Prime Video’s New ‘Fallout’ Series Unveils Its First Look

Welcome to the Wasteland. Prime Video has unveiled our first look at the upcoming Fallout TV series.

Video game adaptations have been on the up and up as of late. Five Nights at Freddy’s was a hit and The Last of Us was a critically acclaimed masterpiece. Expectations are undeniably high for all other adaptations that are yet to be released. One of them is Prime Video’s Fallout TV series, its adaptation of the popular game by Bethesda. Though there have been a lot of teasers about the show over the months, we finally have our first proper look at the show published by Vanity Fair.

[Hero image: Prime Video]

We have our first look at the Fallout Prime Video TV series

For the uninitiated, Fallout takes place in an alternate retro-futuristic world where many things still hearken back to the American heyday of the ‘50s. The world is ravaged by nuclear war, with some fortunate enough to have taken refuge in fallout shelters (get it?) known as Vaults. In the games, players usually take control of a Vault Dweller who emerges from their refuge to discover the world isn’t completely destroyed but a lot of things have mutated thanks to the nukes—like cockroaches. Gigantic, disgusting cockroaches. Ugh.

The Prime Video TV series is developed by Westworld creators Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan so we can expect a few twists and turns. Todd Howard, who directed a number of Fallout games, has said that the series will tell an original story but will be set in the same continuity as the games.

The first-look photos show us Ella Parnell as Lucy who emerges from her Vault. Twin Peaks’ Kyle MacLachlan plays her father, and a photo of both of them in the Vault shows them clad in that iconic blue bodysuit with yellow stripes. The mysterious character played by Walton Goggins named The Ghoul is also featured. Those who’ve played the games will be familiar with similar people like him. Finally, fans will also jump in glee at the sight of the Power Armor and what looks like the Brotherhood of Steel.

Fallout is set to be released on Prime Video on April 12, 2024.

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Bangkok