10 Highest-Grossing A24 Movies Of All Time: ‘Talk To Me’ To ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’

In the vast and ever-evolving landscape of contemporary cinema, one production company has managed to capture the hearts and minds of both cinephiles and critics alike — A24. With a reputation for pushing the boundaries of storytelling and delivering thought-provoking, visually stunning and emotionally resonant movies, A24 has become a powerhouse in the world of independent cinema.

While the production house is often associated with unconventional films, it has also proven that it can draw substantial audiences and generate significant revenue. Case in point, 2023’s Oscar winner for Best Picture and A24’s highest-grossing movie of all time…

From gripping dramas like The Whale, Moonlight and Uncut Gems and mind-bending science fiction fare including the aforementioned Everything Everywhere All at Once and Ex Machina, to A24’s horror movies like Talk to Me and Hereditary, let us take you through the highest-grossing and best A24 movies that have left an indelible mark on the cinematic landscape.

Highest-grossing A24 movies: ‘Talk to Me’, ‘Hereditary’ and more

Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022)

Worldwide box office gross: USD 141,141,737

Director: Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert

Cast: Michelle Yeoh, Jaimee Lee Curtis, Ke Huy Quan, Stephanie Hsu



Evelyn Quan Wang, a Chinese-American immigrant, finds herself facing an IRS audit that unveils a startling revelation – she must establish connections with alternate versions of herself from parallel universes to avoid a powerful entity bent on destroying the entire multiverse.

Apart from becoming A24’s top-grossing film of all time, Everything Everywhere All at Once received widespread praise and made a significant impact at the 95th Academy Awards. The film secured a total of seven Oscars, out of eleven nominations, including Best Picture, Best Actress for Michelle Yeoh, Best Supporting Actor for Ke Huy Quan, Best Supporting Actress for Jamie Lee Curtis, Best Director and Best Original Screenplay for Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert and Best Film Editing for Paul Rodgers.

IMDb rating: 7.8

Rotten Tomatoes score: 94%

Talk to Me (2023)

Worldwide box office gross: USD 90,030,033

Director: Danny Philippou, Michael Philippou

Cast: Sophie Wilde, Alexandra Jensen, Joe Bird, Otis Dhanji, Miranda Otto, Zoe Terakes

A group of friends stumble upon a dark and forbidden secret – learning how to summon spirits using a preserved and embalmed hand. Initially intrigued by the thrilling prospect, things take a sinister turn when one of them pushes the boundaries too far, eventually releasing nightmarish and malevolent supernatural forces.

Talk to Me became the second-highest-grossing A24 film of all time in 2023 and dethroned Hereditary as the production house’s highest-grossing horror film. Additionally, a sequel titled Talk 2 Me is already in the works with Danny and Michael Philippou returning as co-directors and working on a script c0-written by Danny and Bill Hinzman.

IMDb rating: 7.2

Rotten Tomatoes score: 94%

Hereditary (2018)

Worldwide box office gross: USD 82,850,595

Director: Ari Aster

Cast: Toni Collette, Alex Wolff, Milly Shapiro, Ann Dowd

In Hereditary, Ari Aster’s feature directorial debut, the story centres around a family dealing with deeply disturbing supernatural occurrences following the death of their secretive grandmother. At the centre of it all is Annie Graham (a breathtaking Toni Collette), a woman grappling with the loss of her mother and her family’s dark and mysterious past. As the supernatural elements escalate and the family members become increasingly unhinged, Annie’s husband, son and daughter must confront their shared ancestral legacy, which appears to be both bizarre and destructive.

The film is known for its slow-building tension and psychological horror, which creates a sense of dread and unease throughout the movie. It does not rely on traditional jump scares but rather focuses on creating a disturbing and unsettling atmosphere to terrify its audience. Upon its release in 2018, the film became A24’s highest-grossing film of all time beating Lady Bird. It held the record until June 2022 when it was surpassed by Everything Everywhere All at Once.

IMDb rating: 7.3/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 90%

Lady Bird (2017)

Worldwide box office gross: USD 78,989,474

Director: Greta Gerwig

Cast: Saoirse Ronan, Laurie Metcalf, Tracy Letts, Lucas Hedges, Timothée Chalamet

Set in Sacramento, California, from the fall of 2002 till the fall of 2003, Lady Bird tells the story of Christine McPherson, a senior at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic High School, and her tumultuous relationship with her mother. Christine, who gives herself the nickname ‘Lady Bird’, is a rebel at heart.

The film’s plot navigates the challenges and adventures of Christine’s final year at school before she heads off to college. It explores her relationships with her family, particularly her overbearing but loving mother Marion and her best friend Julie. It also dives into her romantic relationships and her dreams of escaping her small town for a more exciting life on the East Coast.

Directed by Greta Gerwig, the film received five nominations at the 90th Academy Awards including Best Picture, Best Actress for Saoirse Ronan, Best Supporting Actress for Laurie Metcalf and Best Original Screenplay and Director for Gerwig. Additionally, at the 75th Golden Globe Awards, the movie took home two trophies, including Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy and Best Actress – Motion Picture Comedy or Musical for Ronan.

