing fans with an insight into the lives of players during FIFA’s flagship event. Interviews with every team captain offer a taste of the emotion and dedication driving their pursuit of football’s grandest prize.

Portuguese legend Christiano Ronaldo encapsulates the pressure felt by every player, stating, “Pressure? Every player here feels pressure. Everybody wants to win,” as seen in the trailer. Eventually, only one team emerged victorious — Argentina, with Lionel Messi clinching both the World Cup trophy and the Golden Ball.

The docuseries unfolds as one of the greatest sporting spectacles of all time, revisiting the tragedies and triumphs of the World Cup. From Messi’s records with Argentina’s big win to the biggest upsets of players like Ronaldo, Harry Kane and Thiago Silva, the story covers every angle of the journey.

How many episodes does ‘Captains of the World’ have?

The docuseries has six episodes. It is directed by In the Hands of the Gods fame duo Ben Turner and Gabe Turner and is produced in collaboration with Fulwell 73 and FIFA.

Do we have a release date for ‘Captains of the World’?

Captains of the World will premiere on Netflix on December 30, 2023.

Meanwhile, check out the official trailer of ‘Captains of the World’ below:

(Hero and feature image credits: Netflix)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– When is Captains of the World releasing on Netflix?

The docuseries premieres on Netflix on December 30, 2023.

– How many episodes are there in Captains of the World?

Captains of the World has a total of six episodes.