‘BTS Monuments’ To ‘Tokyo Revengers’: Disney+ Announces Asia Originals For Second Half Of 2023

Disney+ has unveiled a lineup of Asia-based original content for the latter half of 2023. This lineup features notable K-drama titles such as Moving and The Worst of Evil as well as the latest instalment of their collaboration with Hybe, which will debut the highly-anticipated BTS documentary BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star. The release lineup also includes Tokyo Revengers: Tenjiku Arc, a Japanese anime produced in conjunction with Kodansha, and the live-action drama Dragons of Wonderhatch.

What other Disney+ Asia original series will be released?

Apart from Tokyo Revengers: Tenjiku Arc, Disney+ Asia will release other anime titles such as Phoenix: Eden17, which is based on the popular manga Phoenix by Osamu Tezuka and Synduality Noir. Their Korean lineup consists of the crime drama Vigilante, the comedic action series Han River Police and the music-themed drama Soundtrack #2, a sequel to Soundtrack #1. A few titles are set to release in the 2024 window such as A Shop for Killers, Red Swan, House of the Owl and Murai in Love, as reported by Deadline.

Kim So-yeon, CEO of Walt Disney Company Korea, said in a statement, “As global interest in Korean content continues, we will target the hearts of domestic and overseas viewers through original Korean works with excellent work in the second half of the year.”

What is the BTS documentary ‘BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star’ about?

Disney and Hybe have collaborated in the past on projects such as the BTS concert film titled BTS: Permission To Dance and the reality travel show called In The Soop: Friendcation. The upcoming docu-series BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star aims to provide an intimate portrayal of the daily lives and future aspirations of the BTS members. In an official statement, the synopsis for the documentary revealed that it will provide unparalleled access to an extensive collection of music and behind-the-scenes footage spanning the past nine years.

What is the plot of ‘Tokyo Revengers: Tenjiku Arc’?

The third season of Tokyo Revengers will focus on the Tenjiku Arc, which holds significant importance in the overall narrative as it is the second-to-last arc of the series.

This new season will introduce new characters and intricate schemes that result in shifts within the group dynamics. It will also depict the intense rivalry between Tetta Kisaki and Takemichi, despite the latter’s ability to travel through time.

What are the K-dramas ‘Moving’ and ‘The Worst of Evil’ about?

Moving is set to debut on August 9, 2023, and is an adaptation of Kangfull’s webtoon, with Ryu Seung-ryong, Han Hyo-joo and Zo In-sung part of the cast. The story revolves around three teenagers, possessing extraordinary powers, who become targets of government forces and a secret assassin.

The Worst of Evil is set in the ’90s and follows the journey of undercover police agents who penetrate a vast criminal syndicate that operates illicit drug trafficking activities connecting Korea, China and Japan.