IMDb rating: 7.4/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 99%

Moonlight (2016)

Worldwide box office gross: USD 65,171,616

Director: Barry Jenkins

Cast: Ashton Sanders, Mahershala Ali, Naomie Harris, Alex R. Hibbert, Janelle Monáe, Trevante Rhodes, André Holland

Moonlight is based on the semi-autobiographical play In Moonlight Black Boys Look Blue by Tarell Alvin McCraney. The film is divided into three acts, each depicting a different stage in the life of its main character, Chiron. The story first follows Chiron as a young boy, then as a teenager and finally, as a young adult. While depicting Chiran’s journey to adulthood, the film also showcases his challenges and experiences of growing up as a black, gay boy in a rough Miami neighbourhood. As Chiron grapples with his identity and sexuality, he also deals with bullying, his mother’s drug addiction and young love.

The film received widespread critical acclaim and won several awards, including the Academy Award for Best Picture. Additionally, Mahershala Ali also won an Academy Award for his role as a compassionate drug dealer who becomes a father figure to Chiron.

IMDb rating: 7.4/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 98%

The Whale (2022)

Worldwide box office gross: USD 54,883,205

Director: Darren Aronofsky

Cast: Brendan Fraser, Sadie Sink, Hong Chau

Charlie is a recluse who is burdened by morbid obesity and spends his days teaching college students through online English writing courses. However, he refuses to turn on his webcam, deeply ashamed of his physical appearance. His nurse and sole confidant, Liz, continually urges him to seek medical attention for his congestive heart failure, but Charlie claims he cannot afford the necessary care. In addition to Liz, Charlie receives visits from Thomas, a missionary from the New Life Church, who is determined to rescue him from his isolation. His ultimate aspiration is to mend his relationship with his estranged teenage daughter, Ellie, whom he abandoned eight years earlier when he left his wife, Mary, to be with his gay lover.

The Whale was lauded for Brendan Fraser’s heartbreaking performance that earned him numerous accolades, including the Academy Award, Critics’ Choice Award and SAG Award for Best Actor. Additionally, the film also received the Academy Award for Best Makeup and Hairstyling and actress Hong Chau’s remarkable performance earned her a nomination for Best Supporting Actress.

IMDb rating: 7.7/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 64%

Uncut Gems (2019)

Worldwide box office gross: USD 50,022,787

Director: Josh and Benny Safdie

Cast: Adam Sandler, LaKeith Stanfield, Julia Fox, Kevin Garnett

Howard Ratner is a New York City jeweller with a gambling addiction. When he acquires a valuable uncut gem, a black opal, he believes it will solve all of his financial problems. However, as he helms the high-stakes world of the gem trade and the underground world of sports betting, his life becomes increasingly chaotic and dangerous. The film is an intense and suspenseful portrayal of a man in constant pursuit of a big score, despite the risks and consequences that surround him.

Uncut Gems was praised for Adam Sandler’s dramatic performance as it was a departure from the typical comedic roles the actor is famous for. Fans and critics also described the film as one of the best of his career.

IMDb rating: 7.4/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 91%

Midsommar (2019)

Worldwide box office gross: USD 48,060,188

Director: Ari Aster

Cast: Florence Pugh, Jack Reynor, William Jackson Harper, Vilhelm Blomgren

A group of American friends travel to rural Sweden to attend a midsummer festival that only occurs once every 90 years. One of those Americans is Dani, a woman dealing with a recent family tragedy and a strained relationship with her boyfriend, Christian. As the group becomes immersed in the seemingly idyllic and communal festivities of the midsummer celebration, they soon discover that the traditions of the isolated Swedish village are far darker and more disturbing than they could have imagined.

With a tone that’s similar to another A24 horror movie, Hereditary, Midsommar earned praise for its unsettling and visually captivating cinematography, exploration of themes like grief and cultural differences, and Florence Pugh’s stunning performance.

IMDb rating: 7.1/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 83%

The Witch (2016)

Worldwide box office gross: USD 40,424,949

Director: Robert Eggers

Cast: Anya Taylor-Joy, Ralph Ineson, Kate Dickie, Harvey Scrimshaw

Set in 17th-century New England, The Witch revolves around a Puritan family who is banished from their village and forced to live on the edge of a remote, dark forest. Shortly after establishing their new home, they begin to experience strange and terrifying occurrences, which they attribute to an evil witch living in the woods. As the family unravels due to fear and paranoia, the supernatural forces at play become increasingly menacing.

The film is known for its eerie and atmospheric approach to horror and is praised for its authentic dialogues (given the period it’s depicting) and historical accuracy. Exploring themes of religious extremism and isolation, the film’s slow-burning tension and psychological elements have earned a dedicated fanbase in the horror genre.

IMDb rating: 7/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 90%

Ex Machina (2015)

Worldwide box office gross: USD 37,393,626

Director: Alex Garland

Cast: Domhnall Gleeson, Alicia Vikander, Oscar Isaac

When Caleb, a young programmer working for a powerful tech company, wins a competition, he gets to spend a week at the secluded estate of the company’s CEO, Nathan. Upon arrival, Caleb discovers that he is actually there to participate in a groundbreaking experiment involving a highly advanced humanoid robot named Ava. As the week progresses, Caleb and Ava engage in conversations and interactions that blur the line between humans and machines.

The film, which received an Academy Award for Best Visual Effects, questions what it means to be conscious and self-aware, as well as highlighting the consequences and dangers of Artificial Intelligence.

IMDb rating: 7.7/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 92%

